Ingles Markets: Concerns Lurk After An Outstanding Year

Give credit where it's due: Ingles Markets (IMKTA) had an outstanding fiscal 2019 (ending September). Same-store sales excluding gasoline accelerated to nearly 4% growth. Margins improved nicely as well. As a result, pre-tax income increased in the range of 29% excluding modest one-time factors, and IMKTA stock has rallied 79% from April lows.

There's a case for still more upside. Valuation looks reasonable in the context of the few pure grocery peers remaining. Ingles Markets owns a substantial amount of its real estate, providing ballast to the valuation and offsetting potential leverage concerns. Grocery store deflation appears to have reversed, removing a headwind that pressured results for several years.

That said, there are some concerns here looking to FY20 and beyond. Growth likely slows. Competition remains intense. Free cash flow isn't quite as impressive as earnings suggest (though it should improve), and overall Ingles is funding at least a portion of its operating growth through capital measures. I wrote a little over a year ago that IMKTA was an intriguing play for grocery bulls, though in retrospect even that piece was too pessimistic. I still believe sector bulls should take a long look, but I question how much upside remains.

A Strong FY19

Across the board, Ingles Markets had an impressive fiscal 2019. Comps came in at 3.9%, more than double the 1.7% average growth of the previous five fiscal years. There was some help from mix and long-awaited inflation: per the 10-K, transactions increased 0.9%, with size up 2.8%. Non-food sales (alcohol, tobacco, pharmacy and health & beauty) were a key driver, rising 7%. And while transaction figures don't appear quite as impressive as headline comps suggest, they did improve, if modestly, from the past two years (0.3% in FY18, 0.8% in FY17). With competition intense from Publix, Walmart (WMT) Kroger (KR) unit Harris Teeter, and Germany's Lidl, a continuing trend of positive traffic seems like a good sign.

Ingles' commentary typically is thin (the company discontinued conference calls back in 2016). But the K calls out success from its loyalty programs as a top-line driver, along with "general economic conditions". The company forecast another increase in revenue ex-gasoline in fiscal 2020, though it didn't comment on comparable-store trends. Rather, it called out new and remodeled stores plus additional fuel stations and pharmacies as catalysts.

Margins look solid as well. Gross profit expanded 37 bps year-over-year. Operating expenses were leveraged by 12 bps despite tight labor markets. Operating margins improved a whopping 57 bps year-over-year, an enormous expansion in this narrowly profitable industry. As a result, income soared, with operating income rising 22% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS (by my numbers, excluding last year's tax benefits and gains on sale in both years) increased 32%.

This would be a good year for any company. For a grocer operating in a hypercompetitive space, it's truly outstanding. And with IMKTA trading at 11.8x my adjusted EPS figure for FY19, it seems like that performance isn't yet priced in.

Concerns Looking Closer

That said, looking closer at the results there are some concerns, mostly of the minor variety. Ingles definitely had a good year — but it got some help.

On the margin front, gasoline profits appear to have been a major contributor. Grocery segment gross margin actually deleveraged 19 bps year-over-year. Gasoline gross profit dollars, however, increased by $13.1 million — despite lower revenue. That increase is over 30% of the total gross profit dollar increase in the entire retail business. Perhaps more importantly, it's nearly half of the year-over-year increase in operating income dollars.

This does appear to be a market-wide phenomenon. Ingles wrote as much in its second quarter 10-Q, noting that gasoline gross profit dollars were "significantly higher" due to "market conditions". Casey's General Stores (CASY) has seen an expansion in its two most recent quarters. Dollar margins per gallon for Marathon Petroleum (MPC) unit Speedway increased 41% y/y in the first nine months of CY19, with percentage margins climbing 268 bps. Ingles doesn't detail its precise dollar or percentage fuel margins, but it appears likely its performance is closer to that of MPC than to Casey's 190 bps expansion in 1H FY20.

Whatever the specific cause, that expansion is unlikely to repeat, and may well reverse. Even stability in fuel gross margin portends potential pressure on consolidated gross margin in fiscal 2020. Grocery segment margins appear to have fallen sharply in Q4: margins expanded 8 bps through the first nine months, according to the 10-Q, but wound up the year -19 bps. The K cites unspecified "market factors that adversely affected certain product lines" for the full-year compression, which suggests it's at least possible the trend will continue into Q1 and beyond.

In terms of opex, Ingles did drive solid leverage in FY19: 40 bps excluding gasoline. But that might be tough to repeat. Both insurance and advertising spend declined year-over-year on an absolute basis. Salaries and wages, meanwhile, moved higher, owing to more hours and what the company wrote was a "more competitive" labor market. Overall opex growth of 2.1% is relatively low in the context of recent performance (though a lower store count helps); I wouldn't necessarily expect enormous inflation in fiscal 2020, but that figure could tick back up as well.

There's reason to expect that Ingles' margin expansion isn't going to continue into fiscal 2020. Margins aren't necessarily at a peak, but they have returned to FY15 levels just above 3.6% (before the worst of deflation). Labor market tightness isn't going anywhere, and the Q4 gross margin print bodes poorly for Q1 (though gasoline margins elsewhere admittedly suggest Ingles has more room for expansion in that category). That doesn't mean Ingles isn't going to grow net earnings this year: I'd expect comps to remain positive, there's some inorganic help from new fuel stations and stores (per the K, though exact plans aren't specified), and financial leverage can amplify modest operating income increases. Still, I'd expect in retrospect that FY19 looks much more like an outlier than the beginning of a trend.

Valuation and Real Estate

To be fair, the market is pricing IMKTA as such, even after the sharp rally in recent months. By my adjusted numbers, the stock trades at 11.8x trailing twelve-month EPS and ~6.7x on an EV/EBITDA basis. The market isn't pricing in much growth going forward, nor is it even giving IMKTA much credit relative to peers.

Both multiples are basically in line with KR's forward multiples, based on its guidance. IMKTA gets a premium to Weis Markets (WMK) looking at EV/EBITDA (though relative performance strongly implies it should) and is roughly in line with WMK's P/E multiple excluding that Northeastern grocer's cash pile.

Even in margins are plateauing, there's a case that IMKTA still can be reasonably cheap on both an absolute and relative basis. Earnings should continue to grow barring operating margin compression. And Ingles, as bulls long have noted, has a significant real estate portfolio.

As of the end of the FY19, Ingles owned 79 shopping centers which included its stores, another 83 standalone locations, and 21 undeveloped sites. The company also owns a dairy which sells solely to Ingles and appears to have generated over $10 million in profit on $42 million in revenue in FY19, though that profit figure seems awfully high. (The "other" segment, comprising dairy operations and rental income, generated $16.8 million in operating income; p. 42 of the 10-K cites $6.3 million in rental income, which leaves $10M+ for the dairy operations. I may be making an error there or missing a factor not disclosed in the K.)

Gabelli & Co. in 2016 estimated the real estate was worth $750 million. That seems a bit high relative to my estimate from figures the 10-K, but given that Gabelli owned 16% of the stock as of last year's proxy, I'll defer to its likely deeper due diligence. And it's certainly possible that the figure has risen, given that Ingles reported a sharp increase in rents earned in FY19 ($15.1M from 79 centers vs $11.1M from 77 locations the year before).

That said, it's not as if the real estate, outside of the undeveloped sites, is non-core. Its value is included in earnings numbers, both through dairy and rental income and through the fact that the company is not paying lease expense for 162 of its 198 supermarkets. Whatever the value is, it's included in any earnings-based valuation to a large degree. In theory, Ingles could monetize those assets through a sale-leaseback, but that would simply bring cash forward while depressing the business's earnings outlook. The ~$317K in average rent expense for the 36 leased locations suggests Ingles is saving over $50 million annually through its real estate portfolio. FY19 free cash flow, though depressed by higher-than-usual capex, was $49.8 million.

That aside, there are two problems with assigning material upside to the real estate. The first is that, again, the real estate is part of Ingles' operations. The assets are being monetized. Arguing that they have excess value in turn requires assuming that another business — or another grocer — would monetize them more effectively. In other words, they'd have more value if they held something besides Ingles supermarkets.

The second issue is that there's zero evidence that Ingles has any intention of 'unlocking' that value if it exists. The ownership of both standalone locations and of shopping centers is, and long has been, part of the company's operating strategy, as even the 10-K details. Ingles is controlled by chairman Robert Ingle II, the son of the company's founder, meaning that neither Gabelli nor any other shareholder has the power to push for a huge special dividend funded by a sale-leaseback or any other kind of aggressive shift in capital allocation. (Such a move also appears prohibited, by my reading, by the covenants related to outstanding bonds in 2023. That's not legal or investing advice, simply my layman's take. To be fair, Ingles could also refinance those borrowings, which are callable at par starting in 2021.)

And so I'm highly skeptical of arguing that the real estate materially changes any estimate of fair value here. At the margins, it might help in terms of de-risking the story somewhat, but even the idea that the real estate provides downside protection feels optimistic. After all, if Ingles' business goes south, the value of its portfolio of supermarket-centered rural shopping centers does too. For the most part, that portfolio is embedded in profit-based valuation methods.

Those methods simply don't suggest that a ton of upside remains. 13x earnings and ~14x free cash flow based on long-term annual capex guidance are cheap on an absolute basis, but not terribly so relative to KR stock. Given competition and the capital-intensive nature of the industry, neither multiple seems compelling on its face. Investors reasonably can argue for some growth and some multiple expansion, but it's difficult to argue for compelling upside given margin concerns going forward.

Without that upside, I'm loath to take on the risks here. FY19 was impressive, but looking backward it appears to be an outlier. Fuel margins may recede. Competition isn't going anywhere. Ingles still doesn't offer online shopping or delivery/pickup options; Walmart and other rivals (including Publix) may be able to take more share with its aggressive efforts in those areas.

Again, it's worth repeating: Ingles had a hugely impressive fiscal 2019, and IMKTA shares have responding accordingly. But I'm skeptical fiscal 2020 will be nearly as impressive, for either the company or its stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.