CrowdStrike - Strike While Its Iron Is Hot

CrowdStrike's Blowout Quarter

Crowdstrike has not been the most popular name on the pages of SA. And the shares have lost more than 50% of their value since they made a high at just shy of $100 share back in August. I wrote about the company just as it was going public in June. I said then that the company had essentially developed a new way of addressing a necessity in the world, that of providing end-point security. Of course at that time, before the IPO, the estimated share price had just been increased to $30 and I felt I stood on very safe ground in opining that the shares would go higher-and probably much higher.

About 6 months have passed now, and at the closing price on Tuesday evening, December 10 as I started writing this article, the shares had come to within hailing distance of where I had thought they might initially trade. Last week the company announced the results of its fiscal Q3; results beat the prior consensus with revenues up by 88%, 6% above the consensus. The other sales performance related metrics including billings up by more than 100%, ARR growth of 97%, up 32% sequentially, and DBE of greater than 120%.

After having avoided the name as an investment for 6 months, I believe that this price and this valuation represent an excellent entry point into the shares. Yes, I am well aware that the expiration of the lock-up was a few days ago. The other side of that is that the short interest is very high as a percentage of the float which will likely, to some extent, offset the shares that will be brought to market in the next few weeks. I should also mention that this company has been involved in controversies regarding its involvement in the Trump/Russia investigation. At this point, I do not think that there is much news, or more precisely share valuation influence to be had from rehashing the company’s involvement. Finally, and just to be complete, CrowdStrike settled its lawsuit with Fair Isaac before it went public.

Why enter the name now? The valuation has become far more favorable than heretofore based both on the share price pullback, as well as the extraordinary growth the company has achieved. The company has a clear path to profitability, with margins rising rapidly and expenses being managed effectively. The company has been able to disrupt the industry with its technology and stories of its replacement of legacy solutions are abundant. The company has achieved success at both the top end and the low end of the market-its customer acquisition count is impressive, but then so too is its ability to sell very large deals to the largest enterprises.

In order to construct a reasonable valuation matrix, I look at 12 month forward revenue estimates. I believe that CrowdStrike will achieve forward revenues of $710 million, which would be 52% growth from current full year levels (it just reported quarterly revenues of $125 million.) At $710 million, The EV/S comes to 13X, and that is actually below average for a company with this kind (50%) of growth. CRWD has just reported a quarter with positive operating cash flow. As mentioned, this was partially a function of extraordinary bookings growth which rose at greater than 100% and led to a sharp up-tick in the growth of deferred revenues. I have conservatively projected a small burn in free cash flow in my valuation analysis, and that will place this company at about average in terms of profitability for its growth cohort. The company has articulated a projection that it will reach free cash flow generation at some time in the next year. My guess is that it will be sooner rather than later as it signs a rapidly growing number of large, multi-year deals, some of which will include deferred revenues.

High-Growth names have been under pressure as I write this-well except on Friday. I don’t pretend that I know when the apparent rotation from these names will end, and at what valuation. CrowdStrike shares are not very likely to enjoy a sustained rally until the sector rotation abates and perhaps until some times passes from the date of the lock-up expiration. But I write these articles based on long-term considerations. I expect that CrowdStrike will continue to outgrow any other public company in the security space by some margin, and this level of growth will eventually get reflected by the share valuation as multiple contraction abates, and the growth of the company becomes hard to resist for larger, growth oriented institutions.

The company has been able to create very favorable unit economics at a level that is rare to see in a company with this kind of growth rate. Overall, the latest reported quarter for CrowdStrike saw a dramatic 3000 basis point improvement in operating income year over year, and thus the company was able to achieve positive cash flow. The positive operating cash flow was driven primarily by the performance of deferred revenues which doubled year on year and actually grew a bit faster rate than that in the last quarter.

The company’s new customer acquisition results were particularly strong. I have read that some SA commentators find the company’s advertising campaign as overmuch-but the results were 772 new subscription customers in the quarter with total customers reaching 4,561. And that actually happened with sales and marketing spend of $61 million or less than 50% of revenue, a very efficient selling motion relative to many other companies in this stage of development.

The company uses what is called a “Magic Number” metric in measuring sales efficiency, which is calculated by comparing a years’ worth of revenue growth per dollar spent on sales and marketing. A magic number of 1 means that an enterprise is paying back the cost of customer acquisition in one year. This is a calculation that has been developed to measure sales efficiency specifically for SaaS businesses where typically revenues are recognized ratably, disguising the actual impact of sales and marketing spend. The magic number calculation for this company is 1.1X, a bit less than the 1.0X magic number calculation for Q1-doubtless a product of all those television ads which attract SMB users with lower than average revenue/unit.

Gross Margins for CrowdStrike were 76%, up 520 basis points in the last year. That is partially a function of the strong DBE, which is being driven by the ability the company has shown to sell additional modules to its installed base. Operating expense was 85% or revenue and that compares to a 110% ratio in the prior year. Not to take anything away from the achievement, but it is much easier to be efficient in scaling a business when it is doubling year on year.

The results didn’t have much influence upon investors and commentators, at least immediately after the release. The shares barely seemed to pause in their month’s long downtrend. Rather than trying to go through all of the negative spin that has been put on the numbers, I will simply try to present the facts as I see them, and leave readers to make what judgement they will. In doing so, I will, where possible, let the company's management speak for itself, rather than me imposing an unnecessary filter. Sometimes that elongates a comment, but I think it is important for readers to see precisely what was said, rather than me interpreting a passage.

Not terribly surprisingly, the company raised its guidance. That said, the guidance is still terribly conservative. One of the problems some of the SA contributors face is taking guidance literally and not trying to form a holistic view of demand parameters which would allow them to create their own revenue estimates and models. In some ways, that would be like mailing in the results of a sporting contest-it's important to actually play the game to see who wins.

Overall the company's guidance, as articulated, has revenues growing by around 72%, and at that level, sequential growth in revenue would be around 10%. I doubt that anyone who follows this company believes that kind of estimate, nor should they, particularly given the growth in ARR and in deferred revenue this past quarter and the experience of the first two quarters this company reported which were noticeable beat and raise quarters.

The specifics of the guidance as mentioned call for sequential revenue growth of around 10% and for sequential opex growth of 15%. Flipping those two numbers is probably a more likely outcome although given just how strong the sales momentum was coming out of Q3, particularly the remarkable 32% sequential growth in ARR, I might be inclined to think sequential revenue growth might approach 20%, particularly considering potential Q4 seasonality.

How high is high or just how long can this company remain in hyper-growth mode or not all security vendors are created equal!

One of the difficulties faced in analyzing a company such as this is no one can really know just how long it will be possible to sustain dizzying, near 100% growth. In my mind, I anticipate that the growth coasts down to a more sustainable level in a few quarters, simply because the company will not be able to hire at levels that allow for growth of near 100%. But the strength in demand and pipeline as outlined by the CEO and further explained in this report is such that, it is possible high growth will be sustained for a longer time than I am willing to forecast. It was arbitrary to forecast 52% growth for this company over the coming 3 years, given where it is now, but I thought it better to err on the side of prudence and conservatism.

It would be difficult for any company to sustain 100% growth for an extended period, simply because it is not really possible to staff a company to achieve that kind of result. But then, no one really expects a company such as this to sustain hyper-growth for an indefinite period. Currently, the First Call consensus revenue growth number for fiscal ’21 (ends 1/31/21) is 46%. I am not sure that anyone who is thinking of investing in this name actually believes that number either, but there it sits. Most analysts essentially use some kind of “reversion to the mean” estimate that doesn’t rely on any specific analysis in attempting to publish numbers not supported specifically by company guidance. It is not the most reasonable of techniques, but it has a long-standing history of the "play-safe" theories of many Wall St. brokerages.

The security space is not one homogeneous mass with consistent growth across all segments. At one point in history. I once read a book about human evolution in which the author talked about “splitters and lumpers.” For the record, and at least when it comes to analyzing companies, I am a splitter. The growth rate for firewalls is going to be quite different than the growth rate end-point security. There are many competitors for cyber-security spend, and attempting to lump them together will almost inevitably produce inaccurate conclusions.

I believe end-point security, which is the space in which CrowdStrike plays, is a unique category with its own growth rate and its own market share trends. According to the report linked here, the size of the market is growing more rapidly than expected in the past. Apparently, this is because there are just so many threats with new ones taking center stage regularly. The latest studies I have seen suggest that the market size is currently around $13 billion. I have linked here with the report from Frost & Sullivan as to market size; there are other reports with somewhat different TAM’s and CAGR’s that can be found.

So, just in looking at the size of the market and the size of Crowdstrike, there is plenty of runway for the company to sustain very high growth for a number of years.

Why CrowdStrike is a disruptive force and takes market share

It is my view that CrowdStrike is one of the ultimate disruptors in the cyber security space these days. The numbers alone would suggest that users are finding CrowdStrike is offering something unique-CrowdStrike growing at close to triple digit rates within a market growing at a 10% CAGR surely requires some kind of explanation. Even though CrowdStrike is a relatively new vendor it has installations at 12 of the Fortune 20, all of the 10 largest financial institutions and 5 of the 10 largest healthcare providers. All of these wins were obviously competitive displacements.

As can be seen here in the linked Gartner MQ report, CrowdStrike is evaluated as the leader in the space, along with Microsoft. Other major vendors are Symantec, Trend Micro and Sophos. Carbon Black, which now belongs to VMWare (VMW), Cisco (CSCO), BlackBerry Cylance (BBY) and Palo Alto (PANW) have far lower ratings with most of them considered to be Niche Players, Gartner’s lowest ranking.

Why is CrowdStrike rated so highly? It has a few strong differentiators that are very difficult to replicate. It has a cloud-native architecture which provides an extensible platform. This platform allows it to offer IT hygiene, vulnerability assessment and threat intelligence. And, as a platform, CrowdStrike is able to offer its users the most advanced technologies in this space such as user and entity behavior analytics, file integrity monitoring and other solutions that support the same client and cloud management console. CrowdStrike is the leader in the fusion of products and services with very high adoption of the Falcon OverWatch service and the Falcon Complete service. Users get a $1 million breach prevention warranty, something unique in the space.

The conclusion that Gartner draws is that “Organizations looking for a modern, cloud-native EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response)focused solution with a range of managed services will find CrowdStrike very compelling." For readers not familiar with Gartner’s generally bland assessments, those words are far more of an endorsement than I have ever seen from that service. Gartner goes on to say that “CrowdStrike continues to be one of the fastest growing and most innovative vendors in this research. It is rapidly taking market share in 176 countries, including numerous very large organizations with more than 100,000 seats.” That does surely sound like a commercial, but it is coming from what is the largest 3rd party research firm in the IT space. It is not something I composed, or composed by CrowdStrike bulls. It is simply the evaluation of a basically disinterested 3rd party and begs the writer of the bearish thesis on this company to respond.

Rather than recapitulate all of CrowdStrike’s strengths as evaluated by Gartner, I encourage potential investors to read at least the part of the linked report that deals with CrowdStrike.

For those readers not inclined to trust the Gartner analysis, here is a study recently completed by Forrester. As can be seen in the Wave graph, Crowdstrike is the absolute leader according to Forrester who says, “ Our analysis uncovered the following strengths and weaknesses of individual vendors.

Leaders

CrowdStrike has the most fully featured endpoint security suite with an EDR lineage. Most EDR tools are increasing their native support for threat prevention technologies, but CrowdStrike has managed to outpace the other EDR players.

Most EDR tools are increasing their native support for threat prevention technologies, but CrowdStrike has managed to outpace the other EDR players. CrowdStrike is the only vendor with an EDR background in this study to compete in complex AV-replacement deals with extensive suite requirements

The operational results of CrowdStrike are not happening by accident or are some transitory phenomena. This is not a consumer product. Buyers look to quantitative evaluations by 3rd party analysts as a guide in a decision making process. With the kind of results the company has reported over the last several quarters, it is not terribly surprising that CrowdStrike is rapidly taking share from legacy vendors. It simply provides users with a better result with less effort on their part, and the managed services offering is something that simply can’t currently be matched by competitors.

In closing this segment, I do suggest that potential investors take a look at CrowdStrike’s commercial in its recent quarterly conference call. The fact that it is a commercial doesn’t mean that the displacements indicated didn’t happen. As mentioned earlier, I am well aware that CrowdStrike's growth will regress at some point-but the issue is when. If CrowdStrike is successful as it appears has been the case in displacing legacy vendors of AV (anti-virus) and even what is called Next Gen EP, its hyper-growth period is going to be far lengthier than many observers seem to expect. As long as scenarios such as the one high-lighted below play out, with deployments of 100k seats in record time, I think it is almost inevitable for this company to compile an exemplary growth record for the foreseeable future.

"The next win I will share with you today highlights how companies can derive high business value and ROI by consolidating agents with the Falcon platform. After two large enterprise companies merge, their security teams were faced with a patchwork of security tools that were ineffective and could not scale to meet their needs. These tools included four legacy AV providers, one next-gen EDR and one peer-to-peer query-based technology that were partially deployed across dozens of business units.

Additionally, the organization was overwhelmed with so many false positives that they estimated 30 employees would be needed to triage alerts and manage these disparate tools. This organization decided to evaluate CrowdStrike because of our strong reputation in the marketplace or our ability to address a broad range of security challenges through a single agent in a modular platform.

During the sales process, this customer deployed Falcon on over 15,000 endpoints over a weekend, where it had taken one of the incumbent vendors one year to reach a similar level. After seeing how quick and easy it was deploying scale with [Phonetic] the Falcon platform across their environment, they increased the scope of the deployments to include servers, significantly increasing the overall deployment to well over 100,000 endpoints and workloads.

“The CISO at this new CrowdStrike customer estimated that by replacing the software, hardware and labor costs associated with these other vendors, they will attain a compelling ROI in less than eight months. (this one comes from the script presented by the company CEO during its most recent conference call."

Yes, that is a lot of words and is also a commercial. That doesn't mean it isn't true, and indeed I believe it to be accurate. That is why I believe it is reasonable to forecast that CrowdStrike can grow for a long time at higher rates than some other observers are willing to believe, and that it can charge premium prices and generate high margins.

Obviously, CrowdStrike has to keep innovating and to keep executing, but the odds would certainly seem to suggest that this company will wind up as the largest EPP vendor within a few years, with a strong competitive moat.

One of the opportunities that CrowdStrike has is to “land and expand.” That is true in terms of seats, but the company offers a variety of modules. At this point, 50% of CrowdStrike users have deployed 4 or more modules, and 30% have deployed 5 or more modules. I am a great fan of DBE as a forward looking indicator, and while the natural tendency of DBE is to tail-off as older user cohorts make up a greater percentage of the installed base, the modules that CrowdStrike has made available have allowed it to continue strong performance of that metric.

What comes next for CrowdStrike/Looking at some of the competition

As is true for all companies growing at close to triple digit rates, one of the principle potential pitfalls relates to the ability to higher, train, and acculturate and deploy qualified personnel. That there is a current shortage of IT professionals is no secret. The company appears to have a well-developed, integrated process in terms of adding resources, with due respect given to unit economics (really the path to profitability that some contend is not visible). It is a nice problem to have, but one that needs to be looked at continuously.

As many readers will know, a competitor of CrowdStrike, Carbon Black was purchased by VMWare in August. The consideration paid was a rather modest $2.1 billion. Carbon Black most recently had a revenue run-rate of a bit less than $250 million/year when it last released numbers. The company’s revenue from Cloud Native products, which were introduced in the past couple of years, was at a run rate of $100 million.

According to Gartner, the CB offering is both expensive and lacking in common features. I have taken the liberty of quoting from the previously referenced study, “ Carbon Black PSC is still missing common features such as rogue device detection. Some customers report lengthy issue resolution times and quality issues with Carbon Black’s customer support services.

A limited number of Carbon Black customers report endpoint device performance issues related to their CB Defense deployments, and that performance troubleshooting could be made easier in the CB Defense solution.

According to CrowdStrike, it has been able to take advantage of the disruption caused by the merger, and the product deficiencies in order to accelerate its pipe-line build. It cited a couple of competitive displacements of a vendor most likely to have been CB in its prepared remarks. While difficult to quantify, the CFO of CrowdStrike said that one reason for the company’s very strong growth in billings was that some CB users, unhappy with the merger, have come to CRWD with a view to rip and replace a current installation before renewing a contract at what seems to the customer to be premium prices and functional deficiencies.

Interestingly, while CrowdStrike had a relationship with Dell (DELL) which is now gone, it maintains that it has a strong relationship with Dell subsidiary, SecureWorks that remains in place. The company said that the relationship with Dell was negligible-it had forecast a contribution of less than 1% in future periods, and was getting less than a 1$ contribution when the deal was consummated.

For many years, if users thought about end-point security, they thought about Symantec. Without a lengthy discussion of the woes suffered by Symantec and its holders (one of whom was me at one time), it has lost its edge in the EP security race. As many readers appreciate, it is now a part of Broadcom (AVGO). The company, having burned through many management teams over the years, is in some disarray, and how its problems will be addressed by its new owners is not completely apparent. It has been losing share for many years according to Gartner and others, and is no longer the absolute leader in seats, although it has a very large installed base.

This is a bit of what Gartner has to say regarding Symantec as it stands today. “ Symantec EDR is missing advanced functions for large enterprise customers, such as case management workflow, remote shell response function (due 1Q20) and rapid pivot capabilities from one query to another. EDR does not provide blocking rules although automated actions can be scripted for specific detections. The user interface lacks guided investigation tips or contextual information, which makes it difficult to use for mainstream buyers. EDR and SEP are different management consoles.

SEP 15 Cloud console is relatively new and, although Symantec reports 55% of customers are using cloud, the vast majority are not using SEP 15 Cloud console. SEP Cloud is not FedRAMP-certified.”

The problems of Symantec are the opportunities being exploited by CloudStrike. It is hard to quantify the exact opportunity, and harder still to handicap just how Broadcom’s goals may or may not align with improving execution at Symantec. But one reason for the success of CrowdStrike thus far has been the problems of Symantec and the concomitant disaffection of that company’s installed base and the talent drain from that company. Indeed, it is my contention that the success of CrowdStrike's recruiting efforts stems from the disorganization and disaffection of Symantec's field organization as it is integrated into Broadcom.

CrowdStrike does have many competitors; end-point security is certainly not a greenfield space. And Microsoft (MSFT) has a full featured solution that it sells within its very large base quite successfully. But this is a very large space, and it is my contention, as supported by 3rd party analysts, that CrowdStrike has a unique offering that is winning in the marketplace and will continue to do so.

One of the more important offerings planned by CRWD is its launch of what is called host based firewall management. It is thought by some observers to be of significance in CRWD’s ability to replace the last piece of a suite of a legacy vendor. It will be something that will provide a tailwind to the DBE ratio.

Valuation and profitability

Crowdstrike shares are not without their share of controversy on the part of many analysts. Oh well, controversy is what makes opportunities for investors and I think that to be the case here. Most observers on the late call were struck by the huge improvement in profitability and the forecast of free cashflow generation. Rather than me summarize the dialog, here it is…it more or less speaks for itself, It was indeed this kind of margin progress and forward guidance relative to margins that impelled me to leave the sidelines and to recommend the shares:

“ rik Suppiger -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Yeah. Thanks for taking the question. First off, Burt, could you talk a little bit about what is enabling you to pull up your timing around free cash flow generation, that was a notable improvement, I think, over expectations.

Burt Podbere -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure, Eric. Thanks for the question. Again, a lot of it has to come with the continued momentum we've seen out of Q3. Across the board, strong execution. We've seen the strongest pipe we've ever seen in company history. We've seen operating leverage across the board, specifically in the S&M and the unit economics. We've just seen an incredible amount of opportunity with respect to top line, gross margin and of course, OpEx. All those things combined have enabled us to outline what we think is going to happen next year.

Erik Suppiger -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Did you maintain a consistent OpEx outlook to what you had previously been looking for in terms of dollars?

Burt Podbere -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. And we continue to invest aggressively and we haven't changed that at all.

I think one thing that most observers miss in looking at this company is CrowdStrike's concept of frictionless selling. It is a very big deal. I won’t try to address all of the components of the strategy other than to talk about lots of trialing arranged over the web. The other thing that seems not to be appreciated is what is called “the data moat.” It sounds like hype, but the reality is that the way the sales process has worked for this company. Note that while revenues grew by a bit more than $17 million sequentially (a bit more than 17%), sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis grew by $3 million, or around 5%. I think when one is looking at a path to profitability, the unit economics shown in the last quarter are an important marker in that process.

I have mentioned before that EP security has been a very competitive space and so it is. And that leads some to wonder about pricing pressures from vendors that are getting displaced. One of the things that is not entirely appreciated is just how strong the company’s actual moat is, and how much stronger it is becoming.

Overall, and at a somewhat simplistic level, the more transactions that process through the CRWD datapool, the better its AI works and the harder it is for competitors to match its performance. The CEO calls it the crown jewel of its technology stack, and it is one factor that has kept pricing stable in what might seem to some to be a very crowded market. Last quarter, gross margins were about 73% non-GAAP, which compares to 67% in the year earlier period. That would strongly suggest that the company is able to grow very rapidly without the need for significant discounting. I expect at some point to hear about desperation pricing from legacy vendors and even from Carbon Black who appears to have lost its way in the market, but I believe this advantage (the data moat) is under appreciated.

One further key offering has been CrowdStrike for AWS. Given just how fast this company is growing it is hard to point to a specific tailwind-but the AWS offering has been uniquely successful for the company at this point.

I just want to close this segment by commenting on the professional services offering this company provides. It is quite a bit beyond the typical professional services offering of most software vendors and it has proven to be a significant competitive differentiator and a lever for CrowdStrike to enter a user who currently has legacy products installed. The OverWatch and Complete offering mentioned earlier in this article are not currently massive in terms of revenue contribution, but are significant in terms of the ability CrowdStrike has to gain share against legacy vendors.

While CrowdStrike is covered by about 21` analyst who publish estimates, it has not been particularly over-hyped. Most recently only 11 out of 18 analysts who rate the name call it a buy according to First Call. For what it is worth-and probably not all that much-the average price target-again according to First Call is $78/share. Despite the substantial beat compared to prior estimates as well as the significant increase in guidance, so far no one of the doubting Thomases has come out of their cave to raise their rating on this name-and that is certainly true of the commentator I have cited on SA.

As mentioned earlier, I think at this point, about the only way to rate these shares is to use an EV/S calculation based on 12 month forward projections. I see revenue rising 52% over the coming 4 quarters to $710 million, down sharply from the current growth rate, but prudent just because… One could easily support a higher revenue estimate based on all of the qualitative data that was presented on the latest call.

CrowdStrike has about 204 million shares outstanding and at the close on Friday, its enterprise value was around $9.2 billion, resulting in an EV/S ratio of just over 13X. This is a ratio far below that of other companies that I expect to grow at hyper rates such as Zoom (ZO), DataDog (DDOG). It is a ratio comparable to that of Mongo DB (MDB), which also reported a very strong quarter, but to be fair, one with a growth rate half of that of this company. It is perplexing to me that commentators do not look carefully about what they assert in terms of comparing the valuation of this business to other great companies, but which are now growing more slowly.

Should readers buy these shares-hell yes, if that kind of comment is allowed in a family publication. I think this is a great entry point and while I cannot foretell just how the market’s risk-off mood will play out, I think the positive alpha potential for these shares is very substantial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRWD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.