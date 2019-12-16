Saudi Aramco: Foreign Investors Are Not Missing Out In The Long Term

Notwithstanding the initial payoff from the first day of trading, investors are unlikely to miss out in the long-term as there are better oil and gas investment options easily available.

On the surface this may seem disappointing to many foreign investors who are unlikely to have the ability to trade on this exchange.

Introduction

Last week the largest IPO in history went live when shares of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), hereon referred to as Aramco, finally listed after years of internal backwards and forwards within the Saudi Arabian government. Unfortunately since the international portion of the listing never ultimately took place, this almost unthinkably massive oil company will still remain out of the reach for most foreign investors. Notwithstanding the initial payoff for those who subscribed to the IPO, foreign investors who are unable to access the Riyadh market actually have little to miss out on in the long-term, as better investment options exist at current market prices.

Deciding Whether Saudi Aramco Is A Worthwhile Investment

It should be clarified that this article is written from the perspective of an investor who individually selects investments with a bottom up approach, rather than a broader top down approach. When considering a new investment I believe it should be compared to what the investor believes is their best equivalent investment that is broadly driven by the same underlying forces, essentially their opportunity cost. This is particularly relevant for shares of companies producing commodities since their futures are very heavily influenced by the prices of these underlying commodities. Generally speaking most investors will see little benefit from clogging their portfolios full of companies with very similar underlying driving forces and thus it would only be logical to select their best investment. Personally I believe that in this situation the premier investment that sets the benchmark to beat is the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas giant, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) hereon referred to as Shell.

I firmly believe that the only logical valuation approach in this situation is one based around their dividend payments, since these are the only tangible return that an investor can reasonably expect to ever receive. Whilst there are numerous other possible methods that investors can utilize to value an oil and gas company, these are all rendered pointless when the company in question is state controlled.

Possibly the most common alternate valuation approach mentioned is one based around their proven oil and gas reserves, however, I believe this is flawed logic since the investor never receives any practical control over these reserves that are located inside an authoritarian country. Even if the immense political risk is ignored, the prospects of the world moving away from fossil fuel means that it is quite possible that a material portion of these reserves may never be produced or if produced, sold at a relatively low price.

This same broad logic can also be applied to other valuation methods, such as breakup value, replacement cost and book value of assets. Although the situation is a little less clear in the case of another common valuation approach that is one of my favourites, free cash flow. Once again due to their state controlled status this renders the value of any free cash flow in excess of their dividend payments rather questionable, as investors have absolutely no say in the manner in which it is deployed.

Given the very large and mature stage of both companies and their broader industry, I am hesitant to assume any material growth in the future as this would leave too little margin of safety. This thankfully makes comparing Aramco to my preferred benchmark oil and gas investment, Shell, easier and quite simple.

Assuming Aramco follows through with their plans to make annual dividend payments totaling $75b, at their IPO valuation of $1.7t this implies a modest dividend yield of 4.41%. Whilst this is still decent in this low interest rate world, it pales in comparison to the 6.56% dividend yield from Shell’s class B share price of $57.31 as of the time of writing. There would also likely be fees and withholding tax associated with dividend payments from Aramco, whereas these are non-existent for the class B shares of Shell.

When considering a new investment in Aramco that has a materially lower dividend yield there are only two broad ways to justify an investment over Shell, there needs to be either lower risk or higher future growth. Thankfully it is very quick and easy to rule out the former, as there is no realistic way that anyone could possibly make the case that the state controlled Aramco poses less risk to an investor than Shell.

When turning to the growth consideration the situation is less clear, however, generally speaking the larger company, Aramco, will find it increasingly difficult to growth faster than the smaller company, Shell. Whether Aramco can diversify and grow in other non-hydrocarbon industries remains unclear, however, Shell is already ramping up their investments in new clean energies and thus this positions them relatively well for future growth. Overall it seems unlikely that Aramco is capable of outgrowing Shell, especially when Saudi Arabia is leading the OPEC Cartel to lower oil production, a decision if reversed would crater oil prices and thus negate the benefits of any higher production.

Conclusion

Given these considerations it becomes apparent that at their IPO valuation Aramco offers investors a lower return and higher risk than Shell. Considering foreign investors can find more attractive oil and gas investments elsewhere they are not necessarily missing out on anything in the long-term by Aramco only listing in Riyadh. This does not necessarily mean that their shares would not have been suitable for short to medium-term speculation, however, long-term investors are better served getting a higher dividend income whilst simultaneously avoiding political risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.