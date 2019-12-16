Central Puerto Has Upside Due To Insulation From Argentina's Instability

There are clear risks to investing in Argentina currently, Central Puerto has a valuation reflecting those risks, but its operations are more insulated.

Also, remember the country needs the sort of generation expanding Central Puerto provides to avoid blackouts. There would be electoral costs to voters not having electricity.

However, even though the recent election put populists in power, the risk of renaging on Central Puerto's contracts appears limited. Remember the vice president oversaw many of those contracts.

Central Puerto (CEPU) is one of Argentina's electricity providers, listed on the NYSE. The market is assuming a failure to honor Central Puerto's contracts under the new government elected in Q4 2019. This is possible, but not probable. The contracts were agreed under the current vice president, Cristina Kirchner. Blackouts may result in the medium-term if the government changes energy policy is such a way to offer no incentive for electricity generation investment. Volatility is likely and the stock carries clear risk. Still, there is clear upside on a probabilistic basis.

Peronists Win Recent Argentina Election

I wrote in August that Central Puerto has upside, but that there were political risks. Since then the populist government of Alberto Fernadez has won the 2019 election and was sworn into office last week. That was a worse outcome for investors than the continuation of Macri's government, which was more of a known quantity in terms of preservation of property rights. Still upon assuming presidency, Fernandez emphasized a return to growth and does not have a majority in Congress for some of the more extreme elements of his agenda. The stock has reacted favorably off the October lows, perhaps more due to excessive pessimism in October than particularly favorable recent newsflow.

There are a few reasons to believe the Fernandez will not nationalize electricity assets or renege on past contracts:

He does not have a majority in Congress

Some of the more extreme elements of Kirchner's policies were less successful. For example, after nationalizing YPF assets they were forced to pay compensation.

Many current electricity contracts were signed under Kirchner

Argentina needs more electricity generation to meet demand. If new capacity investment stalls, Argentina may see blackouts.

The above is of course, no iron-clad guarantee. But let's review Central Puerto's valuation.

Valuation

$300M of LTM EBITDA as of September 2019 on a conservative 5x multiple is $1.5B. Then we can value their minority stakes in gas distribution assets at $0.2B. That's $1.7B. Let's deduct $0.45B of net debt and we have an EV of $1.25B. With 151M shares outstanding we have a valuation of just over $8 per share. That's compared with today's price of $4.52/share, or 76% upside. This is somewhat conservative because CEPU is investing in growth projects that will materially grow earnings into 2020 (see below). Note that a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple is extremely conservative. In the U.S. investors currently pay double that multiple (10x) for power assets.

source: CEPU Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

Confiscation Risk

The risk with CEPU is clearly that assets are confiscated or that contracts not honored. At a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple arguably those risks are reflected and we have 76% upside. There are also various reasons why the government likely will not and possibly cannot nationalize CEPU's assets. For those with a constructive view on Argentina, CEPU appears an attractive, if risky investment. Compared to my August article on the stock I am slightly less bullish because Macri did indeed lose the election and the stock has moved up somewhat.

