Momentum From A Stellar 2019 For Johnson Outdoors May Stall In 2020

Introduction

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) on December 6th reported fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter results that blew through estimates. The company did well in 2019 but 2020 may see tariffs have a greater impact on net income. Based on a forward price to earnings multiple of around 15, there remains approximately 10% to 15% upside from current prices to fair value. The company is not nearly as undervalued as it was a few months ago, although remains far from overvalued.

Source: Johnson Outdoors Website - Camping

Record Earnings For Johnson Outdoors

2019 was a record year for Johnson Outdoors. The company posted record revenue and record profits. Despite operating income coming in lower than 2018, the company benefited on the bottom line from a lower tax rate and managed to increase net income and diluted EPS significantly.

Source: Johnson Outdoors 2019 10-K filing

Source: Johnson Outdoors 2019 10-K filing - figures in thousands of USD

Overall, it was an impressive year for Johnson Outdoors on the income statement. The company grew revenue modestly despite very few new product releases and some solid competition. E-commerce and continued integration across the company's portfolio brands continue to be modest drivers of revenue growth. The company has a strong history of maintaining steady, albeit low, revenue growth. Due to the few new products announced for 2020 and further tariff impacts, I'm only expecting around a 1% increase in revenue in 2020. An acquisition, which the company has actively been seeking, could change this going forward.

The Impact of Tariffs In 2020

Gross and operating margins took a very slight hit this year, in part due to tariffs, but remain up nicely on a 2-year comps basis. The company managed to mitigate tariff costs well this year. The total impact of around $2.9M, as CFO David Johnson said on the conference call, was less than was originally expected at the beginning of the year after the company was able to acquire some exclusions. Going forward, however, could be a different story as the company is not counting on getting another exclusion at this point. CFO David Johnson on the conference call had this to say regarding tariffs:

The exclusions and other mitigation efforts throughout the year help reduce the total impact of tariffs on fiscal 2019 profits from original estimates. In fiscal 2020, we expect the proposed increases in tariffs could negatively impact profits in the range of $5 million to $6 million. As was the case in fiscal 2019, we will pursue all possible mitigation efforts and hopes of reducing the impact of tariffs.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

Johnson Outdoor's cash pile now sits at $172M. With the stock at $77.47 as of the time of writing this article and 10,074,996 shares outstanding, the company has a total market cap of $780.5M. Cash stands at about 22% of the market cap or $17.11 per share. This is something to keep in mind when valuing the company.

The company continues to actively look for acquisitions while paying a modest dividend. Management has repeatedly stated for a few calls now that acquisitions at reasonable prices are difficult to find right now, thus I foresee low growth for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

In my previous article, I came up with a DCF valuation that placed the fair value of shares at $93.78. Given the fact that earnings could be down slightly in 2020 due to tariffs, even on a 1% revenue increase, I'm lowering my price target. While I'll be updating my model soon (be sure to follow me and turn on email notifications to make sure you don't miss that), for now, I continue to think that the shares are worth around $85-90 per share.

To assess the minimum and maximum values the shares might be worth on a P/E basis, I created a quick chart. The chart shows where the stock would be trading as a multiple of 2020 earnings plus net cash. The company has no long-term debt and thus I simply added the cash per share to the earnings multiple. For example, if the company makes $50M in net income in 2020 and a 15 times earnings multiple is applied, we get a value of $750M. The cash balance of $172M is then added resulting in a market cap of $922M or a share price of $91.55.

Source: Table created by Author

Conclusion

Johnson Outdoors is a great company with multiple strong brands across several different outdoor categories. While some have minimal growth and others have more growth, the company remains consistently growing at a fairly low rate.

Given the possibility of tariffs going into 2020, having a larger effect on net income than in 2019, I am lowering my price target from around $93 to $85-$90, which is a forward P/E of around 15 on slightly lower earnings next year. The stock as of the time of writing trades in the upper $70s, leaving around $7.50 to $12.50 (10%-15%) of upside left. Thus I am rating the stock neutral to slightly bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JOUT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.