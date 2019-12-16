The Relevance Of Dividends

This article looks at the long-run performance of dividend paying stocks. Grouping dividend stocks into yield cohort and by size offers additional insights.

In a popular recent article entitled The Tanger Lesson, I detailed the curious case that has led outlet mall operator, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), to become a battleground in the war between active and passive flows. A large dividend ETF, the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), has become so large that its yield focused asset allocation has seen the fund's ownership grow to a whopping 22% of the retail REIT. As passive flows have come into Tanger, active investors are betting against the stock with short interest nearing 50% of the total float.

In the comments section of that article, Seeking Alpha founder, David Jackson, questioned the yield-weighted methodology of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF. By giving increasing weight to companies with higher yields, that index methodology exposes investors to corrections if that above market yield does not prove to be sustainable. This is a particularly salient concern for many investors. Given the tendency for some investors to bifurcate dividends and capital gains as having distinct characteristics, some investors might be tempted to chase higher dividends. Mental accounting that separates dividends (living expenses) versus principal (savings) may potentially lead to lower long-run returns for investors that have higher weights to the highest dividend yield stocks.

I want to build on David's thoughts, and illustrate how different weights - by capitalization, equal-weighting, and by yield - might influence long-run performance of a dividend-focused portfolio. To accomplish this analysis, I again returned to the ultra long dataset of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French.

In another recent article, Do Dividend Stocks Outperform? I illustrated for Seeking Alpha readers that dividend-paying stocks have delivered higher long-run total returns versus non-dividend payers. The dataset used for that article to compare dividend payers and non-dividend payers also includes a long time series of returns for portfolios formed based on their dividend yield. Below I show the long-run risk and return of the U.S. stock market based on dividend yield deciles.

The dataset includes all NYSE, NASDAQ, and AMEX-listed stocks with portfolios formed at the end of each June, and based on their trailing twelve-month dividends over their June equity value. There are a couple of notable takeways from this risk and return data:

The non-dividend payers produced the worst risk-adjusted returns with the 2nd lowest total return and a much higher variability.

The lowest dividend yield decile produced the worst total returns with these constituents potentially paying only nominal non-zero dividends.

The highest dividend yield decile produced the most variable return stream among the dividend payers. Of the ten dividend paying deciles, it produced just the sixth best returns.

The two highest yielding deciles produced lower returns with higher variability then the 3rd and 4th highest dividend yielding deciles.

These ten dividend yielding portfolios are each formed with a similarly sized number of stocks. Returns are weighted by each constituent's market capitalization. The French dataset also includes equal-weighted returns. In the table below, I have captured the long-run performance of these dividend yield cohorts based on equal-weights.

Returns are meaningfully higher using equal-weighting relative to capitalization-weighting. Smaller capitalization stocks would have higher weights in the equal-weighting analysis, and are likely driving some of the return difference. One of the other drivers of equal-weighting strategy is the contrarian nature of the rebalancing, since the strategy would be buying underperformers to return to equal-weight. It is difficult to understand how much that drives portfolio returns since some stocks would be moving between the yield cohorts on the rebalacing dates.

We do have another French dataset, which further divides this universe into size cohorts, that can provide some insight into how the size factor interplays with dividend growth. The same long history of U.S. stocks is sub-divided into 2 portfolios formed on size based on market capitalization and 3 portfolios formed on dividend yield. The total returns of the six sub-portfolios formed are captured below:

Note that smaller stocks tend to deliver higher returns. In the large-cap space, total returns rise with dividend yields. That is not the case in the smaller capitalization space where high dividends did not ouperform medium dividends.

Ok, Ploutos. I have read 700 words on 90 years of dividend history. What does it mean for my money?

Dividend stocks tend to outperform non-dividend payers on a total return basis.

Smaller capitalization dividend stocks tend to outperform larger capitalization dividend stocks.

Equal-weighting dividend paying stocks delivers higher returns than capitalization-weighting. Part of this outperformance would be driven by exposure to smaller capitalization stocks in larger proportions.

The highest yielding stocks do not necessarily deliver the highest absolute returns, especially among smaller capitalization companies.

Weighting dividend-paying stocks by their yield would lead to a higher weight on stocks that have not delivered absolute outperformance over time.

Here are some practical takeaway for readers.

Re-evaluate whether behavioral biases like mental accounting are driving a tilt towards the highest yield stocks.

Understand the index construction of your dividend growth ETF. Yield weighted ETFs like the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF may deliver lower long-run performance versus equal-weighted dividend growth ETFs. Dividend growth funds that utilize equal-weighting like the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL), and the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) may be preferably designed.

With these backward-looking strategies based on dividend history, periodic checks on dividend sustainability are warranted. That can be a financial statement view of how well dividends are covered, or an overarching look at credit ratings, credit spreads, or short interest, like I have published for readers in recent articles.

Manage how you allocate dividend-paying stocks between your taxable and tax-deferred accounts with your other investments to maximize after-tax returns.

Some might believe that the long-run outperformance of dividend paying stocks is driven by Quality or Low Volatility factors. The further outperformance of equal-weighting could be seen to be driven by the Value factor. The success of dividend and dividend growth strategies are likely in part driven by those factors, but I also believe there are complementary elements at play. I believe that the willingness and ability to increase shareholder dividend payouts over time reflects a managerial focus on shareholders. The signaling importance of rising dividend payouts likely reduces malinvestment and mitigates the pro-cyclicality commonly seen in shareholder buybacks.

As is common in my efforts on Seeking Alpha, the work on this article has shaped my investment view. I will likely own more smaller capitalization dividend stocks over time and de-emphasize yield-based dividend strategies. I hope readers find value from this work as well. Feel free to share your own observations in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,REGL,SMDV,SDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.