The Tesla Cybertruck Is No Ford F-150

Tesla’s reputation as an innovator may be tarnished if the Cybertruck fails; even a lackluster reception could be enough to dent investor confidence long term.

Criticisms over functionality have also emerged; the Cybertruck appears ill-suited to many trucking functions and may be wholly excluded from commercial market.

Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck was unveiled last month. Elon Musk claims Cybertruck can outperform the Ford F-150; Tesla now says Cybertruck will be medium-duty, a different class from the F-150.

For years, Elon Musk has been comparing the specifications of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) future pickup truck to those of the Ford (NYSE:F) F-150. Musk has promised his offering would be the hands-down winner on towing capacity, power, and driving performance.

When the Cybertruck was finally revealed last month, Musk doubled down on his performance claims. He even posted a video online purporting to show an F-150 lose a tug-of-war with the Cybertruck. Almost immediately, questions started to be raised about the video. Most glaring of all was the observation that the F-150 included in the video was a two-wheel-drive version, making the claimed apples-to-apples comparison wholly inaccurate.

Source: Elon Musk, Jalopnik

Tesla has promised a big foray into the pickup truck segment, the most lucrative in the automotive industry. Yet, based on the Cybertruck's gaffe-prone debut, unconventional aesthetic, and ongoing performance questions, it may find penetrating the market far more difficult than anticipated.

A true product flop, which Cybertruck now threatens to be, could prove devastating to Tesla's image as the car company of the future. Buyers - and investors - beware!

A Questionable Comparison

The comparison between the Cybertruck and F-150 received another blow this month. In a Dec. 9 letter to the California Air and Resources Board, Tesla stated that that the Cybertruck would likely be classified as a medium-duty vehicle:

"While we have not yet begun production of the Cybertruck, we expect it to have a towing capacity of 7,500-14,000+ lbs., and it should very likely qualify as a 'Class 2B-3 medium-duty vehicle."

That is a remarkable change from Tesla's prior claims. If classified as a medium-duty vehicle, the Cybertruck would not be in the same class as the F-150. Rather, the correct comparison should be to Ford's more powerful F-250.

So, why do Musk and Tesla insist on sticking to the F-150 comparison? Automotive News offers one possible explanation:

"Musk has vowed on Twitter the Cybertruck will be better than the F-150, but it fails to stack up in some metrics to the more comparable F-250 Super Duty. The gasoline version of the 2020 F-250 has a maximum payload of 4,260 lbs. and a maximum tow rating of 19,500 lbs., while the diesel variant has a maximum payload of 3,940 lbs. and maximum towing of 22,800 lbs. Both figures beat the Cybertruck's expected payload of up to 3,500 lbs. and towing capacity of more than 14,000 pounds. The 2020 F-250, which Ford recently freshened, is on sale now."

Put simply, Tesla appears to be seeking a comparison to the F-150 because the larger F-250 blows the Cybertruck away on all key truck performance metrics. Jalopnik's Justin T. Westbrook was particularly scathing on this point, opining that Musk has been - and continues to be - deliberately misleading consumers in order to make his "kindergarten science project of a pickup truck" look better than it actually is:

"I don't think Elon Musk is unaware of U.S. vehicle class designations, so going after the F-150 is likely more of a clever if misleading marketing stunt to generate hype around a competitor for America's favorite pickup, which, oh no, who would ever expect misleading marketing from this guy?"

Consumers Not Convinced

Pickup truck owners are notoriously loyal to their preferred brands. Thus, Tesla always faced an uphill battle in trying to penetrate the market. However, the company is famous for its power to build hype around its products, so some analysts have predicted that the Cybertruck will still be a success, despite its wonky unveiling and somewhat bizarre appearance.

Thus far, pickup owners, even those interested in electric trucks, have proven to be rather unenthused about the Cybertruck. According to a survey published this month by Autolist.com, the Cybertruck ranks dead last among consumers' EV truck preferences:

Source: Autolist.com

Not only were Ford's and General Motors' (NYSE:GM) forthcoming EV trucks looked upon more favorably than the Cybertruck, but also EV startup Rivian's R1T truck. That is a rather damning result for Tesla. Indeed, even Teslarati, a fan site, could find little good to say about it.

But that is not all. Autolist.com's survey assumed that the functionality of all vehicles would be quite similar. However, as Motor Trend's Scott Evans has discussed, the Cybertruck appears likely to have profound functionality problems unique to its idiosyncratic sci-fi design:

"You can pretty much forget about the commercial market, though, and that's a bad idea. A huge portion of truck sales are to fleets and working professionals like contractors, plumbers, welders, and more. Not being able to mount lumber racks to the bed rails is bad enough, but making the bed an integral part of the body means it can't be removed and replaced with boxes, a flatbed, or other equipment. Strict emissions regulations and high fuel costs in Tesla's home market of California could make the Cybertruck attractive to a lot of people who use their trucks for work, but not in its present configuration."

In trying to create an arresting, visually distinct design, Tesla has boxed itself into a corner. There is clearly a growing demand for electric pickup trucks, yet the core functionality of a truck remains the true key to its success. More conventional looking EV trucks share most of the functional design elements of their fossil fuel-powered forebears. The Cybertruck does not, and that will shrink its total addressable market materially.

Investor's Eye View

The Cybertruck is still years away from entering production, if it ever does. Some of the radical design elements could be removed over time, though Tesla's rhetoric thus far has shown little willingness to compromise in the face of profound market skepticism. That is a classic move on the company's part. Musk himself has frequently derided the idea of conducting market research, claiming proudly to have conducted "zero market research whatsoever" before embarking on the development of any of Tesla's projects. Such bold self-assurance has served him well in the past, but it appears that, with the Cybertruck, he has taken a step too far.

Tesla's valuation has enormous growth already priced in. That includes expansion beyond its core sedan market, which is a shrinking segment in the automotive market as a whole. The forthcoming Model Y SUV may expand its market somewhat, though its position as only a slightly upsized Model 3 may result in more cannibalization than market expansion. A push into pickup trucks, the most robust and profitable segment of the American auto market, seemed like a natural course. Unfortunately, the Cybertruck looks more like a niche product than a truly competitive offering in the segment.

If the Cybertruck fails to take off with consumers, as now seems highly likely, Tesla's share price will likely take a considerable hit over time. Not only will it represent a poorly received product in itself, but also the first time that Tesla - the standard-bearer of automotive innovation - experiences such a flop. The impact on its valuation will thus likely be doubly hit. Investors would be wise to consider this downside risk with great care.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.