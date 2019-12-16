Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - December 15, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

PACB was again amongst the largest movers this week. Despite a slow start to the week, Wednesday saw the start of a rise which took the stock higher until the close on Friday. The start of this rise preceded the announcement of Illumina’s response to the CMA’s remedies working paper on Thursday.

The stock ended the week at $5.52, up $0.52 or 10.40% against an $8.00 offer price from Illumina (ILMN). This advance still leaves a spread of 44.93%. The expected deal completion date was previously extended to March 31, 2020 although this date has neither been confirmed nor revised during the latest interactions with the CMA. We are extremely pleased with these latest developments and will maintain our holding pending further developments.

Bitauto Holdings (BITA)

Bitauto Holdings (BITA) continues its recovery following a poor set of results announced two weeks ago. Despite there being no new deal news announced during the week, the stock rose throughout the period to close on Friday at $15.18. A rise of 3.20% for the week against an offer of $16 from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY). This leaves the arbitrage simple spread at just 5.40%. Although there is a certain amount of influence from the U.S. - China trade deal holding sway over the behaviour of this spread, we believe a movement of this magnitude indicates some news or an official announcement will be forthcoming. We maintain our position as we continue to wait for news from Tencent Holdings as to their intentions.

Fitbit (FIT)

We hypothesized last week about the possibility of a U.S. regulatory review of the Fitbit acquisition by Google (GOOG, GOOGL), following the CMA's announcement it had issued an initial enforcement order regarding the $2.6 billion takeover of Looker Data Sciences. Since that commentary, the U.S. Justice Department announced it will review plans by Google to buy Fitbit for possible antitrust issues. This is according to an unnamed source in a New York Post article printed on Tuesday.

The stock closed on Friday to finish the week at $6.59 down an additional $0.15. This gives a simple spread 11.53% against Google's proposed takeover at $7.35 per share. Our initial in depth analysis of this deal was when FIT was trading above $7. We had also stated that we believe this deal will consummate successfully but will be delayed due to an investigation. In this case, with the clarity of this situation now known we shall consider taking a small position, at, or close to these levels. If this deal takes a full year to complete the annualized return is still 11.53%. There is still significant downside although were the deal to break, the stock price may be supported by the stock remaining "in-play" and a potential takeover candidate. This deal however is not for the faint hearted and we stress the point of only taking a small position.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market had a slow start to the week but was given a solid boost on Wednesday as the Fed clarified its interest rate policy for the foreseeable future. Additional good news came from the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China which prevents additional tariffs being applied and lays the groundwork for continuing negotiations. Since this preliminary announcement, both sides have confirmed an agreement is in place although some details remain vague. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 0.78% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) had a steady but positive week. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.30%. This continues a positive run extending back over two months. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 16 advances and 3 declines this week with 1 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads continues with a full complement of constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com advanced 0.91% and the dispersion of returns was 2.46%. This is significantly above the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was attributed to the performance PACB helped in part by BITA and ARQL.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 7.20% and thus remains high, but lower than in recent weeks. This is due to the influence of the spreads available in PACB and RRGB. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio now has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash following a recent slew of new deal announcements such as ARQL, THOR & BOLD. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) continues to be dominated by PACB. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and remains above 44%.

With interest rates back to historically low levels and improved market sentiment, we are not surprised by the announcement of new deals over the last few weeks. Although some of these deals provide only slim pickings our analysis for cash bash merger arbitrage deals remains positive.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

