Intertape Polymer Group: Revisiting The Thesis

ITP pays a dividend of 4.75%. ITP is undervalued and could appreciate 40% over the next 12-18 months, but is not a buy and hold stock.

However, ITP has taken on high debt to fund expansion. This has increased risk, late in the business cycle.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCPK:ITPOF) (TSX:ITP) is a Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, FL (dual HQ) based manufacturer of packaging tape, film and woven fabrics. Most of the business is in the US though the company's primary listing is in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company's products include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes, flatback, duct tape, double-coated, foil, electrical, and filament tapes, stretch wrap, shrink film, air pillows used for protective packaging, and packaging machines.

It also produces woven coated fabrics for building and construction and specialty fabrics. It's a supplier to e-commerce merchants like Amazon, for package sealing tapes as well as tapes & fabrics for industrial users and agriculture. It has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the US, Portugal and India. ITP is the second largest tape manufacturer in North America after 3M (MMM). The company appears to be family "influenced," but not controlled. The CEO Gregory Yull and his father Melbourne Yull (the founder) control about 5% of the shares and are both on the board of directors. CEO Gregory Yull's total compensation in 2018 was C$3.65 million.

The company was last covered in Seeking Alpha nearly three years ago (Jan 2017) in an Editor's Pick article Intertape Polymer Group - A Turnaround On A Roll when it was trading at C$24.

ITP currently trades at C$24.77, but we believe a fair price for the stock is C$30, representing 20% upside. This C$30 share price is on the conservative end of our valuation spectrum. We recommend a buy on this stock.

With the stock now trading at ~C$16, the authors were off the mark or perhaps too early.

Investment ThesisSince 2017 ITP has deployed C$200M capex, integrated seven acquisitions and constructed three new greenfield facilities and has lost 1/3rd of value. It's high time someone re-visited the story and updated the SA community. I am hereby undertaking this task.

ITP is supposedly a play on e-commerce. All those packages shipping everywhere have to be taped up. The stock has come down quite a bit on recession fears, so valuation multiples have come down. However, free cash flow is expected to climb swiftly over the next 12 to 18 months as capex spending declines and new capacity is commercialized. Its expansion in India is interesting as it's getting a foothold in that giant emerging market.

The company posted annual revenue growth of 5.2%. Core free cash flow (adjusted for change in working capital - orange line) after slumping for 2 years is coming back and is hitting a record high. The company pays a 4.75% dividend yield.

Debt

Recession fears are understandable, as the company survived a near-death experience during the last recession. The company's operations are capital intensive. This time the company has taken on quite a lot of debt to fund expansion. If a recession hits during the next two years and before the company can deleverage, it could get into quite a lot of trouble. In that case, the dividend can evaporate in a hurry.

The company debt is funded by senior secured notes of C$250M at 7% interest which are due October 15, 2026 and a C$600M credit facility of which C$363 remains undrawn (as of 9/30/2019). The credit facility consists of a C$400.0 million Revolving Credit Facility and the C$200.0 million Term Loan and matures on June 2023. So while the debt is high, the company may have adequate time to get its leverage down before the economy tips. The company paid C$44 million in dividends last year while paying C$41 million in interest payment.

The company has spent over a C$100M in capex in each of the last two years and capex is now coming down, and it's in a good position to ramp up free cash flow. As the chart below of quarterly capital expenditure shows that spend is declining rapidly. The resulting free cash flow can be applied to deleveraging and returning capital to shareholders in that order.

Valuation

EV/EBITDA

Based on EV/EBITDA of ~8, ITP does not appear cheap compared to a median EV/EBITDA of ~8.87 over the last 20 years which included two recessions. In both the past two recession, the ratio dipped down to low-single digits before recovering. The following chart shows EV/EBITDA as well as median EV/EBITDA justified price (orange line). The stock appears to be appropriately valued according to this metric.

Historical P/E and P/B Ratios

Looking at historical median Price to Earnings and Price to Book ratios over the last 20 years, I view the company as overvalued to neutral. You will note the wild swings in earnings distort the P/E multiples.

Dividend Discount Model

The company paid a C$0.77 divided in the last 12 months. Dividend growth over the last five, three and one year has been as follows.

Dividend Growth 5 years 3 years 1 year 10% 2% 1%

Assuming the company pays this amount in perpetuity (with 1% growth) and a discount rate of 5.5% we get a valuation of C$17 per share. According to this estimate, the company appears to be somewhat undervalued. The company did not pay any dividend between 2001 and 2011 and restarted in 2012.

Gordon Dividend Discount Model = 0.77/(0.055 - 0.01) = C$17.11

Opinion

While the valuation models given above show that the stock is currently fully valued, these models are static and backward-looking. Valuation is more an art than a formula fitting exercise. The models do not factor in the increasing free cash flow trajectory of the company as new capacity comes on line, capex declines and EBITDA margins increase. I expect the company to use the cash flow to deleverage which should then translate into multiple expansion.

Based on this analysis, I now believe the stock the stock is undervalued in the short term but nevertheless should be sold in the next 12 to 24 months. Once the market appreciates the reduction in capex and the resulting free cash flow next year (I am expecting a free cash flow yield of 12 -15%), I expect that the shares might trade back into the low 20s (my target is $23) where it traded in 2016-17. Several insiders (including directors and the CEO) have bought stock on the open market in the last couple of months, thus indicating a short-term opportunity.

Longer term, given the company's past as well as its capital intensive nature, I am not confident about the sustainability of the dividend over the full economic cycle nor am I am confident of a margin of safety. The large debt on the balance sheet adds to the risk as does the negative retained earnings on the equity side. I don't perceive the company to have much of a moat as return on invested capital is erratic and exceeds the cost of capital only sporadically.

This is not a buy and hold stock. Both the past two recessions were brutal on the company and it almost went under last time and the dividend was eliminated. Recession fears are valid and the North American economy is weakening but given that next year is an election year in the US, monetary and fiscal policy is very loose so recession may be pushed off to 2021. If recession strikes in 2021-22, which I expect, the share price can plunge into single digits, providing another buying opportunity.

