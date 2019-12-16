How iShares Edge Factors Have Performed So Far

Size and value were two of the earliest researched factors, but momentum and low volatility seem to have done better this decade.

One of the defining trends in fund investing in the 2010s has been the rise of "smart beta", providing purer and cheaper tilts from major benchmarks than active funds.

30 years ago, it would have been difficult and expensive to invest in a portfolio of stocks defined by a rule as simple as "the cheapest quartile by P/E", or "the most profitable decile by 10 year ROI". At that time, your main choices were actively managed mutual funds. If you or your adviser were more forward thinking, you might have had access to one of the first value funds by Vanguard or Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA). Even then, you had a choice of either relatively high fees, or relatively shallow exposure to the value factor.

Over the past 10 years, investors have been showered with an increasing choice of better ETFs offering purer market exposure at lower cost. Passive investors have enjoyed fee cuts allowing them to own a market cap weighted portfolio of the total US stock market for as little as 0.03% per year ($3/year per $10,000 invested) via the iShares Core Total US Stock Market ETF (ITOT).

In this article, we show four simple charts comparing how this passive US total market strategy has performed versus seven other low cost "tilts" investors could have taken way from the total market:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - holding 120 US stocks with the highest environmental, social, and governance (BATS:ESG) scores,

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) - holds the top 650 US stocks by market cap, but equally weights them to provide more exposure to the smaller large cap companies,

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) - also invests in the 650 largest US companies, but goes further than EUSA by allocating more to smaller companies and less to the largest companies,

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) - builds a portfolio of 211 US stocks with as little volatility as possible, while staying fully invested and trying to capture as much upside as possible,

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - holds the US stocks with the highest recent up moves in price, and rebalances regularly to buy the stocks that have been going up the most,

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - holds a portfolio of 150 stocks that have the cheapest valuation multiples (e.g. Price/Book ratio, EV/FCF) within their respective sectors, and

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - holds about 120 US stocks with strong balance sheets, stable earnings, and high profitability ratios.

Chart #1: Performance of iShares Edge Factors vs Total Market

The first chart simply plots the total return of these seven "tilt" funds compared with the ITOT benchmark since the last of these funds (QUAL) launched in July 2013. In raw performance terms, momentum has significantly outperformed all the others, especially since early 2017, with quality and min vol being the only other two factors outperforming ITOT. As many value-oriented investors like myself know all too well, value has underperformed the market by over 23 percentage points in this period.

Data by YCharts

Chart #2: Risk Adjusted Returns of Factors (via Sharpe Ratio)

This second chart compares the performance of the eight funds with one of the most common metrics of risk adjusted return: the Sharpe Ratio. Sharpe Ratio is calculated as the excess rate of return over risk-free cash, divided by volatility, and allows you to compare a less volatile asset you could lever up and compare to a more volatile asset. I've heard it argued that "you can't spend a Sharpe ratio", though that's as true as saying you can't spend a dividend yield. In both cases, it's technically the numerator that is money in your pocket, while the denominator is how much risk budget / capital you need to allocate to earn that return.

When we look at Sharpe ratios, we can see that it is the minimum volatility strategy that has consistently held the highest average historical Sharpe ratio of these 8 funds so far. I was surprised to see that momentum has actually held the second highest Sharpe ratio, but not surprised to see that some of the other factors that underperformed in absolute terms mostly outperformed when adjusted for volatility. Only the ESG factor finished the decade with a lower Sharpe ratio than the total market.

Data by YCharts

Chart #3: Max Drawdown of different factor strategies

Volatility is only a "day to day" measure of risk. Longer-term, many investors should be worried about maximum drawdown and other measures of extreme losses.

This third chart shows the 3 year max drawdown of these eight funds since inception. Unfortunately, only the first two were old enough to show the effect of the 2008 crash, and the others really only offering "fair weather" comparisons since 2013. In that time frame, USMV has stayed true to its name with significantly lower drawdowns than any of the other factors, though I will be watching for its next great stress test.

Data by YCharts

Chart #4: Factor Portfolio Dividend Yields

Unfortunately, YCharts does not provide historical charts of P/E or other valuation metrics for funds and ETFs, so dividend yield may be the closest I can get to a historical valuation ratio. By this metric, USMV and ITOT currently have the second and third highest dividend yields / cheapest valuations of all these factors, and VLUE seems to be historically cheap with an even higher yield. Momentum has consistently had the lowest dividend yield, which shouldn't surprise anyone, but even MTUM's dividend has been rising recently.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

While these charts only provide a very simple snapshot of one market (the US) over one short period of time (the late 2010s, marked by outperformance of the US large growth), I do find it a valuable high level overview of how these different factors have performed over time. I continue to like the min vol factor as expressed in USMV, and am not too worried about it being to expensive with a dividend yield so close to ITOT's. The spike in yield of VLUE also encourages me that the lost decade for value, like the lost decade for foreign and emerging markets, may be about to end, and that the 2020s will be a good decade for value, quality, and foreign markets.

