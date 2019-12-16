Offshore Drilling: Floater Fundamentals - December 2019

The situation in the floater market improved in 2019, but the pace of this improvement deserves to be better.

A year ago, I wrote three articles on offshore drilling fundamentals in the drillship, semi-sub, and jack-up space. This work has evolved into a monthly series on offshore drilling fundamentals in floaters and jack-ups (drillships and semi-subs were combined into the "floaters" category to save time). Now that one year and a few days have passed since the first article in this series was published, it's time to look at the current numbers and evaluate the progress that was made during the year 2019.

This article will focus on floaters, and the following article will evaluate the jack-up market situation. As usual, in this type of work, I used Bassoe Offshore database and data compiled for my previous work. Fundamentals of the floater market segment are relevant for investors and traders in companies that have drillships and semi-subs in their fleet: Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Valaris (NYSE:VAL), Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO), Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLPF), Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) and Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF).

Drillships

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author's work

The situation in the drillship market segment has improved since December 2018, but this improvement was not dramatic. The number of drilling rigs increased from 57 to 64, while the total number of drillships in the world decreased from 129 to 125. Initially, the upside trend in drillship utilization was strong, and the number of drilling rigs reached 66 in May 2019. However, Brent oil (BNO) prices started to decline in May, and this decline put pressure on the positive momentum in the offshore drilling market in general. Brent oil prices have not recovered since that time, and the number of working drillships has not passed the May 2019 highs.

The total number of drillships remains high because scrapping such rigs leads to significant accounting consequences. The most recent example of such consequences was provided by Transocean, whose decision to scrap three older drillships led to an impairment charge of $583 million, fueling a major quarterly loss of $825 million.

At the same time, the short-term trend in drillship utilization is positive. After reaching a low of 56 drilling rigs in August 2019, the drillship market started to rebound and reached 64 drilling rigs in December 2019. The market is currently working through the backlog of warm-stacked rigs, while drillships that are under construction fail to enter the market. I believe that this trend will continue. Most newbuild rigs do not have an active, capable owner and simply belong to the yard that constructed them. In these circumstances, it is hard to see them entering the market anytime soon.

Current Bassoe Offshore dayrate estimate for a 6th/7th gen drillship is $195,000. We have already seen contracts above $200,000, and I expect that this trend will continue in 2020. Currently, the drillship market remains a segment with lots of spot work, so many rigs are marketed all the time. In this situation, material dayrate upside is nearly impossible. More long-term contracts are required to remove the active rigs from the actively marketed fleet and bring more dayrate upside.

Semi-subs

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author's work

The semi-sub segment also made a step forward in 2019. Back in December 2018, 55 rigs were drilling, while the current number is 66. However, the short-term trend is negative, since the number of working semi-subs has been declining since reaching the high of 74 drilling rigs in August 2019. At this point, it looks like drillships are taking market share from semi-subs. Should this trend continue, it will present a major problem for cold-stacked, warm-stacked and newbuild semi-subs.

Benign environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author's work

In the benign environment segment, the situation has somewhat improved in 2019 since the number of drilling rigs increased from 29 in December 2018 to 33 in December 2019, while the total number of rigs in the fleet decreased from 81 in December 2018 to 75 in December 2019. Current Bassoe Offshore dayrate estimate for a 6th gen semi-sub is $175,000, which is not a good number at all but still represents a slight improvement from the bottom which was reached at $145,000. The short-term trend in a benign environment semi-sub utilization is negative, and I attribute it to the process of losing market share to drillships.

Harsh environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author's work

The number of drilling harsh environment rigs made a material step forward in 2019, increasing from 26 in December 2018 to 33 in December 2019. It is important to note that the number of modern harsh-environment semi-subs is limited, so the increase in utilization pushed the dayrates higher. Current Bassoe Offshore dayrate estimate for the 6th gen harsh-environment semi-sub is $300,000, and I expect that this number will increase to at least $350,000 for the top-tier rigs during the next re-contracting wave due to scarcity of modern rigs and continued demand for harsh-environment projects.

Floaters combined

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author's work

In total, the number of drilling floaters increased from 112 in December 2018 to 130 in December 2019, while the number of such rigs in existence decreased from 272 in December 2018 to 262 in December 2019. Despite the positive trend, material problems remain. There are 54 warm-stacked rigs, while a number of cold-stacked units may at some point try to re-enter the market (although this gets harder to accomplish with each year that those rigs spend in the cold-stacked state).

In general, I'm optimistic about the continued upside in floater utilization and dayrates for 2020. At the same time, I'm worried about the situation at the benign environment semi-sub side. Also, the pace of the recovery is of outmost importance for drillers who have material debt loads. Drillers' stocks have shown great volatility and provided various shorter-term trading opportunities in 2019 - I do not expect that this will change in 2020, and I reiterate that this group of stocks is hardly suitable for buy-and-hold investing.

