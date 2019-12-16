Renault Losing Its Early EV Advantage

For many years, Renault's (OTCPK:RNLSY) Zoe was the top seller within the growing EV market in Europe. It was never going to be more than just a city car, with a range of just 130 miles according to the NEDC in 2012, which was more like 100 miles in real driving conditions, and much less in winter. Newer versions of the Zoe now have a top range of 250 miles according to NEDC tests, which means about 200 miles in real driving conditions. It is a big improvement, which does get closer to meeting the minimum range required to offer consumers more or less the same utility as a conventional car, yet it does fall short. In the absence of offering a range that is closer to 300 miles, an EV can still only be considered to be mostly a city car, which does meet the needs of most people most of the time. Yet most people do not want to be inconvenienced by lack of range even some of the time, therefore it still lacks mass appeal. Renault could have used the opportunity to unveil a new EV under the Dacia brand, with practical range, yet still more affordable than most comparable EVs. The price of its new Dacia EV may be a headline grabber, but the range is dismal, meaning that Renault most likely blew its chance to remain a leader in the growing European EV market.

Dacia Crossover EV retains affordable Dacia identity, but range is outright impractical

For many years now, general consensus around EVs has become that all auto makers need to pursue the holy grail of price parity with conventional cars. Renault's first Dacia EV most certainly seems to live up in this regard, with a starting price tag before government subsidies of around 15,000 Euros, or about $17,000. Once typical subsidies in the EU are factored in, it would have a final price tag of only about $12,000. It is most certainly affordable, but according to media reports in Romania, where the car will be manufactured, it will also come with an official range of only about 250 kilometers, or about 155 miles, which will be much less in real driving conditions. Its top speed is set to be limited to 105 kilometers per hour, which is also impractical when it comes to certain driving conditions in the EU.

The Dacia EV is based on the Renault K-ZE, which it currently sells only in China. It certainly beats most city EV offers around, therefore it should see decent sales within what is increasingly becoming a niche market within the wider EV market, which itself is a niche market within the auto industry. In effect, the combination of taking an already existing model and modifying it slightly, as well as Romania's low wages relative to its EU and other production cost advantages will likely produce a very competitive city EV. Thing is however that more and more car makers are realizing that consumers need to be provided with the full utility of a conventional car equivalent in order to reach mass-production and sales. The Tesla (TSLA) example is a case in point, where most of its cars that are sold have a range closer to 300 miles than 200. Ford (F) is looking to challenge in the same premium-priced EV segment with its Mustang Mach-E, which has a top range of 300 miles. Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAPY) tried to challenge within the same premium-priced car segment, which fell short on range, with only about 200-220 miles, in the form of the EQC and the E-tron. The market performance of these cars fell short as well.

The market is clearly signalling that consumers will only embrace EVs on a significant scale if the EVs can match the utility we derive from conventional cars. As things stand right now, car makers can only deliver such cars within the luxury-priced car segment, which is something I pointed out in an article I wrote about four months ago, which explains this issue in greater detail. Renault and especially its Dacia brand do not have premium car DNA, therefore it would take some adjustment. However, Renault could have used its low cost production experience to its advantage in taking on some of the longer range EVs being rolled out by its competitors by opting for its own long range EV. Instead, Renault is opting to compete within a segment of the EV market, which has very limited potential to grow into anything more than a sideshow within the wider global auto market.

Renault may not have the financial resources to correct course and catch up

Because Renault is mostly a middle class, affordable car brand, there is no immediate threat to EVs making inroads within its potential customer base. EVs mostly represent a threat to the conventional luxury car market segment. This does not mean that Renault can afford to completely ignore the need to maintain some EV market presence. Given Renault's continued failure to produce long range EVs, in favor of cheaper, shorter range city cars, odds are that it will fall off the radar in terms of the EV scene in the next few years. This may come into play later in the next decade, when perhaps EV sales will creep down the price scale, edging closer and closer to the higher end of the middle class car market.

Renault is fighting very hard to maintain sales volumes globally, as are most other car makers lately.

Source: Renault

Whenever we see struggling sales within a market segment where there is plenty of competition, as is the case with the global auto market the inevitable outcome will be a decline in profitability, as discounting starts to kick in as a way to retain market share. Renault recorded a decline in revenues of 5.1% in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period from last year. The decline in net income for the first half of 2019, compared with the same period from 2018 is troubling. It declined from 2 billion Euros, to 1 billion. Renault seems to be suffering far more in this regard than most of its peers.

EV prices will decline eventually even for the ones with a range that will make them fully compatible with most current needs of most personal vehicle owners. Prices for such cars will never decline to a level where it will be able to displace conventional car sales meant for the global middle class, in other words in the $10,000-$20,000 range, which is Renault's main market at this moment. But we will see EVs with reasonable driving range sold in the $25,000-$30,000 price range, with perhaps some car manufacturers willing to sell at a slight loss. Renault does have some car market exposure in that price range, where it could lose conventional car sales to EVs.

There is also the growing pressure that car manufacturers especially in the EU are facing to continue to lower their average emissions of all cars sold in the EU. Renault does need to sell EVs in order to comply, given that its most important market by far is the EU. Most other car manufacturers are realizing that the main avenue for higher EV sales, which is the least detrimental to a company's profitability is the premium-priced car market. It is also the only market in which sufficient volumes can be sold. City cars have a definite limit in terms of mass-appeal, due to the severe limitations it imposes on drivers, even if only occasionally. Renault needs to establish an EV presence within the premium-price segment of the European auto market, but at the moment it seems that it is one of the few car manufacturers which are late in realizing this reality. I am certain it will realize it soon, but I am not sure it will have the financial resources necessary to compete with already established competitors within that segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.