New Relic: Play The Long-Term Game

Source: WSJ

New Relic's (NEWR) valuation has become more attractive after the recent sell-off. New product updates will drive renewed interest. Near-term concerns include volatility in the cloud space and growing competition in the APM space. I remain bullish in the near term as New Relic has the capabilities to sustain its growth narrative.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

The APM market is one of the largest subsegments of the ITOM market, with a 2019 preliminary forecast revenue of approximately $4.1 billion and a growth rate exceeding 10% CAGR through 2022. - Gartner

New Relic's revenue growth decelerated last quarter. The company reported revenue growth of 27%. Dollar-based net expansion rate decreased from 124% to 112% due to lower upsell. On a more positive note, enterprise revenue percent of ARR increased to 62%, up from 56%. US and ex-US revenue grew 27%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Going forward, management is guiding for a 21% revenue growth next quarter. This isn't compelling enough given that analysts have a 2021 revenue growth guidance of 18%.

Business (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Margins came in above expectations due to lower FX headwinds and personnel costs. FCF was negative, highlighting the decline in deferred revenue. This puts a spotlight on the renewal rate, which isn't growing, as customers are hesitant to sign multi-year renewal deals. Management has beefed up its product portfolio to raise its value proposition. There is a unified dashboard called New Relic One, and the company releases new products in logs, traces, and metrics. There is also a new AI product to reduce log alert noise. Going forward, management is guiding for more R&D spend.

After studying product reviews on third-party sites like Gartner and G2, the common theme that emerged was the huge pricing of New Relic's APM offering. Users were impressed with the capabilities of its offering; however, most mid-sized businesses think the price point is a bit on the high side, forcing them to learn more about the full capabilities of the product to derive more value for their spend. If New Relic optimizes its pricing a little bit more, it can potentially attract more SMEs while driving up product retention rate.

New Relic has $772 million in cash and cash equivalents and debt of $485 million. Its debt/equity ratio of 130% isn't the most attractive and I remain neutral on its overall financials given its lack of profitability.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Source: IDC

In 2018, New Relic was the second-fastest-growing APM player behind Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) (AppDynamics). It also had the second-largest market share. The APM space is getting increasingly competitive. Dynatrace (DT) is investing heavily to gain market share while Datadog is establishing a strong foothold in the space. New Relic used to outspend Dynatrace on both R&D and SG&A. The opposite is now the case.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

If the trend continues, New Relic might struggle to gain market share as new players enter the APM space. As a result, I'm not confident about New Relic's ability to rapidly expand its market share.

Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

New Relic's valuation has cooled off massively, and it's now trading at a discount to most of its frothy peers. The cloud sector remains expensive at 30x P/E (TTM); therefore, investors shouldn't rush to buy this based on its subdued valuation due to the inherent sector volatility risk.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

As it stands, the best way for investors to unlock value is to bet that New Relic will be bought at a premium to the current price. This entails playing the long-term game.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Near term, management will have to beat and raise forward guidance for the volatility inherent in the stock to be subdued.

Risks

There have been multiple corrections in the cloud space, and a lot of cloud players still trade at lofty valuations to their projected future growth and cash flow. If there is another correction in the cloud space, New Relic could be affected, given its 24M beta of 1.38.

A significant portion of New Relic's valuation is a bet that its product pipeline will drive sustainable revenue. Some of these products face strong competition from other SaaS plays. This might impact New Relic's ability to continue to raise pricing and grow market share. If the new product updates don't drive retention rate, optimism won't improve, and valuation multiples won't expand.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Bullish, PT < 10x P/S TTM)

Source: Author

I am bullish on New Relic as the recent product update will potentially drive renewed growth momentum. I see the best way to unlock value in the form of the company being acquired at a significant premium to its current price given the level of competition building up in the APM space, which will weaken the pricing power of existing players.

Source: Author

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.