Methode Electronics: The Journey After Launch

A year later, after a successful launch, the share price has recovered. But, Methode's journey is hardly over.

Analysis revealed it had launched a new journey with new drivers - diversify its industry reach, drive higher-margin business, cross-sell across segments - to name just a few .

In December 2018, my investment club noticed Methode Electronics' share price had not only given up its gain on the year but had dropped to a new five-year low.

During my investment club's annual review last year, we noticed Methode Electronics (MEI) had not only given up the entirety of its gain for the year but had also busted its five-year low. A deeper analysis suggested the company was at a new launching point.

Methode Electronics is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of devices used for signaling through sensors, interconnections and controls. It serves customers in the automotive, industrial and medical industries. The company has facilities in China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The majority, nearly 74%, of Methode's sales are derived through its Automotive segment. The remaining sales are generated from the Industrial segment at approximately 21%, the Interface segment at approximately 6% and the Medical segment at less than 1%.

The New Launching Point

From July 2017 to September 2018, Methode invested $556 million in three acquisitions - Procoplast, Pacific Insight and Grakon. The Grakon acquisition was intended to reduce Methode's concentration in its Automotive segment and build a stronger base in its Industrial segment. Headwinds in the Automotive segment have included a reduction in global passenger car production, tariff threats, and the introduction of new European emission and testing standards. With the Grakon acquisition, Methode also reorganized its reporting segments and established the Medical segment. This segment tracks the surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention sold through Dabir Surfaces.

At year-end 2018, it had not yet integrated the three acquisitions. Therefore, it was not yet reaping all the synergies of integration. Management warned in the first quarter earnings call that 18 months tends to be a practical time frame for integration and the emergence of synergies.

“Pacific Insight and Procoplast, really the margin improvement is really a 2020 event, something at the end of the year, but it's really more 2020. And I would say the same on Grakon. That's not something that we're going to come out of the box and immediately improve. That's probably more of a '22 event when you -- when you think about it.”

Prior to these acquisitions, Methode's long-term debt routinely totaled less than $60 million. With the $420 million purchase of Grakon, Methode's debt position changed dramatically. The company used approximately $140 million of its 229 million in cash. It also entered into a loan for $250 million and upgraded its existing revolving credit facility to $200 million. The $250 million term loan has a five-year term at an adjustable rate based on LIBOR. The long-term debt obligation at the end of the fiscal 2019 second quarter (ending October 27, 2018) was $342.3 million and total debt was $357.6 million. As the market corrected in the fall of 2018, it also seemed specifically anxious about Methode's inflated debt level. The share price dwindled to a new five-year low of $22.09 on December 17, 2018.

The Launch

Grakon's impact on Methode's top and bottom lines was immediately accretive. And, Methode focused immediately on improvement and efficiency in Grakon factories.

The fiscal 2019 reporting year closed April 27, 2019. Methode reported full year results on June 20, 2019. For the first time, revenue topped $1 billion, improving over 10% compared to fiscal 2018. GAAP net income climbed 60% year-over-year. The debt obligation had improved to $292.6 million.

For fiscal 2020, Methode projected revenue would see double-digit improvement to a range of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Diluted earnings per share were expected to increase from $2.43 to a range of $3.25 to $3.55.

“In Fiscal 2019 we made the largest acquisition in Methode's history, solidifying our Industrial segment, diversifying our revenues and providing opportunities to leverage our technologies across an expanded customer base and into new markets. Actions we took in Fiscal 2019 to improve operational efficiency should drive margin expansion and increased cash flow generation in Fiscal 2020 despite significant headwinds that will continue to impact our Automotive segment through at least the first half of Fiscal 2020."

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (ending July 27, 2019), Methode generated top line growth of nearly 21% for record sales of $270.2 million. Diluted earnings per share improved 19% to $0.75. Results were pressured by lower sales for radio remote control, appliance and data solutions products as well as a higher interest burden due to the increased debt obligation.

Methode's dependence on the automotive industry surfaced in the fiscal 2020 second quarter (ending October 26, 2019). The company reported results on December 5th. Due to the United Auto Workers' labor dispute with General Motors (GM) in September, sales were reduced approximately $32 million in the quarter. As a result, Methode Electronics did not generate year-over-year top line growth in the quarter but rather a slight 2.6% decrease. Still, year-to-date, there is revenue growth. Source

However, diluted earnings did grow over 60% to $0.63 per share. As well, it is pertinent to recognize the UAW dispute impacted the bottom line negatively by an estimated $0.21 per share.

Now that the dispute is resolved, Methode does expect some level of catch-up revenue to occur before fiscal 2020 ends. Yet, the dispute forced an adjustment to Methode's full-year projections. The revenue projection was lowered from a range of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion to a range of $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion. Impressively, the bottom line projection was reaffirmed in a range of $3.25 to $3.55.

After first quarter reporting, Methode's share price reflected a definite upward trend. With second quarter reporting, it's recovered to the level in 2018 where it began its fall. On the year, the price has appreciated around 75%.

Source

Methode's Uses For Cash

Methode's debt now stands at $275.1 million. Methode's generation of $106 million in free cash flow in the past twelve months has enabled the company to reduce that obligation by $82.5 million and still have a cash balance of $95.6 million. At this pace, Methode should be able to easily retire the debt before the September 2023 maturity date.

This attention to debt repayment has meant a stagnation in the company's annual dividend rate and a lack of share repurchases. In fact, Methode's last share repurchase authorization expired in September 2017.

In December 2017, Methode did hike its annual dividend rate to $0.44 per share. Before that, the last bump was in March 2014. In the past five years, Methode's payout ratio has averaged less than 18%. At the midpoint of the fiscal 2020 EPS range, a dividend of $0.44 equates to a payout less than 13%. When the share price is below $44, the yield will top 1%.

Further Potential On The Journey

A launch implies a journey and Methode has not yet arrived. Source

As well as diversifying its industry reach, another of Methode's intentions was to migrate to higher-margin businesses. Improvement in the Industrial segment helped offset the pressures in the Automotive and Interface segments.

“Current year gross margins were impacted by the UAW labor strike at GM, the negative impact of foreign currency translation and lower Radio Remote Control, busbar and appliance sales.”

Source: Author-created from company data

Furthermore, Methode believes there is still runway for further improvement in the Industrial segment.

“We anticipate that we've got another year of, I think, solid improvement there [Grakon factory improvements].”

Cross-selling across segments is also yielding positive results. For example, technology developed at Pacific Insight for the automotive market is now being sold to Grakon customers in the industrial industry.

“Their [Grakon] customers have been requesting to see Methode’s capabilities since the acquisition closed.”

Methode expects explosive growth in its newly-focused Medical segment. The business quadrupled in fiscal 2019 and passed $1 million in revenue. Revenue was expected to grow another 3X to 5X in fiscal 2020. Already, the Dabir Surfaces business has added customers as well as reduced the days necessary in an evaluation period. It is exploring expansion across hospital departments and is testing a new surface designed for pediatric patients which will open another potential revenue path.

Explosive growth is also projected for Methode's sensor line. From fiscal 2018, the compound annual growth rate for the next five years on organic growth is projected at 21.2%. Sales in fiscal 2018 were $43.9 million. The projection for fiscal year 2022 is now $94.7 million.

“OEMs are talking less about discrete functionality and more about feedback control, and this is where our sensor solutions can bring innovation and unique custom solutions.”

In the fiscal 2019 year-end earnings call, Methode confessed a higher revenue target is in sight but has not yet been tied to a date.

“We anticipate [it - revenue contribution from the whole portfolio of sensors] actually will go higher to $200 million.”

The majority of Methode's revenue is still derived from its Automotive segment and, as mentioned, the automotive industry is facing global pressures. Yet, as the industry furthers its development of EV, the need for Methode's product line increases. Methode is managing to outperform the market, partly due to its recent acquisitions.

“Pacific Insight’s innovation and technology in RGB, LED-based ambient and direct lighting has expanded Methode’s presence within the interior, providing enhanced functionality, styling and safety. Grakon’s exterior lighting capabilities support advanced driver assistance systems. These new opportunities in interior and exterior lighting provide opportunity for market share gains across Methode. Finally, our expertise in both power distribution and automotive manufacturing allows us to meet the electric vehicle OEMs high-voltage power requirements, which are validated to automotive requirements. Combining these two expertise from a single supplier provides brand differentiating ideas and system-critical best-in-class solutions for the customer. Our innovative solutions to the EV market provide a tremendous opportunity for growth through both increased market penetration and content per vehicle.”

Source

Pressures in the automotive market are but one risk faced by Methode. Some - such as general economic conditions, lack of performance, execution or integration, competition, catastrophe, IP or patent infringement - are typical.

Some are not. For example, an additional risk in its automotive segment is its heavy reliance on General Motors and Ford (F). The threat of tariffs or changes in trade policies could also impact Methode. Its foray into the medical industry will depend on product efficacy and acceptance.

Methode strives to balance its opportunities positively against its risks and uncertainties.

Source

Investors focused on dividend income or dividend growth may not find Methode's journey alluring. But, investors seeking growth or total return may want to consider conducting further due diligence on the name. Though its share price has recovered, at the midpoint of reaffirmed EPS guidance, the forward multiple is less than 15 at any price under $51.

Methode's launch was certainly successful but its journey is hardly over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in MEI.