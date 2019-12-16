Montage Resources - An 'Oily' Natural Gas Player That's Still Inexpensive Despite The Q4 '19 Run

Despite the run up in the shares, the name still trades at just 3x next year's EBITDA and we see upside.

Montage is the oiliest of the gassy player group; 30% of revenues, 10% of volumes in 3Q19, and is set to get oilier in 2020.

This is a Z4 Research mid quarter update.

We cover MR more than quarterly on our site (Zman's Energy Brain ~ oil, gas, stocks, etc...) and most recently for Seeking Alpha here with the 2Q19 results.

MR through the first nine months of 2019 fell more sharply than the gassy group which was down 33% on average for the period (helped by CRK name specific pop and by stalwarts like Cabot who managed to "only" fall 21% in the nine months - tripped up by an unforeseen reaction to their not-surprising-to-us telegraphing of discipline). As to underperformance for Montage blame fundamental misunderstanding, a lack of faith in the merger fixing their story, the gassy label (see sidebar below), apathy (an ignored, non-household name in an ignored space) ... take your pick, it fell more and shook many holders out along the way in trapped long fashion (good news met with selling by people just wanting out). We held but did not add more.

Sidebar: If you want our views on the natural gas macro come see us at the site above or just know that we are not gas bulls but see drastically slowing dry gas production growth in 2020, storage levels that are still at their 3rd lowest level for this week of the year and strong demand growth that will continue next year with LNG and Mexico exports driving net supply to more manageable levels.

During the first nine months they digested the Blue Ridge acquisition and they:

Beat and raised volume guidance repeatedly without raising capital expenditures (in fact they actually reduced spending and this substantially reduced outspend).

Improved their debt metrics. Debt has improved from 2.5x net debt to EBITDA 2 years ago to 2.2x a year ago to 1.8x as of 3Q19. This is what we now see as modestly levered. Their senior notes are due in 2023. Putting gas giant COG aside, they are generally less levered than many more well known, bigger gas player names.

Demonstrated solid margins (referencing 3Q figures):

Helped by an oilier revenue and production mix ... ( 29% of revenue and 10% of volumes) relative to it's gassy peers ( 9% and just 2% respectively),

... and falling costs with operating costs at 53% of 3Q revenues vs some bigger names like AR (82%), RRC (78%) and SWN (69%) (all names we get asked about for single digit midget bounce candidates).

... yielding EBITDA of $1.46 per Mcfe vs a peer group average of $1.25 per Mcfe. Again well above names like AR (transportation really hits them), RRC, and SWN who were at or below a buck in 3Q.

The market finally noticed in 4Q19 and the shares are up 78% quarter to date as of yesterday vs a group and primary commodity that has continued to languish.

Where does that leave them?

Still modestly levered, well hedged for 2020, with a plan to tame outspend with a bit more of an oil focused 2020.

Still shorted: 13% of float.

And most importantly still fairly valued. As noted above, they were in our view overly punished during the slide early in the year. Yes, they've had a good run. But they are still trading at only 2.9x 2020 Street EBITDA.

We generally run models on 2 to 4 price decks occasionally with some variance on cuts and/or growth rates. Here, instead of listing those and then speaking to sensitivities, we decided to put eight outcomes and our thoughts on them in the cheat sheet. They are summarized at the top of the sheet and you can see the variables that go into the model as you scroll lower.

The lower end ones, like the $2 natural gas case, would likely result in group multiples contracting and a lower share price as noted. Several reasonable price cases point to further upside and we'll let you pick the case you are most confident in and decide for yourself.

In a nutshell, the name is still quite cheap and we think gaining a bit more understanding at this time. We own a ~ 5% position in MR in our primary portfolio and plan to add to the name on group related pullbacks if available including potentially with any price related impairments taken early next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MR, COG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.