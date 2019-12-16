China's Trade Deal With The United States

Some analysts worry that this may happen again over the next year as President Trump and the United States concentrate on the presidential election.

Not all analysts believe that the deal is a positive one for the United States because too much was given away.

Last week an "initial" trade agreement was reached between China and the United States and the US stock market reacted positively by hitting new historic highs on the news.

Keith Bradsher writes in the New York Times a conclusion to the China/United States trade deal that I had been concerned about.

"President Trump's initial retreat from his trade-war threats has handed hard-liners in China a victory. A longer, pricklier trade war and stiff Chinese resistance to economic reforms could result."

Mr. Trump on Friday outlined a partial trade deal that deferred new tariffs on $160 billion a year in Chinese-made goods, a move that would have had him taxing virtually everything China sells to the United States. He also agreed for the first time to broadly reduce tariffs he had already imposed on Chinese goods, halving tariffs on more than $100 billion a year worth of products like clothing and lawn mowers - a striking about-face for a protectionist president who last year described himself as a 'tariff man.'"

"In essence, a year and a half into the trade war, China seems to have hit on a winning strategy: Stay tough and let the Trump administration negotiate with itself."

For the ten years or more that I have been writing this blog for Seeking Alpha I have repeated several times one of the most important pieces of advice given me about how the Chinese think.

The advice: Chinese leaders think in terms of decades while America leaders think in terms of years.

I have applied this advice in many recent articles concerning the seeming "trade war" that President Trump has been waging against the Chinese.

I have argued that although Mr. Trump has talked a tough stance, he is limited in that everything he has to do, he has to do it before the next election. Right now, that time horizon is less than one year away. His time to post accomplishments is limited…really limited.

The Chinese.

They don't have to move for decades….

Mr. Bradsher goes on:

"Friday's announcement makes it likelier that China will resist any further concessions next year, and perhaps beyond."

Why now? Why didn't Mr. Trump hold out for a later date before making the announcement?

Well, as we have seen, Mr. Trump uses his portfolio of interests to distract the press and others from events that are unfolding that he would like to deflect attention from.

For example, Mr. Bradsher records,

"Even before Friday, Mr. Trump had delayed or canceled tariffs four times this year."

In other words, the trade announcement of this week was not unusual. Mr. Trump does this over and over and over.

What might the press have been diverted from…even partially?

Well, the US House of Representatives was working on issues relating to impeachment.

But, the US stock market, which has been very positively tied to the prospect of a trade deal being made, hit new historic highs last week as word of the deal reached the market.

Not too bad.

But, the fact remains; the resulting deal represents "a retreat" from Mr. Trump's "trade war threats."

The question now becomes, how much more will Mr. Trump give up in the coming months.

The Chinese certainly have no incentive to give up anything of real importance.

So what has three and years of trade wars produced?

A lot of noise?

Yes, but of more concern to me is that the trade situation that once existed has been broken up.

The trade situation was not perfect, but the momentum had been moving into in the right direction. Countries were, by and large, working to the benefit of everyone. It was an environment in which win-win could be produced, even if they were only small wins.

Over the past three years a completely new environment has been created.

Brexit has added to this, for as Peter Goodman writes in the New York Times,

"The decisive Conservative victory in Britain leaves no doubt that in today's global equation, national interests are supreme and globalization is suspect."

A fragmented world like this, to me, is counterproductive. It leaves us with a world that is less productive, less wealthy, and less congenial.

But, the reality of this is never immediately recognized. The suffering only comes about over the longer run.

China's hardliners, according to Mr. Bradsher, have been strengthened because of the deal that has just been reached. This certainly will not make them any more flexible in the future, especially before the next US election.

I will write more about the economic and financial implications of this in the upcoming weeks.

The thing that must be watched by US businesses and investors is how much more will be given away before the next election takes place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.