Juniper: Reassuring Conference Takeaways, But Not Enough To Change Valuation

About the Company

Juniper Networks develops and markets networking products, such as routers and switches, various network security products, as well as software-defined networking technology. Founded in 1996, the company grew through meticulous product development, as well as via acquisitions, which included a $4 billion acquisition of NetScreen Technologies.

Valuation

We believe that we are in a holding pattern at present, waiting for revenues to reaccelerate and for routing to improve. Consequently, we do see JNPR shares as fairly valued at 18x on 2020 earnings. When we apply this multiple to our EPS estimate of $1.31, we are in the vicinity of the current share price for Juniper. We are open-minded about potential catalysts and every time Juniper's competitors, like Cisco, report, we voraciously scrub for data. While we do not see the most recent earnings report as doom and gloom for Juniper, the read from Cisco's numbers is nonetheless negative and should keep us on the sidelines for at least two more quarters.

Reassuring Takeaways from Recent Conferences

Innovations to network infrastructure remain key, given the upcoming transition to 5G and the implications for private cloud data centers, software-defined enterprise, and WAN transformation. The company continues to focus on core investments, particularly as they pertain to optics capabilities, Contrail Enterprise, and the recently integrated Mist Systems. Mist's wireless LAN and other security devices would cumulatively expand the overall enterprise portfolio.

Specifically, Contrail should remain one of the stickiest and most robust revenue drivers for Juniper in the near term, growing as much as 4%-5% in the coming quarters.

SD-WAN continues to look promising, as enterprise networking and security cloud generate more and more traction from clients; however, it remains to be seen if Juniper can deliver against the goals it established in the cloud space and its own guidance, especially since routing remains a point of weakness.

With top-line growth remaining on the negative side for Juniper, the main question is how you prevent the bleeding of the company's market share, with 400G opportunity and cloud opportunities disappointing throughout 2019 and not promising revenue growth acceleration in 2020.

Sky Advanced Threat Prevention should be viewed through the lens of third-party integrations and prospective partnerships, particularly as it pertains to cost-cutting and overall bottom line management.

China remains a headwind, since sales were consistently weak there over the last several quarters, but with the US-China trade deal making solid progress, we expect the tariff threat to be subsiding in the coming months and possibly disappearing altogether by the end of 2021. We also note that the Huawei competition is not going away, but may actually get worse in the coming months.

In addition, competition in network security space may create near-term collisions with F5 Networks and Fortinet, mainly around network security. A lot of their services are similar, so it all boils down to appropriate pricing.

Business Risks

Macro risks: We are already seeing how economic slowdown around the world is potentially harming Juniper's incremental business. It is possible that more is to come.

Tariff risks: The trade threat is substantially tied to macro risks, which is mainly manifested via tariffs; hence, there is inevitable caution that companies have toward investments as a result.

Technological risks: Failure along any step in the supply chain can lead not only to business slowdown, but to a branding risk, from which JNPR may struggle to recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.