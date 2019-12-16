Wells Fargo: Moving Parts Cloud Underlying Earnings Potential

Wells Fargo (WFC) has had a great run in the second half of the year, but I struggle to see sustained share price outperformance from here; though the appointment of a new CEO adds clarity, discerning the bank's earnings power is difficult at this point, pending clarity around regulatory risk and the expense run rate. To be clear, there is a cost out story emerging here, as last week's consumer banking deep dive laid out. However, this is a three-year story, at least, and I am simply not prepared to value the stock on forward earnings three years out. Taking a leaf out of Buffett's book, I am placing WFC firmly into my "too hard" pile.

Wells Fargo Goes Digital

Wells Fargo's recent Consumer Banking investor meeting was particularly noteworthy, considering it came hot on the heels of the new CEO appointment and featured David Kowach, the new community banking head. For some context, the consumer banking segment, led by Mary Mack, is the critical piece to the Wells Fargo story, contributing the majority (~51%) of revenue in FY18.

Source: Consumer Banking Day Presentation Deck

By and large, the major focus of the slide deck was on automation/digitization across business lines and expanding cross-selling opportunities. The digital transformation will start at the branch-level. While customers' engagement was previously limited to the branch tellers; today, customers who open a Wells Fargo account will also be introduced to WFC's digital offerings by in-branch personnel. WFC benefits from improved efficiency as digitalizing the experience allows them to cut down on the frequency of branch visits, while simultaneously deepening and broadening the extent of the customer relationship. Early efforts have seen good traction, with customer experience survey scores up to three-year highs.

Source: Wells Fargo 3Q19 Presentation Deck

Digital is crucial if management is to shift toward a more advice-driven model and better leverage its data. The overarching aim is to more completely, proactively and efficiently service the Wells Fargo customer to capture a greater wallet share. The untapped potential here is significant, as >50% of Consumer Banking customers use only one service today.

Community Banking Gets a New Head

Community Banking's new head, David Kowach, is focused on refocusing the community bank to advice from transactions - in his prior role as CEO of Wells Fargo Advisors, he oversaw a similar transition from a transaction-based to an advisory-based model.

The overarching aim is to evolve the role of the branch to be more of an advice center, with bankers capable of delivering the whole franchise inclusive of mortgage, student lending, and Wells Fargo Advisors. i.e., addressing the full financial life cycle.

Source: Consumer Banking Day Presentation Deck

The aim is to rationalize Wells' branch footprint efficiently - branches are down from 6,197 as of 2012 to 5,393 in 3Q19 (13% of total branches) over the past few years, but they have only lost 1% of the customers associated with these rationalized branches.

Source: Wells Fargo 3Q19 Presentation Deck

Further branch-level opportunities lie in shifting to smaller footprint branches and reducing the branch network in smaller markets. Additional initiatives include increased in-branch personnel training to minimize the need for more specialized personnel.

Re-invigorating Auto Growth

Growth in auto lending has recently inflected positively, with the current run rate at $2bn+ of monthly originations. Recent strength follows the fall in auto balances from 2016, with Wells since regaining some of its lost market share. The growth strategy is centered around near-prime loans (620-700 FICO), with auto credit losses well within expectations.

Source: Consumer Banking Day Presentation Deck

The auto loan underwriting process is becoming increasingly automated, with an almost 50% automated decisioning rate, up from 40% a year ago and roughly 10% prior to the 2016 retrenchment. A majority of the automated decisions are in the prime space, with about 50% approvals decisions and 50% denials. Faster decisions and standardized underwriting have helped grow volumes and maintain competitiveness, given competitors have already highly automated their processes.

Source: Consumer Banking Day Presentation Deck

Additional investments are planned on the auto front, with management set to upgrade its auto origination and servicing systems, which will add new capabilities and increase its ability to automate. The majority of remediation expenses are expected to be cleared by end-2020. Integration with the website (wellsfargo.com) is also set for early 2020, which should broaden the borrower base.

Mortgage Business Priorities

Within the mortgage business, the focus is on both adding capacity in originations and reducing servicing costs. Though competition remains intense in residential mortgages, Wells has maintained strong asset quality - only 0.28% of funded balances have been 60+ days past due over the last ten years.

Source: Consumer Banking Day Presentation Deck

Looking ahead, the mortgage growth strategy will revolve around increasing customer penetration, increased use of data analytics to engage potential borrowers, and digitization of the home lending process, e.g., automated underwriting. Management is pushing for growth on origination capacity, adding underwriters and fulfillment staff to meet demand.

Revisiting the WFC cost out story

The efficiency initiatives relate back to Wells Fargo's cost-cutting efforts, which have been ongoing across several areas in the past few years, though progress has been masked by elevated expenses related to investment in controls, compliance, and risk management. The introduction of new CEO Charlie Scharf adds new uncertainty as to whether there's an absolute cost reduction story at play or if there will be further investments to come to drive revenue growth simultaneously.

Pending a business review by the new CEO, there remains a fair bit of uncertainty until the company is able to offer new expense guidance for 2020 (expected at some point in 2020). The main cost driver lies in rationalizing the branch network, with the current run rate (~10% reduction) implying as many as another 500-600 branches could be closed (potentially $250-300m in annual savings assuming $500,000 in operating costs per branch). Assuming Wells Fargo can maintain the ~1% attrition per 10% branch rationalization, the net benefit is significant.

Additional cost-saving initiatives, e.g., exiting small markets, present further upside and asset disposals, present further upside. Notably, Wells Fargo has largely completed the sale of non-core assets such as the Pick-A-Pay portfolio, the Institutional Retirement & Trust (IRT) business, and the Eastdil business.

Earnings Power in Question

Wells Fargo is set to undergo a transition period over the next few years - costs in 2020 should rise as WFC navigates regulatory issues and embarks on an investment cycle to drive its technological initiatives. We likely will not see Wells Fargo's steady-state earnings power shine through until 2022, as costs are likely to remain elevated into 2021, though cost-cutting efforts may mitigate some of the impacts.

Additionally, fee income could also see dilution due to divestitures and customer attrition as the branch network shrinks, with the most likely scenario for EPS in 2022 closer to ~$5.00 (assuming a ~64% efficiency ratio on ~$81b of revenue), which would imply an ~11x earnings multiple on FY22 EPS. Combined with the ongoing regulatory risk, as well as the uncertainty around the expense run rate, WFC certainly isn't cheap at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.