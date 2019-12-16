Natural Gas Prices Poised To Move Higher In The Days Ahead After Weekend Models Indicated Colder Changes After Christmas

Cold weather for much of this week, but a very mild weather pattern develops late this week into next weekend and will persist through Christmas Week.

Investment Thesis

Upside potential will begin to increase in the days ahead amid prospects of colder weather coming to close out 2019 and to enter the New Year. This is in addition to technical support to the upside.

Natural gas futures settled lower Friday on increased chances for above-normal temperatures during Christmas Week

On Friday, the front-month January contract settled down 3.2 cents ($0.032) to $2.296/MMBtu, the February contract settled down 3.8 cents ($0.038) to $2.282/MMBtu, and the March contract settled down 4.3 cents ($0.043) to $2.228/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month January contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 1.34% to $17.68.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 8.59% and 5.63% at $9.36 and $9.56, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 8.07% and 5.51% at $155.79 and $34.86, respectively.

Mild weather pattern to be the theme for much if not all of the next couple of weeks, but there's potential for colder changes after Christmas in the 10-15 day

Over the weekend, forecast models have come to be in general agreement on the overall evolution of the weather pattern through the next couple of weeks. We will see the weather pattern on the cold side through much of this week (though nothing too extreme) before a stretch of mild to very mild weather develops late this week and persist through at least next week (week ending Dec. 27). After Christmas, during the 10 to 15-day period (Dec. 26-30), cooler changes begin taking place across the country. Overall, the eastern half of the country during this time is still on the mild side.

The bulk of the cool changes occur across the western U.S. The reason for the cooler changes is that all models are suggesting the fading out of this stubborn upper level troughing over Alaska and re-introducing upper level ridging back over Alaska and the Gulf of Alaska region (similar to what we saw back in November). This will help to amplify the pattern some and increase the risk for cold air intrusions into the Lower 48. For this reason, I think that January has the chance to flip cold across the country. Figure 2 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (December 16-21) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 3 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7 to 12-day (December 22-27) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10 to 15-day (December 25-30) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the Day 15 (December 30) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Money-managed short positions continue to outweigh long positions per Commodity Futures Trading Commission

The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data shows that managed money for short positions have grown and continues to outweigh long positions now to a tune of ~244k contracts (654k vs. 409k). Net long positions decreased 10,703.

Final Trading Thoughts

Overall, the weather outlook over the next couple of weeks are all mild with the bulk of the cold (though nothing too extreme) occurring across the central and eastern U.S. this week. The pattern turns very mild late this week or into this weekend and will persist through the extended across the eastern U.S. In the near term, this will help to keep upside movement of prices in check. However, with forecast models introducing ridging over/nearby Alaska in the 10-15 day time period, I'm anticipating the increased risk for cold air intrusions into the Lower 48 (which now appears to start from the West U.S. before translating east).

From a technical standpoint, it makes sense for prices to move higher. Natural gas is a deeply undervalued commodity at this point and the risk for short-cover rallying is real given the overweighed short positions.

So taking into consideration both technicals and fundamentals, upside potential may be limited now in the near term, but I expect for upside potential to begin increasing in the days ahead or as we move closer to the end of the year and into the New Year.

Expect a price range between $2.20 and $2.50 for the front-month January futures contract. UNG will trade between $15.50 and $19.50.

Figure 6 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 7 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 8 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.