It's Time To Look At Danske Bank Again

The main risk continues to be potential fines as a result of the scandal - those aside, Danske continues its turnaround and to perform well.

I own a small position in the bank - and I'm comfortable long term with my position, seeing positive indicators of structural changes in the bank.

A few months back, I looked at one of the larger Scandinavian banks, Danske Bank, in order to estimate just what sort of potential return you could expect from investing.

My last article on this problem-stricken bank was during 2Q19, which was a bad quarter despite the earnings and revenue beat. The article, "Danske Bank: 7-10% Yield At Above-Average Risk With Insider Buys " can be read for an idea of where Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNSKY) (OTCPK:DNKEY) was some time ago. Since that time, not much has happened in terms of the bank's market price.

However, given that we now have a 3Q19, it's a good time in this article to update the thesis on this bank to see just where things are going - because one thing is certain. If there'd been any fines levied or any signals here, the valuation would have moved up or down for certain.

So have we received any?

3Q19 for Danske Bank - some bright spots, but the risk remains

No concrete information which could be considered potentially accurate, no. As of right now, we only have speculative data on the size and timing of any sort of coming fine.

As such, let's look at the concrete results for the quarter and 9M 2019.

Continued lending growth, this quarter seeing 3% YoY. Given our interest environment, the lending growth here is at low margins, however.

Continued strong CET1 capitalization, with a ratio of 16.4% and a target of above 16%.

RoE target of 9-10% for 2023, current 2020 guidance for 5-6% mostly due to ongoing investments. The current RoE is 8.5% but includes the sale of Danica Pension.

Net profit down 14% on a 9M-basis due to loan impairments, income and sale of Danica Pension Sweden (included).

9M Net fee income growth of 3%.

Increased expenses, due to investments across the board.

9M EPS of 11.7 DKK (Down from 12.7 DKK)

A large part of the 9M decline compared to 2018 is coming from a structural decline in the Fixed Income & Currencies (FI&C) segment. This segment is letting a considerable amount of people go due to structural changes in the business (Customer driven-risk model, as opposed to balance sheet-driven). This is not the only problem, of course, as yields have suffered, risk premiums are low, and there are risks to potential QE to dampen market volatility, which is part of the segment profit. Danske expects headwinds here to continue.

(Source: Danske 3Q19 Presentation)

Danske is trying a number of things to restore profitability to the struggling segment, seen above.

(Source: Danske 3Q19 Presentation)

For the most part, Danske sees challenges both bank-specific and structural in the current markets. None of the steps taken so far have had much of an impact on long-term earnings growth trends - at least not a positive one - and more fundamental changes for the positive can still be expected to be years in the making.

Moreover, many of the goals set for 2023 are customer-oriented as opposed to profit-oriented, measuring customer engagement, employment progress, and satisfaction. Insofar as the dividend policy goes nothing much will be changed here, at least not as the bank communicates now.

Important here, Danske has set 2020 as the year when the bank intends to "stop" the ongoing downward trend - with 2021/22 being the years for when we supposedly as investors can start seeing Danske delivering on some of these results. Unlike other banks in the same geography, Danske does not yet consider its cost base or compliance to be under control - but intends to check off these items during FY20.

(Source: Danske 3Q19 Presentation)

Accordingly, Danske expects these costs to peak during the coming year. When it comes to the target RoE, since the target is for almost doubling RoE in 3 years, the company intends to deliver this through cost initiatives, lower AML costs (which will be at a non-recurring size during 2020) as well as overall income growth.

The positive part is, the company will start executing on many of these initiatives starting 4Q19/1Q20 - meaning we can determine the relative effectiveness YoY pretty quickly.

Takeaway

But just what are the overall takeaway here?

There's a lot of talk about future initiatives, that's for certain, but with overall results being questionable in certain segments, what's the appeal here from an investor standpoint?

Well, as I argued in my initial article, an investment in Danske really represents a belief in a long-term turnaround and a potential return to valuations we've seen before.

Danske Bank is trading at half the value in terms of P/E as it once was - below even the cheapest of Scandinavian banks. If you don't see such a turnaround, or one close to it, as a likely occurrence, or if your weighting towards similar, better banks isn't yet at the desired size, I argued that you're better off investing in these banks before Danske.

This stance remains.

The bull thesis for Danske has, for the past year and more, stood on the legs of a return to fundamental valuation in the long term, as well as a humanely-sized fine for the bank with regards to previous transgressions for similar institutions. Once Danske executes on current initiatives, gets the AML out of the way and reorganizes, I see little standing in the way a return to the previous heights that this bank had as little as 3 years ago.

My issues with Danske isn't in any way its long-term core business performance, as indicated by 3Q19. With the exception of the FI&C segment, Danske recorded some above-aberration volume growth (6% in local currency) in its core segments. This represents customers staying with the bank, and in fact are borrowing more. All of the reasons for the lower income were essentially related to higher funding costs due to the Estonia case, as opposed to being allocated to business units. Fees were also up, due to (among other things) SEB Pension DK.

The fact that expenses were up really isn't surprising given what the bank is going through - and it isn't something I expect solved quickly either.

So - in very short terms.

Good core business performance, continually offset by AML concerns. Restructuring in progress and expected to be ongoing until 2023.

Risks

So, let's talk about some risks - specifically, AML, as I view all other associated risks as negligible or very "current" next to this one.

While it's entirely possible that the American DOJ wouldn't have a problem destabilizing (potentially) parts of the Danish Economy or set an example so severe that it would destabilize it through fining Danske up to $9B, any speculation of the size of an eventual fine is still extremely speculative. This is given current historical fine precedents from similar geographies.

That being said, it would be irresponsible to characterize the bank as anything but a risky investment, given that there are plenty of ways to make an equal yield or an appealing but yet risk-adjusted rate of return. The appeal in Danske is the combination of the two, based on the assumption that Danske's fine will be able to be handled, and that the DoJ does not designate Danske as a money-laundering financial institution, locking it out of the USD altogether.

(Source: Omni)

I continue to argue that this also is an unlikely scenario - no other bank from the central/northern-European geography facing this sort of charge has ever been designated in such a way or been presented with a fine the size that it would threaten their core operations or very existence. Given the prerequisites I try to instill in those seeking to invest in this bank, it is my hope that those who elect to invest here are of a similar mindset, yet are aware of the risks nonetheless.

Despite my speaking bullish about Danske, I want to point out that my stake in Danske, compared to my stakes in other Scandinavian banks, is in fact significantly smaller. It's at a 0.34% portfolio allocation, where Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) and Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) come in at 3-5% portfolio allocations each. This should showcase how risky I view the situation, despite my firm stance that this will be solved long term.

The core issue is, these short-term results really do not matter - up or down - if the AML issue isn't solved in at least an acceptable way. If a fine is levied to the size the bank cannot continue operations, common stockholders will likely bear the brunt of that assault - even if previous quarters were positive and if the fundamental outlook is positive. That's why overall, the bank's current performance, while acceptable, isn't one of the risky subjects I raise here. It's really the AML that will decide the fate of the bank. A positive decision here will likely cause stock prices to surge double-digits, regardless of the last quarterly results.

Because I'm of the mindset that it's in no one's interest to bankrupt/destroy one of Denmark's primary financial institutions, I'm willing to bear the risk here, to some of my portfolios, for the potential CAGR of 30-50% depending on the outcome.

Valuation

Here we still see positives. The risk involved in Danske means that valuations for the Danish institution is at multi-year lows in terms of valuation.

(Source: Avanza)

In looking at Danske's valuation, we're really just confirming a number of factors still being present.

Multi-year P/E lows, the lowest since the financial recession of 2009 - Check

Still-growing revenues/fundamental metrics - Check (less FI&C issues)

Over-the-top 8%+ Dividend for one of Scandinavia's largest banks - Check

Still-growing book value/share, even following the scandal - Check

All of these things still look just as favorable as when the bank traded at the lowest of lows (close to 90 DKK/share). The fact is that at current valuations, Danske Bank is trading at a third of normal price/tangible book (Source: TIKR.com). Its current metric here is 0.59X, indicating (according to Buffett's way of viewing banks), as a bank that makes nearly zero RoA (Return on Assets).

While it's true that Danske's RoA is extremely pressured even by Scandinavian bank standards (0.4% for 2018), current results are heavily impacted by one-time items and AML troubles. Danske has a history of having somewhere around 0.5-0.6% RoA, which on a public comp basis is not that bad (even if Buffett would say that this means the <1X price to tangible book is actually somewhat justified).

Again - valuation here is merely confirming that the discount is still in effect. It is, and even if we can't expect things to right themselves in the next year or two, the long-term potential, provided you believe in the turnaround is still very much there.

Thesis

There's a lot to like about the Danske Bank - and the news coming out of Copenhagen is good as well as bad.

For instance, Danske recently adjusted guidance upward, now expecting a 2019 Net Profit of 15B DKK, which is a change, or perhaps a precision from the previous level of the 13-15B DKK range. Similarly, the guidance for 2020 5-6% RoE is upheld. Things, as they stand, are going according to plan.

The situation still warrants extreme caution, however, given the risk involved in the bank at this juncture and the potential fine. Only the most risk-tolerant investors with a stake in other Scandinavian banks should be considering this - as I still argue that other Scandinavian banks offer a safer risk-adjusted return, even if the potential is smaller than in Danske.

I believe the key point in time for more risk-averse investors comes directly after the DoJ decision has been made (which could take years). Provided that the fine is within the range that Danske has been preparing for, or not too far above it, it is my belief that the stock will nonetheless take a hit - at which point you'll be able to load up at a discount in a bank where the major issues have been addressed, if not yet been fully resolved.

None of the fundamental positives of Danske from my original article have changed. In fact, not all that much has changed for Danske at all (other than it recently bumping up over 100 DKK again after the Brexit election).

Those already invested in other Scandinavian banks could still consider this bank as an investment for double-digit CAGR long term, while my stance is that those with a more conservative/risk-adjusted strategy should really stick to the other banks available in the area.

Stance

I maintain my "neutral" and "Hold" rating on Danske Bank - this investment is only for those either invested in other banks and looking for different exposure, or for those with very high risk tolerance in the segment (preferably both). Given recent occurrences, I doubt we'll see levels of 80-90 DKK/share again barring more bad news, however - if you are looking to invest, current valuations of ~6-7 P/E levels are likely as good as it's going to get outside of a recession/more general downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, SVNLF, DNSKF, DNSKY, DNKEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers of all European/Scandinavian companies listed