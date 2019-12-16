UnitedHealth Group: Strong Year-End Finish Is Quickly Closing The Buying Window

Political uncertainty has created opportunities for investors in healthcare stocks, insurers included, but time is running out for buyers as they finish the year strong.

Healthcare companies have been under pressure this year as investors digest the implications of major systematic changes that could result from the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Pressure has decreased in recent months as perhaps investors gauged the chances of shifting to a single payer system are next to nil. Count me among them. Managed care stocks rebounded strongly in October and look to be on track to finish the year strong and avert what would've been a very disappointing performance. Buying opportunities have largely passed in my view but there is still a slight crack for getting into UnitedHealth (UNH) under $285, which serves as my current threshold for a BUY rating.

It is still very early for what will likely be a long, arduous, voter fatiguing 2020 election campaign and pressure may further subside as democratic primary voting gets underway and shows declining support for either the Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren campaigns, the latter of which has been losing steam and both of which are strong proponents for Medicare for All. On the other hand, Sanders maintains a strong position and could increase the pressure once again if he becomes the Democrat nominee. The relative centrist of the bunch, Joe Biden, continues to top most polls for Democrat voters though.

Despite what is proving to be a very strong finish to the year, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) still trades slightly below what I would consider a buying level. It also happens to rank as my top pick in managed healthcare, an industry that includes many quality companies. How I came about to rank UnitedHealth as my top pick stems from deriving a new way of comparing companies.

My New Power Score Model

I'm always trying to think through new ways of comparing companies to highlight underlying metrics that drive stock performance. For anyone that's looked lately, there are so many different measures, ratios, yields, and such out there that it's hard to keep your head from spinning. Sometimes it is best to keep things simple and logical. In that spirit I thought about what is important to me as an equity investor in the most simplistic terms possible. The answer is pretty straight forward...profit and how fast that profit is growing. After some thoughtful analysis, I concluded that return on equity (ROE) and estimated earning's growth (projected 3-5 CAGR EPS growth rate) could form the basis of my endeavor. However, I also needed to take into account debt and capital structure. Hence the inclusion of cost of debt (simply interest expense divided into total debt) and the debt to equity ratio. These help form what I refer to as the debt drag. The end result is a relatively simple formula for Power Score, where

Power Score = ( (RoE - Debt Drag) * Proj EPS CAGR ) ^ 0.5

RoE = Return on Equity

Debt Drag = Cost of Debt * Debt/Equity Ratio

Proj EPS CAGR = analysts' 3-5 year estimated earnings growth rate

Managed Healthcare Peer Comparison

The following table highlights calculated Power Scores and supporting metrics with several peers in the managed health care industry. It also reveals that UnitedHealth achieves the highest score which is largely driven by a superior return on equity measure.

Some of the reasoning behind UnitedHealth's dominant position is largely due to its massive scale combined with cost containment and efficiency gains offered through its Optum segment. It is the largest private health insurer, a vertically integrated pharmacy benefits manager, and technology services provider all in one. Perhaps in copycat moves, vertical integration seemed to be a theme last year with CVS acquiring Aetna and Cigna combining with Express Scripts.

The vertical integration combining insurers with in house pharmacy benefits managers, or PBMs, perhaps leads to a foregone conclusion that OptumRx, UnitedHealth's PBM, will suffer as companies migrate previously outsourced needs to in house solutions. For example, Cigna will likely move away from outsourcing PBM functions to its in house option added with the Express Scripts deal. That will be something to keep an eye on. Overall, the Optum segment is expected to contribute more than 50% of UnitedHealth's earnings in 2020, a testament to the strong growth seen with the brand.

Positive trends in FDA approvals for generic drugs, especially first generics, should help all pharmacy benefit managers. It is no secret that generic versions of brand name drugs cost less, often substantially less. According to the FDA, generic drugs can offer savings of up to 85%. That's pretty significant and helps both PBMs and consumers alike. Last year was a big year for first generic drug approvals at 99, but also 2019 finished strong at 95.

Overall generic drug approvals are also trending up since 2016, down in 2019 though.

Even aside from major systematic change Medicare for All type arguments, the high cost of prescription drugs has been a hot topic and has generally seen bipartisan support. At least in words. I seriously doubt any legislative action will take place in 2020, but it is a possibility after the election. Of course, that will probably be more dependent on the balance of power in Congress than anything else. The more the balance, the less chance anything gets done. Generic drugs would be vital in helping reduce costs and increased approvals would also help PBMs.

With a market cap of $265.8B, UnitedHealth dwarfs the next largest player Cigna (CI) at $71.6B. Being massive in size certainly doesn't guarantee any benefits and in many cases can cause a drag on performance as bloated firms struggle to find growth. That has yet to happen for UnitedHealth and its size currently proves as an advantage when negotiating costs. While Cigna beats out peers when looking at Medical Cost Ratio, sometimes seen as Medical Care Ratio or Benefit Ratio, UnitedHealth looks pretty darn good compared to the group overall.

These ratios are basically the amount of insurance payouts compared to premiums received, so the lower the better.

Concluding Thoughts

The primary near term risk to the managed healthcare industry is political and it remains to be seen how much of a roller coast ride the 2020 election campaign will be for stocks in general, let alone healthcare. In my opinion though, nothing will likely change in any meaningful way in the end and any downward pressures on stocks, especially healthcare, will prove to be buying opportunities for this equity investor.

Aside from my BUY opinion on UnitedHealth, the following table outlines my target buying levels for other managed healthcare companies. Please note these are my OPINIONS based on my OWN due diligence and represent levels I feel comfortable buying and holding for the long term. Prospective investors should perform THEIR own due diligence before buying any investment product.

Given the availability of other higher quality companies, I wouldn't consider buying Centene (CNC). Hence the lack of target level and opinion. Also, Cigna is pretty close to being a buy and investors could look to pick up shares given a small pullback.

I do own shares of UnitedHealth, having got in around $244 in mid-August.

