General Motors' New SUVs Play Key Role As Profit Engines Powering Uncertain Electric Future

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) took the wraps off two new big gasoline-hungry SUVs this week. GM also treated journalists to a first look at a newly-developed electronic architecture that henceforth will serve as the brains and nervous systems in every new GM model, as well as help to pave the way for future EVs such as its battery-powered Cadillac Escalade and for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles.

Using the outsize profits generated by Suburban, other GM SUVs and pickup trucks like Chevrolet Silverado, the automaker is increasing its investments in vehicles that consume electricity instead of gasoline. In pursuit of its strategy, GM has in recent weeks announced a $2.3 billion battery manufacturing joint venture with South Korea’s LG Chem to support its EV development.

According to Reuters, GM’s Arlington, Texas, assembly plant must operate round the clock to build Suburbans and other GM large SUVs in order to satisfy demand. Industry analysts estimate that each vehicle can deliver an average of $15,000 profit, which, along with pickup trucks profit, accounted for three-quarters of GM’s 2018 net income.

Under GM’s two-pronged gasoline and electric strategy, the automaker intends to be financially able and ready to act in the event that stringent regulation and changing consumer taste flip demand toward more EVs. If, on the other hand, gasoline remains relatively inexpensive and motorists keep favoring big SUVs and pickups, GM will be able to stay competitive and profitable.

GM’s new SUV models are based on the automaker’s latest pickup truck platform, which was introduced last year. They are larger than the models they replace and come equipped with more sophisticated features, notably an independent rear suspension that should deliver better handling and a more comfortable ride than the outgoing versions, especially for passengers in the second and third rows.

“Three different suspension designs are offered on the new Tahoe. A coil-spring setup is standard, but beyond that, you can also get Magnetic Ride Control shock absorbers. Further improving this vehicle's handling and over-the-road comfort, an air suspension system is offered with those adjustable dampers. This system offers about four inches of travel between its lowest to highest settings,” wrote Craig Cole in a review in Roadshow.

Tahoe’s air suspension system allows the entire body to be raised or lowered several inches, the higher position convenient for off-roading and the lower position better for highway cruising.

The new SUVs will be equipped with GM’s new electronic architecture, though the first new GM models to get the system will be the Cadillac CT5 and CT4 sedans, to be introduced next year, as well as the new Corvette Stingray mid-engine sports car.

GM has been developing its electronic architecture for five years, a response to the increasing number of features that require computer control as well as the amount of data flowing between safety, infotainment, engine control and other functions, especially advanced features such as adaptive cruise control, which must rely on radar and other sensors, plus vast amounts of software.

The new system will be capable of handling 4.5 terabytes of information an hour, about five times the capacity of the current electrical architecture.

One of the most significant capabilities of the new architecture is over-the-air updates (OTA), which allows GM to enhance and debug many of the vehicle’s features remotely and wirelessly with a software replacement or patch similar to those regularly sent to Apple and Android smartphones. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) owners regularly cite OTA – made possible by Tesla’s advanced electronic architecture – a highly prized feature of their automobiles.

Earlier this year, Mark Reuss, GM president, said OTA would become available for most GM models by 2023.

Along with wireless long-distance transmission of software updates comes the specter of hacking. GM says it has gone to great lengths to harden its systems against hackers – who potentially could disable or steal cars, not to mention threaten its occupants.

A few wildcards could influence GM's plans: First is the price of fossil fuels and continuation of strong SUV and pickup sales in the U.S. Second is the regulatory climate, which could grow more stringent and force GM to build more EVs and offer them more quickly than its current pace. Third is consumer sentiment - if buyers decide they want EVs because they suddenly are trendy, GM will meet the demand.

