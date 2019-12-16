StarTek: Buckle Up, Stock Heading Way Higher

Based on the strong and sustainable position the company is in now, Management feels comfortable providing more color on their longer-term goals of becoming a $1 billion organization capable of consistently delivering double-digit AEBITDA margins.

I have written extensively on StarTek (SRT), but it has been 1 year since my last write-up. Given the significant improvement we saw this last quarter and after a full 12-month period as a combined entity, I thought a full analysis would be prudent at this point.

For those of you new to the story, StarTek is a global business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions for some of the world’s most iconic brands in a variety of vertical markets. StarTek has proven results for the multiple services they provide, including sales, order management and provisioning, customer care, technical support, receivables management, and retention programs. They manage programs using a variety of multi-channel customer interactions, including voice, chat, email, social media and back-office support. StarTek has facilities in India, the United States, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, South Africa, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Peru and Sri Lanka.

Although the investment thesis has been progressing as initially thought, some legacy revenue headwinds have made the progression slower than expected. I estimate that these legacy revenue headwinds will have resulted in a revenue contraction of around 2% to 3% during 2019 vs. 2018; however, despite these revenue headwinds, we have witnessed sequentially increasing gross margins and operating income during every quarter over the last 12 months. Increasing margins and operating income during a period of revenue contraction is a healthy sign of improving revenue mix coupled with successfully implemented synergy cost savings resulting from their merger with Aegis in 2018. Positive change, after four full quarterly results as a combined entity, confirms that the merger has worked. The following quote from one of my recent calls with Management sums up, I believe, their focus over the last 12 months:

"... a year after closing the merger, we feel that the combination was actually less challenging than we initially thought. Yes, results could have been better, but we are ok with that because a lot of what has been done was not for a one year company, but for a long term company. And because of that, people don't yet see the big jump in the results; but we are happy with that as long as what we have now are steady, predictable results...unlike the past".

The company delivered a solid performance for Q3'19 showing higher revenue, continued margin expansion, higher operating income, higher AEBITDA, and a solidly free cash flow positive quarter that resulted in a healthy net debt reduction. Moreover, as they enter two of their seasonally strongest quarters, Mr. Lance Rosenzweig, the company's CEO, asserted the following during the earnings call which I thought was a very telling statement coming from a very conservative, almost reluctant, management team when it comes to setting future expectations:

"Our third quarter was one of the strongest in the history of StarTek with record high revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA since last year's business combination with Aegis. The work we have put in place over the last year to integrate with Aegis, drive synergies, create a powerful client-centric operating model and execute on our sales pipeline, are all translating into material improvements in our business. We are very pleased that our operating results are now proving out the thesis in combining StarTek and Aegis to create such a strong platform and global customer experience management".

Aside from the improving earnings results we should see materialize in the coming quarters, the positive change and confirmation of a successful merger seen at this 12-month milestone also facilitates the achievement of another important milestone: the refinancing or restructuring of the legacy bank debt. In 2017, before the merger, Aegis entered into a bank syndicated, 5-year senior term loan with a quarterly principal repayment schedule that began in 2018. The current principal balance of the term loan is $129m with quarterly principal repayments of $4.2m during 2020.

Given the growth the company is currently seeing, a more efficient use of capital would be to use the cash flow from operations to invest in this growth rather than have to repay large amounts of debt. Since the merger, Management has been focused on improving the financial results in order to obtain better terms and a more comfortable loan amortization schedule either through a restructuring of the term loan with the current bank group or through an entirely new refinancing option. The performance achieved during Q3'19 delivered such a strong AEBITDA that it markedly improved their trailing twelve-month (ttm) AEBITDA measure, resulting in a ttm net debt leverage ratio of 3.4x.

Generally speaking, anytime the ttm net debt leverage ratio is between the 3.0x and 3.5x range for companies with a favorable outlook and in industries where the capex and cash conversion ratios are reasonable, banks tend to be more aggressive in offering better terms. Management has indicated that they have kept constant communication with banks throughout the year and that now, after these solid Q3'19 results, the effort to restructure or refinance is in full process (these efforts were also mentioned during the Q&A part of their last investor presentation held at the Gateway Conference on September 04, 2019).

I believe that Q4'19 results should further improve their ttm net debt leverage ratio much closer to the 3.0x level; my expectation is for the company to successfully restructure or refinance this term loan early in 2020 once Q4'19 results are accessible for them to disclose to the banks. The announcement of a successful debt restructure or refinancing would be a very positive catalyst for the stock, in my view.

With the stock currently trading at a 6.7x EV/AEBITDA multiple of my 2020 AEBITDA estimate of $64.5m (Street 2020 AEBITDA consensus is $59m), I believe the shares are way undervalued given the accelerated revenue growth and margin expansion we expect to see. The company's (a) truly global footprint, (b) much more diversified revenue base from a geographical, client specific, and vertical exposure standpoint, (c) strategic relationship with Amazon (AMZN), and (d) success targeting other marquee clients in the higher, more customized end of the market justifies using the Street's consensus of 9x EV/AEBITDA multiple (Street analysts' EV/AEBITDA multiple for SRT ranges from 8x to 10x).

At that multiple, the stock price can potentially increase 50% from today's price reaching $12/share over the next 6 to 12 months, and potentially increase 100% to $16/share over the next 12 to 18 months as the company continues to work towards a much higher level of capacity utilization. StarTek is positioned to reach optimal operating performance in 2021, when sustainably producing double-digit AEBITDA margins should become the norm.

Q3'19 Earnings Highlights

Despite just a slight sequential revenue increase of 2% vs. Q2'19, operating income more than doubled from $2.6m to $5.3m and AEBITDA increased 22% to a quarterly record of $13.4m.

Gross margin continued to improve as a result from better capacity utilization across the global footprint, and also, from positioning StarTek as a premium provider enabling them to command stronger pricing.

Based on my own pro-forma estimates for the year ago quarter, the combination of: 1) revenue growth in higher-margin verticals such as e-commerce, travel and healthcare, 2) declines in telco revenues with lower margins, and 3) the implementation of merger-related cost synergies has resulted in a 42% increase in AEBITDA and a 240 bps increase in AEBITDA margin at the same revenue level:

Q3'18 ProForma Q3'19 Revenue $163.9m $164.6m Gross Profit / Margin $23.7m / 14.5% $28.5m / 17.3% AEBITDA $9.4m $13.4m AEBITDA margin 5.7% 8.1%

(Note: These year-over-year comparisons will become clearer when they release Q4'19 in early March, as Q4'18 was their first full combined entity reporting quarter)

Continued revenue diversification with Non-telco verticals reaching 63% of revenue vs. 51% for 2018. Not a single client reaches 10% of revenue and not a single geography reaches 20% of revenue.

Free cash flow from operations reached $15.9m during the quarter, which the company utilized to pay $3.4m in interest expenses and pay down $9.6m of debt. Net debt balance declined to $160.4m in Q3'19 vs. the $170.9m balance the previous quarter.

Outlook

Although the company has never issued earnings guidance (nor do they plan to in the near term at least), this quarter marked the first time that Management felt comfortable enough to set some longer-term goals and expectations. Instead of paraphrasing, I think it's important to read the CEO's every word on this during the earnings call:

"With the anniversary of our Aegis business combination now behind us, I believe we are in a strong, sustainable position to provide more color on the longer-term outlook for StarTek. We have met with many of our shareholders and prospective investors over the past year and we are consistently asked about the potential for StarTek down the road. As a matter of company policy, we have not provided annual financial guidance, and will continue to keep that policy in place. However, we do think it is important to share our vision and expectations with investors, so that they can understand why we are so excited about the potential we are unlocking at StarTek. We expect StarTek to become a leader of innovative and tech-enabled customer experience management solutions ultimately becoming $1 billion organization that is capable of consistently delivering double-digit EBITDA margins. While we don't expect this to happen in 2020, I do believe we can get to low double-digit EBITDA margins in the next couple of years well before achieving $1 billion in revenue. Although, we have some offsetting headwinds with telco in India, our growth elsewhere is ramping and taking over a stronger portion of our total revenue mix with strong margins and ample opportunity for growth. Our sales pipeline is robust around the world with numerous high-growth prospects seeking a premium provider. The best years for StarTek are right in front of us and I look forward to the benefits this will bring to all our stakeholders".

Based on the progression we have seen so far and management's comments, I expect to see accelerated revenue growth from Q4'19 onwards coupled with continued gross margin expansion as capacity utilization and revenue mix margins continue to improve. As a result, I would expect the company to produce $15m to $16m in AEBITDA this Q4. We should see continued debt repayments and lower net debt balances, but probably not in the same magnitude as seen in Q3 given that revenue growth would result in the need to finance a higher A/R balance.

Annual Revenue, AEBITDA and Net Debt Forecasts:

2018 Revenue TTM Revenue 2019 Revenue 2020 Revenue 2021 Revenue $676.2 $645.6 $660.1 $690.0 $731.4 Growth Rate Growth Rate vs 2018 Growth Rate Growth Rate Growth Rate -12.1% -4.5% -2.4% 4.5% 6.0% 2018 AEBITDA TTM AEBITDA 2019 AEBITDA 2020 AEBITDA 2021 AEBITDA $46.1 $46.7 $50.8 $64.5 $76.8 AEBITDA Margin TTM AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin 6.8% 7.2% 7.7% 9.3% 10.5% 2018 CAPEX TTM CAPEX 2019 CAPEX 2020 CAPEX 2021 CAPEX $13.4 $12.2 $12.0 $12.0 $12.0 2018 Net Debt TTM Net Debt 2019 Net Debt 2020 Net Debt 2021 Net Debt ($165.9) ($160.4) ($156.7) ($121.5) ($79.3) Net Debt Leverage TTM Net Debt Leverage Net Debt Leverage Net Debt Leverage Net Debt Leverage 3.6 3.4 3.1 1.9 1.0

Valuation:

Based on the forecasts above, the table below shows the EV/AEBITDA multiple the market is currently affording SRT vs. the potential value appreciation once investors recognize the opportunity as the company delivers the expected performance.

Current Stock Price $8.00 NTM AEBITDA Multiple 2020 AEBITDA Multiple 2021 AEBITDA Multiple 2022 AEBITDA Multiple 7.1 6.7 5.0 3.7 NTM Expected Market AEBITDA Multiple Expected Market AEBITDA Multiple Expected Market AEBITDA Multiple Expected Market AEBITDA Multiple 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 Stock Price Target Stock Price Target Stock Price Target Stock Price Target $10.98 $11.92 $15.98 $20.28

Conclusion

Despite the slower than expected progression the company has achieved since the merger, it would behoove investors to recognize that not only has significantly positive change occurred over the last 12 months, but also that the trend is clearly one of continued improvement going forward with Q3'19 results marking the beginning of materially better performance.

StarTek is building momentum at the higher-end of the market providing a broad suite of customer experience solutions for their clients. More international business is flowing into the different campuses around their global footprint with a lot of that resulting from successful cross-selling efforts across their existing, high-caliber client roster. Additionally, the company seems to be leveraging nicely their strategic partnership with AMZN as a key client giving them clout with new clients.

Catalysts:

Aside from much-improved earnings results going forward, I see the flourishing relationship with AMZN as another major catalyst for the stock. Evidence that this business relationship is, in fact, increasing is a little hard to find; however, the fact that more warrants were vested during Q2'19 tells us that they are hitting the minimum revenue thresholds pursuant to their warrant transaction agreement. Additionally, Amazon Web Services mentioned StarTek in a recent press release talking about Amazon Augmented Artificial Intelligence (A2I), one of their new Machine Learning Services. For this service, AWS uses StarTek as one of their third-party organizations with pre-authorized workers to provide developers with pre-built human review workflows for common machine learning tasks (e.g. object detection in images, transcription of speech, and content moderation). I was not surprised to also learn from this article that T-Mobile (TMUS), another historically large size client of StarTek, uses this service; not difficult to connect the dots as to how the cross-selling opportunities arise.

As part of the recent addition of SRT into the Russell 200 Index earlier this year, short interest shot up to 522,000 shares as of 07/15/2019. The short interest balance has been slowly coming down over the last 5 months to 290,000 shares as of 11/29/2019; providing, in my view, another near term catalyst as we approach Q4'19 earnings in early March.

Lastly, as mentioned above, an announcement of a successful restructuring or refinancing of the bank term loan would be well received by shareholders improving the company's flexibility to use a larger part of their free cash flow to make value-creating investments. I view this probability as a major positive catalyst for the stock in the near term.

I believe that the catalysts mentioned above together with the company's performance over the last twelve months offer enough downside risk protection for value investors looking for not only a lower risk, late stage turnaround play where the heavy lifting has already occurred, but for also the safety of a globally diversified player within a growing industry and plenty of tangible opportunities for meaningful growth. In my view, the time to buy or increase positions is now.

