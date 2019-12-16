All I Want For Christmas Are A Few Good REITs

How can you go wrong giving or getting them for Christmas?

Why wouldn’t I when REITs truly are the gifts that keep on giving?

‘Tis that time of year.

The time of year when we buy presents for our loved ones. And, if we’re the nice and helpful sort, it’s the time of year we try to help our loved ones out by suggesting stuff for them to buy for us as well.

Now, buying gifts for little kids can be a lot of fun. If they’re girly girls, you buy them Barbies. Or baby dolls. Or play food sets.

If they’re stereotypical boys, you get them Matchbox cars, or dinosaurs, or perhaps a play tool set.

Or Legos. Legos are awesome no matter the recipient’s gender. In fact, Legos are awesome no matter the recipient’s age.

If you’re buying for a child between two and seven years old, you get them the non-choking-hazard Duplos. If you’re buying for one aged seven to 99 (or older), you get them the original stackable blocks… which you can then build into the intended Death Star, Hogwarts castle, fairy fortress Statue of Liberty, etc.

Oops. I mean they. Which they can then build.

Really, just do an online search for “toys for kids” and see how many of them you want to purchase. For yourself, much less for them.

Hippopotamuses and Other Clever Christmas Presents

The older your loved ones get, however, the more difficult it can be to find the perfect gift.

There are plenty of generic “I didn’t know what to get you, so I got you this” items out there. You know: perfume or cologne. Perhaps a nose-hair trimmer for your dad.

After all, he really could use one, you argue.

It’s not even that you don’t know these gift-getters well enough to recognize what they’d like. It’s that what they’d like is just way too expensive. Either that or they already have it.

I think that’s the real reason certain Christmas carols came about: a frustration with gift-giving and receiving.

Take “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey’s 1994 classic. Apparently, she co-wrote it, making me think she was done with people asking what to get her.

I mean, let’s face it. Saying something like “Oh, you’re more than enough, sweetie” sounds so much better than, “I have no idea! Quit bugging me!”

And how about “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas”? That’s a cry of exasperation too, if I ever heard one… a demand for less clutter and more meaningful things.

Go big or go home, right?

But if that’s your attitude, I’d suggest thinking even further outside the box this year. Hippoptamuses, after all, are “so 1953.” Plus, I’ve heard that, due to the trade war with China, they’re in short supply right now.

For those readers who are prone to point out such things, don’t worry. I do know “hippopotamuses” are native to Africa, not Asia. And that the plural of “hippopotamus” is “hippopotami.”

But even if that weren’t true and I did have my geography and grammar mixed up here, it still wouldn’t make me wrong about the perfect Christmas list below.

For the Man or Woman Who Has Everything

Of course, I’m recommending real estate investment trusts to stuff your stockings with this year. Why wouldn’t I when REITs truly are the gifts that keep on giving?

You buy them, and they literally pay you back through quarterly or monthly dividend checks. The good ones do so every time they’re expected to. And the great ones go a step further by raising their dividends every year.

Moreover, they offer portfolio-smoothing and growing capabilities. As I state on iREITinvestor.com, “REITs have historically provided investors an efficient way to diversify their investments to reduce risk and increase long-term returns.” They normally zig while other assets zag, taming “a diversified portfolio’s overall volatility.”

It also should be noted that, even though they are exceptionally real estate-centric, they’re much more stable than house flipping. REITs are corporations, and corporations run under very strict rules at that. So they tend to be safe investments rather than speculative ones.

How can you go wrong giving or getting them for Christmas?

REITs aren’t a box of chocolates, which taste great in the moment - but which distribute that love in all the wrong places later on. They’re not electronics, which can get broken far too easily, particularly considering how expensive they are. And they’re definitely not impersonal like that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT) shelf suggestion for last-minute shoppers.

Instead, they come complete with personal messages, such as:

I know you’ve got a future, and I want to help support it.

I care about giving you something that lasts.

You matter to me.

That’s why I highly recommend you take a verse from another Christmas classic, “Santa Baby”:

Santa cutie, and fill my stocking with a duplex. And checks. Sign your X on the line. Santa cutie, and hurry down the chimney tonight.

What are you waiting for?

The 'REIT' Stocking Stuffer List

Price: $55.50

P/FFO: 14.45x

Dividend Yield: 5.71%

Payout Ratio: 77.7%

YTD TR: -0.1%

S&P: BBB+

R.I.N.O. Score: 4.223

Ventas has pulled back recently, providing a better margin of safety for value investors. Although Q3-19 earnings were weak (due to 5% SS NOI declines) we expect to see improvements in future quarters. Based on our model we project FFO per share of around $3.80 in 2020, which is essentially flat growth, and then more normalized growth in the 3% to 5% range in 2021.

More important, by 2021 new supply growth for the industry is expected to fall another 35%, including a 15% decline next year, and this should provide Ventas with improved demand for its SHOP (seniors housing operating portfolio) facilities. We maintain a Buy with forecasted returns of 15.6% annualized (dividend yield is now 5.7%).

Source: FAST Graphs

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

Price: $28.95

P/FFO: 17.66x

Dividend Yield: 4.35%

Payout Ratio: 75.9%

YTD TR: 19.1%

S&P: BBB

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.972

Healthcare Trust of America deserves credit for integrating Duke Realty’s (DRE) medical office building (MOB) portfolio (70 MOBs), and becoming the largest owner of MOBs in the U.S. While we were a bit skeptical of the multi-billion-dollar transformational deal, we now see the benefits of increased exposure to investment grade rated tenants and exposure to new hospital relationships.

HTA has also maintain capital markets discipline, with a WACC cost of capital of around 4.5% and acquisition opportunities yielding 6% plus. Shares have pulled back slightly, allowing investors to take advantage of the 4.4% dividend yield and steady growth forecasted (around 5% in 2020 and 2021). This translates into a Buy that should generate low double-digit returns in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

Park Hotels (PK)

Price: $24.73

P/FFO: 8.66x

Dividend Yield: 8.90%

Payout Ratio: 67.2%

YTD TR: 2.2%

S&P: NA

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.475

Although we remain underweight Lodging, we have warmed up to Park Hotels, given the outlook that the sector may be finally turning the corner in a positive direction - the upscale segment is the relative outperformer, seeing an average 1.2% rise in revenue per available room (RevPAR) while the economy segment experienced a 1.6% decline. Park recently acquired 100% of Chesapeake stock for $2.5 billion, providing solid synergies, with an estimated annual general and administrative expenses (G&A) cost savings of $17 million (current base of $19 million).

In addition, pro forma adjusted FFO per share is expected to be accretive in 2020 (2.0%) and 2021 (3.0%+). Also, the new deal provides Park with a strategic advantage to expand its presence across San Francisco, San Diego, and New Orleans, while layering in several new markets (Miami Beach, Downtown LA, Boston and Denver). Shares now yield 8.0% with a safe payout ratio of around 53%. We maintain a Strong Buy with a total return forecast of 25% annualized returns.

Source: FAST Graphs

Apple Hospitality (APLE)

Price: $15.77%

P/FFO: 9.57x

Dividend Yield: 7.61%

Payout Ratio: 69.8%

YTD TR: 18.6%

S&P: NA

R.I.N.O. Score: 2.918

We like Park because of the big flag affiliations (i.e. Hilton (NYSE:HLT), Hyatt (NYSE:H)) for the same reasons we like Apple Hospitality. The difference is that Apple invests in limited service brands that lead to higher operating margins and more stable cash flows. In the latest quarter management said that Apple’s “diversified portfolio of high-quality rooms focused hotels outperformed the industry overall”.

We like the diversification (Apple has 235 hotels in 34 states) that reduces volatility and provides the portfolio exposure to a wide variety of industries and demand generators. Apple pays monthly dividends that are now yielding 7.6%. While the growth for 2020 is muted, we see value in the safe dividend and the likely possibility capture price appreciation of around 5%-6%, thus generating low double-digit returns in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

Simon Property (SPG)

Price: $144.35

P/FFO: 11.98x

Dividend Yield: 5.82%

Payout Ratio: 65.1%

YTD TR: -9.4%

S&P: A

R.I.N.O. Score: 4.318

Simon is an excellent stocking stuffer, as evidenced by the cheap valuation reflected in the P/FFO multiple of 11.9x (versus the five-year average of 17.3x) and dividend yield of 5.8%. There just aren’t too many S&P 500 A-rated companies that are yielding 5.8% and that generate such steady and reliable earnings growth.

Simon has nearly $7 billion in low-cost liquidity and $1.5 billion in retained cash flow, which means that is well positioned for redevelopment opportunities, of which the company has a backlog of around $1.8 billion currently. Based on our forecast, Simon could achieve the upper end of its long-term growth rate, that translates into annualized returns of around 25%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Tanger Outlets (SKT)

Price: $15.12

P/FFO: 6.69x

Dividend Yield: 9.39%

Payout Ratio: 56.1%

YTD TR: -18.6

S&P: BBB

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.873

Tanger has returned -18.6% year to date, providing value investors with a more definitive margin of safety. Shares now trade at 6.7x P/FFO (vs five-year average of 15.8x) and a dividend yield of 9.4%. We have monitored earnings closely, and were pleased to see a modest bump in occupancy in Q3-19 (96%, was 95%) and improved sales productivity year over year (average consolidated portfolio tenant sales productivity was $395 per square foot, up from $383 per square foot in the comparable prior-year period).

Based upon “exceeded expectations” with this “encouraging new outlook” Tanger decided to slightly raise guidance for 2019 FFO per share to $2.27 - $2.31 from $2.25 - $2.31. While we see light at the end of the tunnel, Tanger is “not out of the woods” as growth is forecasted to be -4% in 2020, returning to positive (+1%) in 2021. Recognizing that we are long-term value-oriented investors, we are maintain a Strong Buy based upon our expected outcome of 25% annualized returns through 2021.

Source: FAST Graphs

Iron Mountain (IRM)

Price: $31.59

P/FFO: 1394x

Dividend Yield: 7.83%

Payout Ratio: 82% (based on AFFO)

YTD TR: 4.6%

S&P: BB-

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.291

Iron Mountain represents another enticing stocking stuffer this year, as evidenced by the attractive dividend yield of 7.8%. While there is no question with regard to the complexity risk, we believe that the latest news regarding simplification make shares more attractive. On the latest earnings call the company described Project Summit as a transformative program that will leave it with "a simpler and more dynamic management structure” to better support future growth.

Specifically, we believe Iron Mountain could see 9.5% growth (4% expected growth and 5.5% related to Project Summit) that provides “a clear catalyst to support accelerated earnings in 2020 and 2021.” Debt is definitely a risk, but we believe the powerful diversification attributes mitigates some of that risk, as the brand is well known globally (225,000 organizations around the world, with over 85 million square feet of real estate, and over 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries use the IRM services).

Source: FAST Graphs

Digital Realty (DLR)

Price: 113.71%

P/FFO: 17.14x

Dividend Yield: 3.80%

Payout Ratio: 61.2%

YTD TR: 8.4%

S&P: BBB

R.I.N.O. Score: 4.4115

Since owning Digital Realty, my shares have returned an average of 19.55% annualized (first purchase was 2013), and this blue-chip REIT represents 5.5% of my core portfolio. Over the years, I have continued to accumulate shares, more recently as a result of the latest pullback. Some were skeptical of the company’s recent mega-merger with InterXion Holding (INXN), a Netherlands-based information technology services company.

However, we consider this $8.4 transaction to be positive given the significant scale advantages. Even though earnings growth could be challenging over the next few quarters as the integration progresses, Digital should be in a stronger position to capitalize on favorable growth trends across Europe. The shares are trading at 17.1x P/FFO and a well-covered dividend yield of 3.8%. We are maintaining a Buy with forecasted returns of around 10% annually.

Source: FAST Graphs

CyrusOne (CONE)

Price: $61.08

P/FFO: 17.13x

Dividend Yield: 3.27%

Payout Ratio: 61.2%

YTD TR: 18.9%

S&P: BB+

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.898

CyrusOne has been a real diamond in the rough, that has returned an average of 29% annually since the first purchase in September 2014. As the company has grown, we have become more confident with management and CONE now represents 6.1% of my core portfolio.

We trimmed shares at $77.60 and after the more recent pullback, we have begun accumulating again. Analysts forecast 10% in 2020 and in 2021, and we believe the potential for outsize growth provides investors with an attractive opportunity to achieve returns in the mid to high double digits.

Source: FAST Graphs

CoreCivic (CXW)

Price: $15.92

P/FFO: 7.20x

Dividend Yield: 11.06%

Payout Ratio: 77.8%

YTD TR: -2.1%

S&P: BB

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.160

CoreCivic invests in prisons, and in case you haven’t read the news lately, this property sector has become a battlefield political talking point. More specifically, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has said that she would end "federal private detention facilities by ending all contracts that the Bureau of Prisons, ICE, and the U.S. Marshals Service have with private detention providers." She went on to declare that she wouldn't just eliminate federal private prisons, but that she'd also stop federal funding to states that continued to use them.

While the threat has impacted the share price of CoreCivic and its closest peer, Geo Group (GEO), we believe there’s significant upside that can be recognized based upon the solid fundamentals: CXW’s total revenue in Q3-19 was $509 million, a 10% increase from Q3-18 and reported normalized FFO was $0.70 per share, a 21% increase versus Q3-18. This also exceeded the high end of guidance by $0.08 per share. We prefer CoreCivic over Geo (see marketplace for full article), and we are maintaining a Strong Buy based on the attractive dividend yield of 11.06% that is well covered by earnings (or FFO).

Source: FAST Graphs

In closing, we decided to provide you with the following R.I.N.O. charts for these 10 REITs. You can access all of our R.I.N.O. scores on iREIT on Alpha.

P/FFO Variance vs R.I.N.O. Score

Source: iREIT

Dividend Yield vs R.I.N.O. Score

Source: iREIT

iREIT Total Return Forecast (annualized) vs R.I.N.O. score

Source: iREIT

We also decided to include a Glossary for acronyms used in this article (requested by several readers recently).

Funds from operations (FFO): A measurement to accurately depict a REIT's cash flow from their operations. As defined by iREIT, "FFO = Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization – Gains on Sales of Property."

General and administrative expenses (G&A): Business expenditures made on behalf of an entire company, such as business insurance or accountant fees, instead of just department-specific costs.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): A calculation used by the hotel industry specifically. As Investopedia states, it assesses its "ability to fill its available rooms at an average rate. An increase in a property's RevPAR means that its average room rate or its occupancy rate are increasing."

Medical office building (MOB): A facility used primarily toward facilitating out-patient medical services, such as a typical doctor's office.

Weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC): One way of looking at a firm's cost of capital to determine how well it can compensate its range of investors (e.g., common and preferred stock, bond, and long-term debt holders).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, HTA, PK, APLE, SPG, SKT, IRM, DLR, CONE, CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.