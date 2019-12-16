Fiserv: Bank Consolidation Hardly A Threat To The Company

There has been a recent pattern of bank consolidation in the United States, but we see it as largely business as usually for Fiserv.

No, the sky is not falling. Contrary to the popular wisdom, bank consolidation does not represent a threat to Fiserv and its peers in the financial technology industry. After briefly summarizing the company's business and the valuation, we share our key reasons for this contrarian assertion.

Company Description

A global provider of financial services technology, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) has more than 12K clients worldwide, which include banks, credit unions, investment management firms, billers, and retailers, among others. The company provides account processing systems, electronic bill payment and presentment services, as well as card processing services and ACH enablement. The company generates about $6 billion in annual revenue, with processing and services revenue representing about 85% of the total. We note that FISV is mostly a US company, with more than 90% of revenue domestically-generated.

Valuation

Our primary companies in the comps peer group are Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), which jointly yield our 2020 EV/EBITDA market multiple of ~18x. At this point, we don't see further tailwinds to justify further multiple expansion, with valuation getting somewhat rich, though we still consider FISV shares a bullish case. When we apply it to our 2020 EBITDA estimate of $2,448 MM, we get the target price of $123.

Why Bank Consolidation is Not Enough to Break the Camel's Back

Recent Pattern of Bank Consolidation: Ever since the famous JP Morgan-Chase merger nearly two decades ago, we've seen this pattern in the financial services industry getting more and more pronounced: large banks acquiring smaller players, mid-cap banks merging, and large/mid-caps buying smaller players. In our view, this is a normal pattern/cycle during a bull market, as companies explore synergies and sometimes sell themselves to the highest bidder. Some on the Street, however, view bank consolidation as a potential loss of business to financial technology companies, such as FIS, Jack Henry, and particularly Fiserv.

Customer Base Doesn't Shrink: One of the key consequences of consolidation is that the customer base doesn't shrink and, hence, demand for Fiserv's services after more than three dozen mergers among its clients stayed essentially the same. There were instances when the newly formed entity would shift from FIS or Jack Henry (from Fiserv), but there was an approximately the same number of instances when Fiserv was the beneficiary.

Created Synergies: Such mergers, on the contrary, created synergistic opportunities, when Fiserv was able to increase workstreams in the following areas: 1) cash to card payments; 2) online-to-mobile conversions; 3) Mobiliti and Corillian extensions; 4) Integration with the Architect product and PopMoney; and, last but not least, 5) biller solutions with checkfree.com.

Sticky Revenue Workstreams: We have done a thorough analysis of "before" and "after" acquisitions of various workstreams at Fiserv. Our findings indicate that not a single workstream that existed before the deal was later abandoned or even marginalized. We are talking about the back-end to debit and credit card transactions, ATM functionalities, and check/mobile transaction enablement. In other words, none of these workstreams are optional. They only became stronger in the aftermath of various deals. Fiserv was able to maintain its 4%-5% Y/Y revenue growth, with about 80% of revenue recurring and at about 20-30 bps acceleration. We also found that during the years of major mergers and acquisitions - FISV was able to accelerate its revenue a bit stronger.

Pricing Renegotiation: At the same time, we have to acknowledge that our visibility into pricing renegotiation is visible at best. We haven't noticed many pressures, as various pricing points have remained stable over time. We have heard anecdotally about some discounts Fiserv had to give to its clients, but these anecdotes are not enough to establish a pattern.

International Markets Small But Shielded from Deal-Making: With the international business at less than 15% of total revenue at Fiserv, we believe that the non-US market is so well shielded from deal-making that one can use it as a "control" group against the United States. As we noted before, there are some impressive areas of growth, namely in India (cash to card payments), financial technology growth in Brazil and Argentina, as well as e-commerce in Western Europe. If Fiserv channels more marketing dollars into these areas, we could see international business at 20%+ of total revenue by 2021-22, which should make us reconsider the multiple. At present, we are not there yet.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

1. Consolidation in the financial services industry, which has actually been prevalent over the previous decade: it could definitely hurt Fiserv's revenue by decreasing the number of clients.

2. Cyber attacks can disrupt Fiserv's delivery of services since its operations depend on receiving, storing, processing, and transmitting sensitive information. Because of that, cyber attacks could create costly litigations for the company.

3. A heightened regulatory environment in the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank account, could create financial burdens for Fiserv. In addition, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) may enact further regulations that target the way FISV conducts business and force the company to enact additional controls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.