Why Apple Stock Could Drop To $225 In 2020

Source: Forbes

Apple (AAPL) has had a successful year. Its stock is up by 71%, making it the best-performing FAANG stock. Apple has also outperformed the S&P 500 index and the S&P 100 information technology index. Fortunately, as I wrote in March, I have continued to own a small stake of Apple in my portfolio.

Source: Tikr

There are several reasons for this growth. First, Apple started the year from a point of weakness. Its stock had lost almost 35% of its value in the last three months of the year. Second, Apple’s services revenue has continued to grow. In the most recent quarter, the segment grew by 18% to $12.5 billion. In 2019, the company continued to boost this segment by launching Apple Card, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.

Third, Apple has continued to return its cash hoard to investors. The company returned more than $21 billion to investors through repurchases through September. It has committed to repurchase shares worth $100 billion. It also raised its dividend slightly. Finally, Apple saw strong demand for its wearables, and the iPhones launched in 2019.

Apple has been one of the best performers in my portfolio this year, even though I have been critical of the company in the past. In this article, I will provide an update on the reasons why I have decided to exit my investment in the company. I will also explain why I have actually placed a small short on the company.

The Reinvention Company

Apple is a company that has reinvented itself over the years. In the past decades, the company used to make most of its money selling computers. This changed in 2007 when Steve Jobs launched the original iPhone, a device that changed the world.

The iPhone entered a market that was ready for disruption. At the time, the mobile phone industry was dominated by the likes of Blackberry (BB), Nokia (NOK), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). Google had acquired Android in 2005.

After the launch, the iPhone carved a niche as the best smartphone in the world. This prestige made the default phone for the world’s elite. Subsequently, the iPhone became the biggest money-maker for Apple. In the most recent quarter, the iPhone’s revenue was $33.7 billion. This was 51% of the company’s total revenue.

After the iPhone was launched, the company continued to innovate. It launched the iPad in 2010 and the Apple Watch in 2015. The company also moved deeper into accessories, by first removing the earphone jack. In the most recent quarter, Apple generated more than $10 billion from the iPad, wearables, home, and accessories. These are terrific numbers.

In 2019, the company continued to evolve by launching a number of services. The company unveiled Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+. It added these services to its other services that include the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Pay, and Apple Care. Tim Cook hopes that these services will generate $50 billion annually. He has kept this promise as services are expected to generate $46.5 billion in 2019. Apple has more than 450 million subscriptions.

The Challenges

The biggest challenge that Apple faces as we move to 2020 is that its bread and butter business is struggling. In the third quarter, iPhone revenue declined by 9% after dropping by 15% in the previous quarters. There are clear reasons for this. The smartphone industry is in a period of saturation, and the quality of smartphones has become really good.

Last year, I wrote about how I had switched from the iPhone to the equally-good OnePlus 6. I still have the phone, and it performs really well. Two months ago, my wife, too decided to move from the iPhone. She bought a $300 Samsung device. Apart from the Apple ecosystem, she says that her cheaper phone performs as good as her $1000+ iPhone.

The reality is that Apple and other companies will see no growth in the smartphone industry. While Apple will be affected, the companies that will see the biggest impact are Android companies like Huawei and Samsung. This is because $200 Android phones are having similar specs to $1000 phones. In fact, Samsung has continued to lower its revenue forecasts.

In 2020, Apple is expected to launch four 5G phones, but I expect the phones to have no material difference from those launched this year. While this will be good progress for Apple, I expect 5G to have no material impact to Apple in 2020. First, the iPhones will likely look similar to those launched in 2019. Second, while 5G will be a big leap for Apple, I don’t believe that there will be mass adoption in 2020. This is because 5G is not yet available to most people. In the United States, only Dallas, New York, and Atlanta have 5G offered by the four main carriers.

The iPhone will not be the only hardware that Apple will struggle on. I expect the company to see some challenges with the iPad and Mac computers. Still, this revenue will likely be offset by the wearables revenue that is seeing impressive growth.

Apple Services Challenges

As mentioned, Apple is transitioning itself to become a services company as its hardware revenue continues to struggle. In 2020, I expect that the services revenue will be more than $50 billion. This growth will be driven primarily by the revenue from the recent product launches like Apple Arcade and Apple TV+. Still, there are several challenges that Apple will need to address.

First, Apple is being sued by Spotify (SPOT) in Europe. The allegation is that Apple uses its platform to disadvantage Spotify in a number of ways. First, Spotify argues that Apple Music comes installed as part of Apple’s ecosystem. This argument alone could be similar to one that was filed against Microsoft on its browser. Second, SPOT argues that Apple Music subscribers don’t have to pay the so-called Apple Tax. While Apple has responded to this lawsuit, I believe that SPOT will win, partly because of where the lawsuit has been filed. This suit could affect one part of Apple’s services revenue.

Second, I see a lot of challenges on Apple TV+, the streaming service that Apple launched recently. Based on Apple’s large installed base, I expect the service to accumulate millions of customers. The challenge is that Apple will find it difficult to make a profit with this product. Apple TV+ charges about $5 a month. It also offers the service for free to people who buy the latest devices.

The number of subscribers is not yet known but, Barclays expects the service to have 100 million subscribers. That is 50 million less than those who subscribe to Netflix. Even if the service gets 100M subscribers, it will be difficult for Apple to generate substantial profits. The simple math is that Apple will generate $6 billion from these users. Apple is said to have spent $6 billion in content. Going forward, the company will be forced to spend billions of dollars on content and marketing every year, which could affect its profits.

Third, Apple New+, which the company launched this year, has continued to struggle. Reports say that Apple News+ signed more than 200k subscribers but, growth has stagnated. Bloomberg expects Apple to bundle News+ with Apple Music in 2020. Meanwhile, reports are that content providers in Apple News+ are disappointed with the new product.

Apple Arcade is another service I don’t expect to have a lot of success. Apple Arcade lets users pay a standard $4.99 fee to play unlimited games. While Arcade’s price is relatively low, I believe that Apple will have a difficult time attracting many gamers. In fact, a quick Google trends search for cancel Apple arcade shows that the number has been increasing.

Other components of Apple’s service revenue, such as Apple Pay, iCloud, and App Store, could slow as well.

Final Thoughts

I have been fortunate to have invested in Apple for a few years now. At the same time, I have been critical about the company for many years. I believe that Apple has missed many opportunities as it continued to rely on iPhone revenue. For example, I have never understood why the company failed to diversify its revenue by expanding to offering enterprise services like cloud. I also criticized Apple for not having a cheap smartphone in its lineup as it started expanding to the services segment. It seems the management listened as the company is expected to launch a $400 phone in 2020.

As I mentioned before, I have exited my long position in Apple and I have decided to short Apple with a small portion of these profits. The main reason is that I expect Apple to see slow growth in the coming year. Remember, Apple’s service revenue grew by just 18% in the most recent quarter. This is not a very good growth for a company that is valued at more than $1.4 trillion. Also, I expect services to grow a bit faster in 2020 as Apple adds revenue from the new services. As I have explained, I expect this growth to halt in the second half of the year.

To be clear. My short position on Apple represents the smallest part of my portfolio. My target is for the Apple stock to drop to the important support of $225.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.