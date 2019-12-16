Indexing Freedom: A Better Way To Play Emerging Markets? (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week. We hope you find it useful.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: My guest today is Perth Tolle. Perth is the Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes. Prior to forming Life + Liberty Indexes, Perth was a private wealth advisor at Fidelity Investments in California and Texas. Prior to that, Perth lived and worked in Beijing and Hong Kong where her observations led her to explore the relationship between freedom and markets. Through her China experience, she gained a high level of conviction regarding the impact of sound governance, individual freedoms and rule of law on economic growth and innovation. She's a frequent speaker at investment industry events and is quoted in various financial media. She's also a member of Women in ETFs and a graduate of Trinity University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing.

Welcome to the show, Perth. It's a thrill to have you here.

Perth Tolle [PT]: Thank you for having me Jonathan.

JL: Yes, and Women in ETFs, it's a great organization. I actually signed up for it. Recently I had Deborah Fuhr, the Founder of the organization on here…

PT: Oh! Yes.

JL: … couple of months ago. So…

PT: Deborah, yes.

JL: Yes, it was a great show and she's obviously a great force within the ETF space, so…

PT: Definitely.

JL: Definitely.

PT: And globally too.

JL: Globally, yes, absolutely.

PT: Yes.

JL: Nice. So, I'm super excited to have you here today and to be discussing today's topic with you, which I have tentatively named Indexing Freedom, a better way to play emerging markets?

PT: I like that.

JL: We'll see what the final title on the piece ends up as and what the editors do, but…

PT: Okay.

JL: I think what you're doing here is really unique and sits at the intersection of three topics of great interest to me personally. So, investing, geopolitics, and then, to some extent, moral philosophy also, but before we dive in head first and get into the makeup of your index and the accompanying ETF, which launched earlier this year, I love for you to give listeners your back story. When did you decide you wanted to go into finance? And then, how did you come to found Life + Liberty Indexes?

PT: Yes, thank you. So, basically I studied finance in school, but that was more, by default, of what came naturally to me and what I was - I found myself being somewhat good at in school, so I actually studied it, but I didn't learn much to be honest with you, finance wise in college at all. So, you know, I didn't really know what I wanted to do. I went to a liberal arts school because of that, and then, and after college, I ended up living in Hong Kong for a year. And when I was in Hong Kong, I was there to visit family, but when I was there, I traveled a lot to Shanghai and Beijing.

I was born in Beijing originally and I lived there until I was about nine, and then I came to the U.S. and lived in the U.S. after that. So, half of my childhood was in China, and half was in the U.S. But it was not until after I came back - I went back to Hong Kong after college that I realized how different my life would have been had I stayed in China versus growing up in a more free society like the U.S. and I realized that the freedom is what made that difference, and also saw the impact that freedom made on the markets in the U.S. versus China, and also versus Hong Kong. At the time it was very different from the mainland market. You know at the time, everybody was very, very excited about the China business and China had made great strides as far as their economic freedoms. And so, you know, there was a lot of excitement there, but I saw some human freedom issues that shocked me as someone who had grown up in mostly a free society.

So, I realized that probably there is going to be some sort of a - that we're going to hit some sort of ceiling or plateau at some point if they didn't also match their human freedoms with their economic freedoms, and that's what first got me interested in this, and I had no idea that it would manifest as an ETF later on. I didn't know what an ETF was.

JL: People rarely do...

PT: Yes. So, when I came back to the States, I worked at Fidelity as a financial advisor. So, when I was in Hong Kong, I also became more interested in finance because all of my friends were bankers and I come up from a family, from finance people, so being there and reconnecting with them gave me more of an interest in finance. So, when I came back, I worked at Fidelity and I was a financial advisor with them and if you count the time, I was off for having a baby, I was there for about 10 years total. So, during that time, I did have a lot of clients that were not natives, they were from, you know, China or Russia or, you know, Middle East. Here in the Houston area we have a lot of that, and they didn't want to invest in China or Russia or even their home countries because of the things that they saw there. The same as I felt about investing in China and most emerging market indexes, and index funds have 30% to 35% in China. So, I wanted to create something that I could invest in where I could have exposure to emerging markets, but not an outsized overweight portion to China. So, that's how - that's how this came to be.

JL: Yes. Sure. No, that's a really great story and an interesting one. And I'm sure we'll get into a bit later. I'm kind of curious about the Hong Kong, China divide in terms of having separate markets and whether there is any way you can include exposure to a place like Hong Kong. Obviously, it's been in the news a lot for - you know, around the exact issues that you're discussing right now, and so, be interesting to see if there is some way to kind of split that issue. But so, I'd love to dig into the index here, so you end up creating the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets Index. Most investors are, of course, familiar with the really large market cap weighted emerging market indexes, the ones that have 30% or 35% China exposure, again, because they're market cap weighted and that's just a large economy, so much production, Number 2 in the world behind the U.S.

So, things like FTSE Emerging Market Investable Market Index, which underlies Vanguard's $63 billion fund (VWO) and the MSCI emerging market invested whole market index, which underlies iShares' $57 billion (IEMG) and $27 billion (EEM), really humongous funds when you think about the - you know the scale of emerging markets, and these indexes simply take the entirety of companies that are publicly listed in the markets, and of course, they classify emerging markets slightly differently than MSCI, FTSE, and S&P and we'll get into that a bit later on I'm sure also, but they weigh their holdings by market cap. You've taken clearly an entirely different approach here.

So, I thought that if we could start out by you just walking listeners through how your approach is different and what the underlying thesis is in terms of expected outperformance or maybe that's not the right way to phrase it, and if it isn't, then how would you phrase it?

PT: Yes, sure. So, as you mentioned here, these market cap weighted indexes end up with 30% to 35% in China and one country that's just direct exposure. So, you know, in emerging markets, there's also a lot of indirect exposure to China. You can't really get away from that. Every emerging market pretty much does trade with China or invest with China and vice versa. So, there's a lot of trade going on with China and there's a lot of indirect exposure as well. And in addition, these indexes also have programs to - that basically add A-shares. So, MSCI is about to quadruple their A-shares exposure.

JL: Right, right, yes.

PT: That's going to add to that China exposure and FTSE already has, you know, some A-shares inclusion in there. So, there's a lot of both indirect and direct exposure to China in these market cap-weighted indexes and because of the market capitalization weighting, as you said, it does give China an outsized weight. So, for investors that may have some issues with the human freedom and economic freedom side of things of investing in countries like China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, which are all in the, you know, the MSCI and FTSE indexes for emerging markets, that - this is why we created the Life + Liberty Freedom 100 Index. And so, our - the way that we wait and select countries is we use human and economic freedom metrics on the country level, and we isolate this factor on the country level.

So, on the country level, there's no other factors that we use other than freedom, and we get these metrics from the Cato Institute, the Fraser Institute, and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom out of Germany. So, those three think tanks have a joint project, called the Human Freedom Index and Data Set, and this encompasses both human freedoms and economic freedoms or what they call personal and economic freedoms, and I break it down to three categories, the rights to life, the right to liberty, and the rights to property.

So, there are the most comprehensive data set that I have found, and we have worked with them for quite some time, and I've seen them in their meetings determining, you know, what data points are usable and what data points aren't, and these are pretty much the best econometricians in human and economic freedoms in the world. And so, I am thrilled to be working with them on this. Now, we do operate independently from them and they do operate independently from us. So, I do not influence their scoring in anyway, but I do use their composite country score. So, they use 79 variables to come up with a composite country score per country, and I use that overall score to do my freedom - my country weightings and allocations, and the selections.

So, on the country level, it is purely freedom weighted and what that means is that the higher freedom countries get a higher weight, the lower freedom countries get a lower weight, and the worst human rights offenders are naturally excluded out of the index. So, we're not arbitrarily excluding China or any other country. We actually hope that they become more free and become one of the index constituents, but the methodology just naturally excludes the worst offenders from the index based on their score given to them by these think tanks.

JL: Yes, sure. No, and if you go to and I will link to this from the accompanying article here, you have really nice - some really nice graphics on the Life + Liberty Indexes side, and you have this graphic with life, which you term as civil freedoms, and then, liberty political freedoms, property, economic freedoms taken straight out of John Locke I guess or something along those lines.

PT: Yes, that is kind of along those line, yes.

JL: Yes, so we're obviously not going to get into 79 different metrics here, but I think just if you could give a few kind of key examples of each of those three just so listeners can understand exactly, well, what - you know what splits things like civil freedom and political freedom or economic freedom.

PT: So, rights to life or civil freedoms are things like terrorism, trafficking, internal organized conflict, torture. We also put women's freedoms in there. Rights to liberty or political freedoms are things like due-process, civil procedure, criminal procedure, freedom of the media, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly. So, these are the ones you see in the news a lot these days when it comes to Hong Kong and China. And then, economic freedoms are things like tax rates, soundness of money, monetary policies or lack of hyperinflation so forth. The business regulations, freedom to trade internationally, and the rule of laws as far as it comes to property of rights, which are extremely important. So, all of these freedoms, you know, work together to basically provide the foundations of freedom in a country. So, we use all of them, and we don't, you know, pick and choose which ones are more important than the other. They are all equal weighted.

JL: Yes, sure. And I guess there's probably a distinction being made here also between what governments are actually allowing or sanctioning, and then, maybe in some more traditional societies, which are more free officially. There may be some, kind of, cultural components that make maybe certain things like women's freedoms or certain other freedoms more difficult, but I assume there is some kind of separation here between what's officially sanctioned or encouraged, and then, what may actually have another ground in some cases also.

PT: This is something that the think tanks have discussed. So, it's like what actually happens versus what is actually policy, and they do use metrics that measure both.

JL: Sure, yes, that makes sense. Like I live in Israel and, you know, so everything is officially - you know all these things are officially probably great and would score well, but when you look at certain segments of society like let's say among certain segments of the ultraorthodox Jewish population, so - you know…

PT: Yes.

JL: … they may not score as great on a lot of those issues.

PT: Right.

JL: But again, they are not setting government policy because they're like 10% of the population.

PT: Right, right.

JL: So - but yes, it's an interesting distinction, I think. Okay, cool. And then, I think you had already kind of hinted at this, but - and I think, you know, it's kind of known that it can be difficult to gather accurate information in - you know even in democratic countries. So, all the more so in places with curtailment of freedom of speech and the press, and, you know, you have countries that have almost like official propaganda arms to make sure that they kind of obscure a lot of the lacks of freedoms that actually go on. And so, I imagine there are some measurement issues as a result of that. So, I'm just wondering in terms of your using information from three very esteemed sources, is there some kind of an oversight process that you have in place also? Or are they essentially reliable enough that they handle all of that stuff?

PT: Yes. So, these three think tanks they actually use all third-party data. So, there's two layers of objectivity here. There's the objectivity between me and them and then there's the objectivity between them and the third parties. So, they use - they have a freedom network of about 100 think tanks around the world who cross-check all of the data. So, everybody gets a look at this before it's published, and they do often rely on incredible international organizations like the World Bank, IMF [multiple speakers]

JL: The World Bank I was going to say, yes that makes sense.

PT: Yes, WTI et cetera. So, they do this screening before the data even gets to the three think tanks that I use. So, they all also, you know, do their own screening, and then, within their, you know, 100 or so partners across the world, they do smell test and check with them to make sure they're not missing something. You know, so for example, you know, I have - I came across one of their partners in Poland, a few years ago at one of the freedom meetings and he - you know he basically told me, hey, you know, Poland is about to - you know probably going to elect this [indiscernible] government. You know things might go a little crazy for a lot of us like, you know, judicial independence and things like that because they'll have constitutional majority, but that won't be affecting the markets for two or three years, and it happened just as he said.

So, you know, Poland elected this government. They got constitutional majority and it didn't affect the markets for two or three years. Poland was still top performing emerging market in 2017 and they didn't drop in our rankings until 2018. So, they have literally people on the ground in each of these countries who are more [abiding] of the data that comes out of these very large incredible international organizations. And when I say World Bank, I say that, you know, kind of - there's - obviously there's issues that have come out with World Bank data. You know some of that is provided by the countries themselves, and the governments themselves.

So, we are aware of those issues as well, and they don't use anything that is not credible or transparent or objective. And I'm sure it's not perfect, but there are lots of checks in place. Anytime you're working with data of this degree, it's definitely not perfect, so there's always - they're always looking for ways to improve in every meeting, there's adjustments. So, definitely still room to improve there, but they are the most robust and transparent that I have found.

JL: Okay, so let's get into what's actually in the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets Index. So, as opposed to the usual 35% weighting to China that we've touched on several times now, there is no Mainland China exposure in your index?

PT: There's no direct exposure.

JL: Right, no direct exposure, right. That is a good distinction. Yes, so no direct exposure, and then, no direct Russia or Saudi Arabia exposure also. So, I think we all know these countries aren't really democracies, but I'm curious in each of their cases what specifically were the most egregious violations that caused them to be left out of the index, or if it's just kind of an amalgamation of all of the different things here?

PT: Yes. So, there's a lot of things in each of them, but I can just kind of go over like what I look at. So, I look at the top-level scoring, and then, the - some of the categories. So, China, their economic freedom, like I said, they made lots of improvements since, you know, the days of Mao, right. So, they went from abysmal economic policies to not so bad, and that has created this kind of a huge lift in their economy. Side note, unfortunately, foreign investors haven't gone to take part in a lot of that like if you look at the Shanghai composite over the last 10 years, it's pretty much flat, but we know that in the last 10 years, China has grown a lot, but that's another side note in that [indiscernible] in the fear, in the less free countries investors, you know, because we don't have the investor protections and some of the roll-on plays. Sometimes those returns get siphoned off to other holders, so not foreign investors.

So, something to be aware of there, but also just to say that is - you know, their economic freedom has improved. And so, their economic freedom out of the rankings that - our think tanks rank 162 countries, their economic freedom rank is 108 out of 162. So, it's not - you know it's not great, but it's not terrible, still below average, but it's not like you know, but their personal freedom or their civil and political freedom is 141 out of 162. So, it's their personal, their human freedom side that's, you know, causing a lot of this and the worst scoring on the human freedom side is their freedom of movement, their freedom of association assembly and civil society, which is almost non-existent, and there are laws that regulate and influence media, which has got them a score of zero out of 10.

So, those are the worst places or the worst scoring variables out of China. Now, one thing that's interesting about China and something that inspired me to kind of start this is their one-child policy, which is now the two-child policy, right. So, that's a policy that kind of - it changed the whole culture of my generation. So, I am - you know, I'm a child of the one-child policy, so I was born when it first began being enforced. And so, my entire generation is a generation of single child or if there's two children, one of the children is unregistered, you know, and those are the lucky ones because there's actually 30 million missing women in China right now.

So, there's - you know on the flip side of that, 30 million men who are past marriageable age at this point, who could find no wives, and so, I mean there's all kinds of societal, you know, aging population, shrinking labor force, all kind of societal issues that come with that, but how do you measure that? And so, our think tanks, they use a proxy called missing, like the missing women proxy. So, that captures things like this. And so, that is another scoring - another area where China scored very low. So…

JL: Yes, yes, yes, understandably.

PT: So, that's China.

JL: Okay. And then, I guess moving over the - right moving over to Russia, so I mean we know that, you know, they've been killing journalists for a couple of decades now. What else do they score for the…

PT: Yes, so they scored, yes, as you said very poorly on laws that regulate and influence media, political pressure that controls media. So, you see that there in the press killings. So, they also scored very poorly on freedom of movement and association assembly and civil society and the establishment and operating of political parties. So, you see that - on establishing and operating political parties, they scored a 2.5 out of 10. So, that's one of their worst scores, almost as bad as the press scores.

So, you know, they have kind of elections there, but it's kind of not real elections. So, you know, there's a lot of, you know, you see the other political parties that try to rise up, but they get basically - their people get arrested, and you know, jailed and, you know, under house arrest if you even, you know, go out and speak for these other political parties. So, there's a lot of the - under establishing and operating political parties, which is part of the freedom of association assembly and civil society.

JL: Yes, absolutely. And then, I guess Saudi Arabia is third and they - I think Saudi Arabia ironically maybe has made - maybe made the most strides here of any of these countries over the last couple of years, but I guess they were starting from such an undemocratic starting point, so I mean, you definitely see more stories in the news about women being given a lot more rights than they had. I still don't think there are anything close to equal there, but just curious what else beyond the gender issues there.

PT: So, in a lot of these countries, especially like China and Saudi Arabia, not so much rush in this case, but countries where they're doing extremely well economic wise, like they have a lot of money to spend, you see a lot of rhetoric coming out and a lot of PR, and you need to also look at the under - we need to look at the underlying like what's actually going on. So, when the news came out that women were now allowed to drive, at the same time, there were four women who had pushed for this right to drive who were in jail and they - you know they were not released and as far as I know to this day, they are not still released. And so - and then I have a friend from Saudi Arabia who also, you know, worked towards the work-to-drive campaign who is - you know going around the U.S. campaigning for these women to be released at the same time, and she's now self-exiled in Australia, and she can't - she has a child in Saudi Arabia that she now has no rights to after divorce, and then, she has another child in Australia that doesn't have the freedom of movement to go into Saudi Arabia. The one in Saudi Arabia doesn't have the freedom of movement to come out. So, a couple of issues there. You know, we need to also - there's a lot of PR campaigning going on.

JL: I got it. So, yes, so maybe - you know, maybe in news sites like CNN or even the New York Times or not, you know, you read the headlines or the stories they may be presenting more of a upbeat picture than is actually happening on the ground and [indiscernible].

PT: Right. I don't want to disparage the New York Times or CNN though because freedom of media is important, so…

JL: Oh! You know, you know, right.

PT: Right.

JL: [Indiscernible] I would certainly want them to be able to operate them.

PT: Yes.

JL: I just saying, you know, it's tough without these things and as nuance today as maybe they need to be presented in.

PT: Yes. So Saudi Arabia, you know, their score on the economic freedom side is 103 out of 162, so similar to China, a little bit better. And then, their human freedom is 155 out of 162, so even worse than China. So, their freedom of movement and that's including women's freedom of movement, freedom of foreign movement, and freedom of domestic movement, all scored zero out of 10. And then, their - oh! So, we have a somewhat - I never really talk about this, so I never talked about this on any other show, but since you're asking me the specifics here, we have a - there's a variable called identity on relationships, and this includes legal gender. So, are you legally allowed to, you know, have the basically not your birth gender, right, and then that's just legal? It's not hey, do we encourage it or anything? It's just, is it illegal?

JL: In other words, are you - for example, are you allowed to…

PT: Yes.

JL: ... you know go to population registry and register so that your ID card lists the gender that you present as so that, you know, every time you go somewhere and somebody checks your thing, you're - you know presenting as male or female.

PT: Yes.

JL: But it says the opposite, which is obviously a very fraught situation for that person.

PT: Right, and that's the proxy for in the emerging markets such as Saudi - it's a proxy for hey, do you do get discriminated against or do you get killed for being gay? You know, so that's kind of where we're going after there, but that is a metric. And then, parental rights is under the same identity and relationships metric, and that's what I talked about like with my friend, do you lose custody of your child if you get a divorce if you're a woman, right? And so, that parental rights includes parental rights in marriage and in divorce.

So, they scored a zero out of 10 on all those. So, that - they have some ways to go here and their religious freedom obviously is low, but not - you know not a zero. The rule of law, as far as procedural justice, civil justice, and criminal justice, there is room for improvement. So, that's Saudi Arabia. So, but I do want to say, yes, you're right. They have made some progress, and I think that there was a lot of hope that there was going to progress with the [Younger Prince] coming in. And so…

JL: Yes, I guess some things that have been authorized [indiscernible] and have maybe [indiscernible].

PT: I mean, the hope is there, right. So, maybe the drive for better image in the international - on the international stage will drive some more changes. And obviously, they are with, you know Khashoggi killings and things like that happening, you know, somewhat recently, some of that hope was dimmed, but I think that the hope is still there, and I think they do have a lot of potential.

JL: Okay, yes, great. I mean I guess the bottom line is, you know, a country not being included is certainly no judgment against their people. The hope is that hopefully they make it into the index sometime soon in case at all. It will demonstrate a real commitment to freedom on their part.

PT: I mean, yes, all of these places have a huge human population, especially China that, you know, all that human capital, imagine what could happen, you know, they just let it all be free. You know, I mean it's a huge potential there. So, we hope that they'll all make it into the index.

JL: Yes, absolutely. And I guess just sticking on China for a bit, obviously again, it's been in the news a lot with the - what's going on in Hong Kong right now and pretty interesting election results that rolled in there, clear repudiation of what Carrie Lam and the Chinese have attempted to do to disperse the protests there. I'm just curious with the H-Share market. So, like for example, just in terms of current market news, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) just listed in Hong Kong also, are they treated exactly the same way as H-Shares listings are for your screening purposes because we're really still just talking about Mainland Chinese companies listing there or is there some distinction being made there?

PT: Yes, so we actually - for a company to be considered a Chinese company, it has to be -- the headquarters has to be domiciled in China. So, yes, Alibaba would count in that category as a Chinese company, which is excluded from our index.

JL: Right. But what if the company was domiciled in Hong Kong, would that be treated differently in some way?

PT: It would be different, but it makes no difference in the end in our index because Hong Kong is considered a developed market. So, Hong Kong is still classified. Yes, so they're still not included, yes, but for different reasons.

JL: Right, yes for sure. Okay, that's actually a nice segue over to what you're considering as developed versus emerging. So, I see you have top allocations to places like Taiwan, South Korea, Poland. South Korea is particularly interesting because they, kind of, are considered developed by most - I guess by two of the three main indexers. So, FTSE and S&P consider them developed; only MSCI still considers them emerging. And then, in the case of Poland, FTSE has them as developed also.

So, for example, the fund we mentioned earlier, VWO, the Vanguard Emerging Markets fund, which is based on those FTSE Indexes, would not have South Korea or Poland in that fund because they're considered developed, and so, you have to buy one of their All-World indexes or Developed-World indexes to get access to those countries. So, how exactly are you breaking down that difference between emerging and developed?

PT: Yes, so our emerging markets universes is 26 countries and basically, you know, we had to make that decision in the beginning whether to include countries like South Korea and even Taiwan, and the first iteration of the index, we did not include South Korea or Taiwan, and we got feedback from potential investors at the time that, this is before there was an ETF, it was like two years or 2.5 years ago, that basically, you know, we should include those countries because they benchmark to indexes that include those countries and they consider, you know, those, you know, countries that should be in emerging markets.

So, we're basically responding to client feedback in how we constructed our universe, and also, without those countries, you know, the top three of those countries are going to be Chile and Poland, which have like 1% to 2% weight in the market cap weighted indexes, if they are even in there, as you mentioned, because some of them consider Poland developed. So, that gave us like huge tracking error, you know, huge lack of correlation with the other - the market cap weighted indexes, and our potential investors said, no, we don't like that. That's too different. So - and then, looking back at the freedom metrics, Taiwan and South Korea are extremely free markets and they're - you know very - like they're leading the charge in many ways in their region, especially Taiwan right now being so close to Hong Kong, both in their political situation with China and also in just geographic proximity.

So, they are, you know, kind of the leaders in kind of being beacons for freedom in their regions, and I just thought well, they need to be in there because they're highly free markets. And so, 2.5 years ago, we changed the index to actually add them to the universe, and once they were added to the universe, that actually gave us very high correlation to market cap weighted index benchmarks because Taiwan and South Korea are highly correlated to China. So, you kind of get that China by proxy without having the direct exposure and you're investing instead in very free markets, who - yes, they do a lot of trade with China, but they can - you know they can choose that, right. That's their free trade and we don't penalize them for that free trade.

So, you know, in our top holdings you see TSMC (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and those two have made headlines for different reasons, right. Samsung pulled out of China a lot of their factories and productions. We know a lot of this stuff was going on recently, you know, with Huawei and so forth, and TSM has been very slow to do that. So, that's their choice. You know those two are going in different directions as far as that goes, but you know, we don't penalize them for that free trade and we let them make that choice. They ultimately answer to the laws of Taiwan and South Korea. So, yes, a lot of our universe construction came from the feedback of our clients.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that makes sense. So, you're doing your own thing in terms of them, and obviously, you have, you know, major indexers that concur that every one of these countries is emerging. So, I guess at some point if, for example, South Korea, who's probably the closest to being classified as a developed country by MSCI, if that happens at some point, I guess, you'd maybe have to revisit at this stage.

PT: Right, we would adjust.

JL: Yes. And then, in terms of weighting methodology, I was curious about that also. So, your - there's some freedom weighting component at the country level. It sounded like there's countries that get excluded based on having low scores, but then there are also countries that you're overweighting as a result of the scores, so how does that work exactly?

PT: So, we're actually - we're not just excluding countries, we're actually also rewarding countries for being more free, so we're promoting, you know, freedom in these countries and investing more in those cases. So, countries like Taiwan, South Korea, Chile, and Poland are getting a higher weight in the index because of their freedom levels. So, the higher the freedom level, the higher the weight, and then the lower - you know the kind of lower freedom countries are getting, but they're not completely like abysmal so they're not excluded, they're still included. They get a lower weight as a result of their lower freedom scores. So, it's all based on their freedom score. So, the freedom score is the only factor we use on country allocations.

JL: Okay, yes, sure. No, that makes a lot of sense. And then, one interesting thing I noticed here and I don't think this is an accident is that energy and materials as sectors seem fairly underweighted, compared to things like tech and financials, and I think, clearly, if you had more China, and then, particularly Russia and Saudi Arabia, you'd have a lot more energy and materials in this portfolio. So, you know, I just - I think it's interesting because resource rich countries, I think, tend to lag behind less resource rich ones in nearly all measures of democracy, so they don't really need to have ingenuity on the part of their people, they can kind of just stick a shovel on the ground and pull resources out of it, and, you know, manage to remain wealthy in that way. So, I was curious if you could speak to the sector breakdown of the index a bit more and if you're concerned that it's not properly diversified in any way.

PT: Yes, there's a couple of things driving that. So, one is, you know, I mentioned on the country level, we use freedom only, but on the security level, we do exclude state-owned enterprises and that's just to bring the economic freedom theme all the way through. So, on the security level, we do use market cap weighting, and you know, these are in the - you know technically the freer countries, so we - you know we do mark cap weight there, but we only use the 10 - the Top 10 largest most liquid in the each company - in each country, sorry, top 10, most liquid, largest companies in each country and exclude state-owned enterprises. So, once we exclude the state-owned enterprises that gets a lot of these kind of big state-owned and mining companies and things like that out of there. So that is one driver behind why we have - you know, not so much in that natural resources. The other reason is, as you mentioned, yes, exactly, the freer countries do not have as much resource dependence, so their economies tend to be more dynamic, and more flexible to respond to global market trends.

JL: Sure, yes. You mentioned Taiwan Semi and Samsung and those are obviously two great examples of companies that are purely based on human capital and ingenuity and not resource driven, so…

PT: Yes, and as you mentioned, a lot of the resource driven types of countries can basically depend on their natural resources to - and a lot of times if they're authoritarian governments, the governments can legitimize their rule because they have all these resources. So, absolutely, there's kind of a cause and effect there. But also, the freer countries tend to be less dependent on those resources as well.

JL: Sure. So, I'd love to move over to the ETF that was launched in May of this year with Alpha Architect serving as the advisor, they're Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF, that's ticker symbol (FRDM). It's obviously a bit early to discuss performance at this point, but just curious what you consider appropriate funds or indexes to bench FRDM to.

PT: Yes. So, we created this product so that it could be a standalone emerging markets broad-based index or ETF. So, basically, we do typically see clients benchmarking it to the MSCI emerging markets index, that's probably the most common. We do see some people also benchmarking it to (ESGE), which is the ESG iShares product that's based on MSCI also, and then, we do see some clients basing it on - and this is less so, but MSCI ex-China, so there's an ex-China product by MSCI.

JL: Okay, and that's not bad actually…

PT: Yes.

JL: … because you're already removing that 35%. I guess, you know, you still have Russia and other things in there, but, yes, that's interesting.

PT: So, yes, we think that's kind of like band-aid like, you know, you can't just - you just exclude China right out because it's in the news or whatever, but - or for whatever reason you don't want China in there, but that actually looks like - because it's an iShares product that has only 30 million. It looks to me like something they created for a specific client who didn't want China, and then, didn't market any further than that. So, that's just my suspicion. I don't know for sure, but, yes, they - that's a good benchmark, but most people do benchmark it to either the EEM, IEMG, VWO or ESGE if you're ESG investor. ESGE, something to mention there as well, they have 26% in China, so something, you know, we've discussed also as ESG metrics in emerging markets just don't work quite as well. And of course, ESG metrics has - have their own problems in the domestic markets as well.

So, freedom, we believe, is the basis for all ESG like it - you have to - first have these freedoms in place then you can talk about ESG, right. So - and also in emerging markets, you know, it is not like, for example, women's diversity issues, alright. So, in the U.S. or developed market it's like, okay, how many women get maternity leave, how many companies have, you know, a certain number of percentage of women on boards, you know, what are the sexual harassment policies? You know things like that. In emerging markets, it's things like, okay, who doesn't get killed for going to school or having children, you know, or things like that.

So, you know - or you know flying out of the country. So, it's very different, the issues in emerging markets, and especially in emerging markets because of these huge discrepancies in freedom levels. You really - I believe in ESG investing have to look at the country level freedom scores first, and then, we can talk about underlying company ESG if the data is even transparent or available, that's the ESG issue. But, yes, I think the vast majority going back to your question - not vast majority of our clients do benchmark to either MSCI or FTSE emerging markets.

JL: Yes. No, that makes sense. And I guess, you know, kind of pivoting over to the ESG issue, so, you know, I kind of looked at this and to me this really does seem like an ESG fund of sorts. It's kind of a fund that somebody is maybe looking for, for better performance and I think, you know, we'll get into the back testing and performance shortly, but is this - do you consider this an ESG fund? Is it ultimately about trying to build a better world to some extent and not just beating whatever the benchmark is?

PT: Yes, so that's something that I've given up on labeling. So, we did not create this to be an ESG fund in the traditional ESG sense and the, you know, country or company level ESG sense. So, we don't look at company level ESG metrics. Our metrics are all on the country level as far as the ones you're considering ESG. So, it is undeniably ESG metrics on the country level, which then gives a no category to be put into in traditional, you know, standard ESG because all of those are security level metrics. So, yes, it is - we do think that, you know, it is in the spirit of ESG, but is not done the same way that most ESG is done currently.

JL: Sure, yes. No, and I - you know I didn't - yes, I didn't mean literally that it's, you know, environmental, social covenant, you know kind of the same framework, the same mindset…

PT: Yes.

JL: … because you know it's tough to - like it's tough to know what really make of a lot of the ESG indexes that have picked up. They have, for example, companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and you know, I'm not going to pretend like I don't have the Facebook account or I'm not on Facebook, but - so they have - you know Facebook is a Top 5 holding in those pretty much across the board, and you know, I don't think anybody could criticize their record on environmental, social or governance issues in the U.S., but then, you look at what the platform's been used for and you look at places like [indiscernible] where Facebook essentially is the Internet and they ignored months or years of warnings and just pretty much left everything totally uncensored and supervised and then literally or somewhat complicit in the massacres of the Rohingya people that have happened there. And then, even in developed countries like the U.S., they've been very slow to react to, you know, a lot of what has happened in terms of Russian bots and, you know, hacking elections and really messing with liberal democracies. So, it's - you know it's tough to kind of know where to think of these things, it's like a company will be good on one level and then terrible on several other ones, particularly as they pertain to emerging markets.

PT: Yes, and that's a great example. So, we're talking about Facebook, which is a U.S. domiciled company. It's in developed markets and their - the ESG metrics are looking at Facebook as a company in a developed market and does it protect the environment, does it have, you know, enough women on leadership and you know things like that.

JL: Yes, great policies with minorities, you know, in sexual minorities, and sure, nobody's questioning that, yes, for sure.

PT: But you don't capture these things. The examples that you mentioned, what happened with the Rohingya people and Facebook's part in that and what happened with the hacking of the political system in the U.S. by Russia.

JL: Sure, not only in the U.S.

PT: Right.

JL: It should be noted all over Western Europe, also same situation in Facebook and Russian interference in French elections and all kinds of different Eastern European elections. So, yes.

PT: Yes, but look at the root problems there. The root problem started in those countries, so Russia, Myanmar, right, these are countries that are ranked very low on freedom. And so, the ESG metrics that we rank Facebook on are just not sufficient for capturing things like this that happened, the root of which is the lack of freedom in those countries. So this - you know what we do is kind of try to bring it back all the way to the root like are we investing in the freer countries, and promoting freedom with our investments, and this is basically a product for people who do have - who want to invest in the freer countries and who want to promote freedom in their investments to have a way to do so and still get that diversified emerging markets' exposure.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that's well put. So, absolutely - and I guess this will be a good thing to kind of wind it down on and that is - so, you know, ESG strategies have been widely adopted in Europe. I think it's been somewhat slower going in the U.S. I think U.S. investors kind of like to have their cake and eat it too and they want to put their money towards good causes, but not at the cost of actually giving up, you know, few hundred basis points of returns every year.

So, just curious if - in your back testing and what you see in this strategy actually works, can screening out countries lacking in basic freedoms like the thesis makes sense that they would not be as economically open and free and thus their markets would be less free and they perform less, well, but I'm just curious whether there's kind of a reasonable basis for an expectation of, if not better than at least roughly equal results, not that emerging markets have been performing very well over the last decade, but just curious if, look, like what you've seen in the back testing and if that is an expectation.

PT: Yes, so our index is about 2.5 years old and we do have a five-year total back test, so 2.5 of life history, and then, 2.5 further back tested data. So, based on that five-year back test, we do show a like a 50 bp outperformance over the MSCI emerging markets index currently so that always see changes day-to-day. But we didn't create this for a short-term, obviously, exposure. This is a very - freedom is a long-term approach and if you look at history - so we look at the very long terms. If you look at history, you know, the freer markets tend to be more dynamic, the less free markets tend to stagnate. Freer markets tend to have more sustainable growth instead of, you know, debt driven or, you know, the more kind of erratic growth.

They tend to recover faster from draw downs and we see that over and over in the back test and that makes sense because they are more innovative and they're more flexible. And then, they tend to use their human and economic capital or capital and labor more efficiently. So, they see less capital destruction and capital flight. So, you see that a lot in the less free markets, you know, capital going out of the market, people leaving the country and things like that. So, you see a lot of capital flight and capital destruction in those countries. So, yes, in the long-run, we absolutely do expect that there will be much more outperformance in the freer countries, but that cannot be measured in days or weeks or months or even years. Sometimes, you know, it has to be measured in decades.

JL: Sure, yes. No, I like that. It's really well put, and I guess there's other elements that are - you know, you can't cover all of them, but I guess if you're excluding large percents of your population from really having a say in things where you know, personal autonomy, you're also losing out on that creative potential of that whole swath of your population. So, again, if you're, you know, Saudi Arabia and women are not allowed to hold any real positions, so you're starting at a 50% of a population that can even really add to your GDP or your economic growth in anyway. So, yes, there's probably a lot of different ways that you can skin this cat in terms of why countries that fail these basic freedom tests are very likely to underperform in the long run even if there are short periods of outperformance in between.

PT: Absolutely, and it also makes investing in emerging markets kind of exciting because these countries are still at the infancies of, you know, kind of their growth, and you know, like you said, imagine if Saudi Arabia like well, all their women be free, I mean obviously it's going to take some time for that to reflect in the markets as well. So, it's not like oh! Women can be free now and they can go anywhere they want, do whatever they want, no, you know, guardianship or whatever.

JL: Yes, it takes time to say, you know, for starters none of them are university educated. It takes probably a generation to really get them integrated in.

PT: Right, but that's still very exciting like that's an exciting place to be, you know, looking at investing if not investing right now, yes, if they become more free, if not [indiscernible].

JL: Yes, totally.

PT: Yes.

JL: Yes. So, what's - before we go here, just curious what's next for Life and Liberty indexes? Do you have other indexes planned, I guess if I had a kind of a wish list I'd love to see something similar in the front of your space maybe, and also, more slices of emerging, so maybe an index that focused on small caps specifically or specific sectors just curious what you guys have coming up.

PT: No, I find the frontier stays fascinating. So, I would love to do something in frontier. The problem there is the tradability. So, with ETFs…

JL: Right.

PT: … just doesn't have the tradability.

JL: I guess, I mean you do have two funds, FM and FRN, I'm long FM, very small position, but yes, I agree it's kind of an uninspiring approach that they take there. I just wanted some additional exposure. It's kind of like insisting on having some microcap exposure in your portfolio beyond small caps, but yes, and you're…

PT: No, that's really good to have both because they do behave differently, you know, so, and Estonia, especially is a frontier market that I find very interesting and very free.

JL: Estonia, yes, I guess Vietnam.

PT: Yes, Vietnam. You know they are said to benefit from whatever happens here with China, so, yes, no, definitely very interesting markets there. So, I would love to figure out, you know, how to get around the tradability issues and try to maybe - I mean there's - I'm sure, you know, that we can figure out a way eventually, but, yes - so frontier is interesting. Fixed income is interesting because of the current products out there right now, just invest so much in the very un-free countries.

So, that's an issue and that's something that has been brought up to us. And then, like you said, more slices of emerging, I've even heard, you know, All-World brought up to us. So, there's all kinds of iterations that are possible. We are trying to focus on one baby at a time, and we started with emerging just because of the huge discrepancies and freedom levels in emerging markets and found that to be the most interesting space for this type of strategy to debut. So, that's where we started with, but yes, we definitely have interest in further strategies down the road.

JL: Sure, well, best of luck with that and where can listeners go if they want to research this topic or your indexes or FRDM further?

PT: Yes, so we - our website is lifeandlibertyindexes.com. There's also a very good Seeking Alpha article by a guy - I believe his handle is Cashflow Capitalist. So, he wrote an article on Seeking Alpha that really capture the essence of the strategy very well, and he was very comprehensive, so I was extremely impressed with that article, so I've given a [shot out there].

JL: Nice, yes, I mean I will definitely link to that.

PT: Okay, yes, no, that was a surprise. Look, I don't know - you know I've never reached out to him and he just kind of wrote the article, and then, not only did he write the article, but he reached out and said, hey, I wrote this article, you know, because not everyone does that, so, you know, to let us know, which is fantastic. And then, the article was just phenomenal. So, I was very impressed. So, that's a good one. And then, we have - if you just Google it, I mean there's all - obviously all kinds of articles out there [indiscernible] will be done as far as the fund and the index, but the lifeandlibertyindexes.com is probably the good - the best primary resource.

JL: Sure. And then, I guess freedometfs.com for FRDM for people that want to read their perspective or see the fact sheet, that sort of things.

PT: Right, yes.

JL: And I guess the holdings are updated fairly regularly there also.

PT: Daily, yes. So, it's equally transparent.

JL: Daily, okay, yes, that makes sense.

JL: Nice, and then, what about social media?

PT: Okay. So, yes, I'm on Twitter @Perth_Tolle, and then, on the LinkedIn. I don't have Facebook.

JL: Wow! Good for you.

PT: Never had it, yes.

JL: Yes, yes, yes, that makes sense.

PT: So, I'm probably the most active on Twitter, yes.

JL: Okay, cool. Yes, I'm going to go follow you there right now.

PT: Oh! Sweet.

JL: Awesome. Alright, anyway, Perth, this has been really delightful. I think it was a great conversation and I can't wait to listen to it.

PT: Thank you. It's my pleasure and honored to be here. Thank you.

JL: Awesome. Okay, cool. Hope we can do this again soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRDM, VWO, IEMG, FM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Perth Tolle is long FRDM. For a full list of FRDM's holdings, updated daily, visit freedometfs.com/...



Jonathan Liss is long VWO, IEMG and FM.