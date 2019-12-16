HD Supply Holdings: Current Slow Growth Scenario Remains Challenging For The Stock

Valuation is not compelling enough to justify adding new shares of the company in this current environment.

While the separation into two independent companies is expected to be beneficial going forward, it should not drive any meaningful catalyst for stock prices in the near future.

The short-term environment remains constrained by a tight labor market and contained budgets in the non-residential construction market, limiting HD Supply growth and pressuring margins.

HD Supply Holdings (HDS) delivered modest top line growth and declining margins in the quarter. While this can be arguably attributed to the current environment involving the non-residential construction market, there is no clear sign of recovery in the short term and margins are expected to remain under pressure. On top of that, the benefits of separation of the HD Supply into two independent companies should not drive any meaningful catalyst for stock prices in the near future. Therefore, we do not see a substantial driver to buy shares of the company at the moment.

Q3 2019 Earnings Highlights

Net sales were $1.6 billion in the quarter, in line with estimates and up 2% over a year ago. Current challenging business environment continues to limit a more robust expansion in the company's end markets.

The Facilities Maintenance segment has been affected by customers facing increasing product costs due to tariff-related inflation and elevated turnover of property maintenance professionals. On the other hand, the Construction & Industrial segment has experienced a mixed picture, particularly in the non-residential construction market, as certain geographies have been able to deliver growth, such as Texas, while business in regions like California and certain markets in the Northeast and Midwest has been choppy.

Gross margin declined 10 bps over a year ago to 38.9%, reflecting the impact of tariffs, particularly in the Facilities Maintenance segment, and adjusted EBITDA margin dropped 40 bps to 15.0% in the quarter.

Finally, adjusted net income per diluted share came in at $1.01, up $0.01 from a year ago and $0.01 above expectations, greatly supported by the share buy-back program, as nearly 6.2 million shares were repurchased during the quarter as compared to the remaining 162 million shares outstanding.

On a positive note, sales in November show a slight improvement, as the preliminary reading of the average daily sales for the month grew nearly 2.5% over a year ago, coming in at the high end of Q3 2019 range (growth of 1.6% in August, 2.6% in September and 1.7% in October).

Going forward, the separation of HD Supply's Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial segments into two independent publicly traded companies, expected to be completed by mid-2020, should strengthen the focus of both companies to pursue acquisition opportunities and capital deployment tailored to their strategic priorities, but potential benefits may take some time to play out.

On the flip side, the management expects some incremental costs due to this separation. A portion of these costs are related to segregation of the IT structure of both companies, as today both segments share a call center, for example. Other relevant costs are expected to come from the adjustment of the capital structure, which should involve pay down debt or adjust interest rate swaps.

According to an early estimate shared by the management team, these costs can range from $50 million to $70 million and it would take three years to be offset through efficiency gains and leverage. If all costs are accounted in the fiscal year 2020, it would represent a drag of nearly 80 to 110 bps to EBITDA margin.

Business separation aside, the short-term environment remains constrained by a tight labor market and flattish budgets, leading to a slow growth scenario for the time being, continued margin pressures and difficulties to achieve further operating leverage.

On the other hand, longer term, the management remains confident as new projects pipeline remains relatively solid. Moreover, the support provided to the customer base by its service and inside sales team differentiate the company in the market. Therefore, regardless of the business environment, both new independent companies can continue to outgrow the market over time.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

We are going to compare HD Supply's financial and valuation metrics with another 14 companies belonging to the industrial equipment wholesale sector, according to Finviz classification.

From the earnings quality perspective, we see on the table below that HD Supply ranks 4th in Gross Profit Margin, EBITDA Margin and ROIC, while it has grown Gross Profit and EBITDA at a faster pace than most peers over the past 5 years.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Shifting to the financial health, HD Supply's financial position looks in the middle of the range of the peer group, ranking 7th regarding debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratio. It is important to note that HD Supply's debt was reduced by nearly half over the last 2 years, along with the related interest expense payment.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Source: Data from YCharts

On the valuation side, looking at the table below, HD Supply seems undervalued based on forward P/E, with 21.7% upside to the peer group average, while forward EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples suggest an overvalued stock. Meanwhile, long-term earnings growth forecast by analysts still points to an above average growth profile for HD Supply, despite the moderate growth expected in the short term. As a result, HD Supply is also ranked among the top 5 companies in terms of earnings growth and PEG ratio.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Finally, taking into consideration the momentum of stock prices, we can see at the table below that HD Supply has lagged the peer group over the last 52 weeks in all comparisons, such as total returns in 1 year / 6 months / 1 week time frames as well as its relative position to the 52 weeks high and 200 / 50 days moving average. In addition, RSI index is also one of the worst in the peer group. Hence, HD Supply's stock price action is undoubtedly lacking momentum during 2019 and that is not a good thing in the short term.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Takeaway

Current tight labor market and contained budgets in the non-residential construction market are limiting HD Supply growth and pressuring margins.

Despite earnings quality being comparatively better than most peers, stock price momentum is notably weak and valuation is not compelling enough to justify adding new shares of the company in this current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.