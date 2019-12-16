Nexstar Is A Safe Linear TV Play, For Now

While revenue growth was strong for Nexstar in 2018, the company has seen slight dips each of the last two quarters.

For investors looking for defensive plays heading into 2020, dividend-paying local broadcast station groups could be an interesting option to keep in mind. Though I'm not enamored with everything I see in Nexstar (NASDAQ:NXST) right now, I believe value investors looking for passive income can make a fairly safe bet buying shares in Nexstar.

Though still strong, revenue is down without political in 2019

While the broadcast television industry has gone through a large consolidation phase the last few years, the station acquisitions for Nexstar have likely been capped without significant changes to local broadcast ownership regulations. With linear TV market expansion off the table, revenue growth is going to likely have to come from other sources. Total revenue from the company has started to show slight declines year over year in each of the last two quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For the nine months ended September 30th, TV advertising revenue was down 8.6% year over year. This blow was softened by a strong 10.3% gain in retransmission revenue over the same time period. To be fair, part of the declines in total revenue in Q2 and Q3 can be attributed to big moves down in political advertising revenue year over year. That is a revenue category that should be extremely strong in 2020.

The Political Revenue Catalyst

As I pointed out in my coverage of Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), 2020 is projected to be a big year for political ad spending. Estimates range anywhere from $6 billion to $10 billion depending on which forecast you believe. And in the time since I wrote that article, Mike Bloomberg entered the 2020 presidential race and immediately started dropping serious bucks on his campaign. Ad Age reported Bloomberg has already spent nearly $100 million since announcing his candidacy just a few weeks ago. Though political will be a strong revenue bucket for all local advertisers, I think Nexstar's claim on 2020 presidential dollars underwhelms compared to Sinclair.

Presidential battleground states include Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. Nexstar owns a broadcast property in 15 markets across those 5 states. Of those 15 markets in battleground states, just 6 are in Top 50 local DMAs. When you compare this to Sinclair, despite having 3 fewer markets across those 5 battleground states, 8 of them are in Top 50 local DMAs. This means that 5.2% of Nexstar's broadcast portfolio falls in higher-dollar battleground jurisdictions compared to Sinclair's 9.0% footprint. The point is, Nexstar's potential political revenue lift doesn't look as strong as Sinclair's for 2020. That doesn't mean Nexstar won't benefit from political spend, it most certainly will. But if you're interested in local broadcasters for political revenue next year, I think Sinclair is the better play.

Thinking Beyond 2020

Television news stations and local broadcast groups have had a very tough time keeping up with the shift in video consumption trends driven largely by younger demographic viewers. One area where some companies have made strides and others have not is the OTT distribution model. One of my big thesis points regarding Sinclair is the STIRR app. In my opinion, it's the best approach to OTT distribution of the big station groups. This area is also where I believe Nexstar falls significantly short.

Nexstar announced a partnership with ViewLift earlier this year. With the ViewLift deal, Nexstar now has a solid streaming app called KRONOn which serves news and original content from the Bay Area. While there's actually a lot to like about this app specifically, Nexstar really needs to do OTT distribution at a larger scale like its peers.

Source: YouTube

Nexstar also announced at the end of October that the company is moving toward impressions-based selling. Selling impressions instead of ratings is actually a terrific strategy for a couple of reasons. First, selling impressions simplifies the buy process for advertisers. Instead of buying different measurement metrics across platforms, ad buyers can get one uniform currency for multi-platform campaigns. This means buyers don't have to adjust their approach to orders based on different ratings metrics for different markets. For instance, a 1.0 Nielsen (NLSN) rating in Dallas, Texas is significantly different than a 1.0 Nielsen rating in Lincoln, Nebraska because the universe estimate in each market is vastly different. However, 100,000 impressions is 100,000 impressions no matter where you are.

The second reason impressions is the way to go is because buyers and sellers are no longer at the mercy of drastic changes in methodology or measurement service. If you're selling impressions to an ad buyer, it makes the reliance on a legacy measurement service like Nielsen less necessary because you can project impressions from a variety of different services. Nexstar isn't the first broadcast player to announce this change to impressions. But it is the biggest local broadcaster to make the change so far. That's a big deal for the industry and it shows that Nexstar is thinking beyond today.

Retransmission

One of the metrics that I like to look at when judging broadcast television groups is the percentage of total revenue from retransmission fees. This is a revenue category that has seen explosive growth in the last 3 to 5 years as broadcast groups have consolidated and positioned themselves more strongly when dealing with cable and satellite providers for carriage fee increases.

Sources: Annual 10-K Gray, Nexstar, Scripps, Sinclair, TEGNA

Nexstar comes in at over 40% of revenue from retrans. This is great now. But it presents potential problems down the line. Since retransmission dollars are dependent on cable and satellite providers maintaining a high level of subscribers, retransmission money from traditional MVPDs is very much at risk in a cord-cutting environment. On a recent podcast appearance, Nexstar's CEO mentioned that carriage fees from OTT providers have made up for declines in traditional pay-TV subscribers.

Over the last year, the decline in traditional subscribers has been more than covered by the emergence and growth of the OTT subscribers. Now, I think we’re through the early adopter phase of OTT. Where it levels out, I don’t quite yet have a lens. But we’ve been able to back-fill subscriber loss and subscriber revenue loss in traditional MVPDs with OTT revenue which is new to us. - Perry Sook, CEO, Nexstar

Source: Borrell's Local Marketing Trends Podcast, 9/30/19

This OTT revenue that Sook speaks of, though exciting, falls victim to the same subscription cancellation headwind as traditional MVPD carriage fees. The risk here is arguably even greater in the OTT space because providers don't have the protection of long-term client contracts with big cancellation fees that traditional MVPDs enjoy. I hypothesized in a previous post that live streaming skinny bundles will be a flash in the pan. This theory is based on the fact that vMVPD subscriber acquisitions aren't actually keeping up with traditional pay-TV losses. Additionally, I view PlayStation Vue ending operations as just the first in what I believe will be several smaller vMVPDs pulling the plug as well. More recently, Forbes reiterated that vMVPD growth is slowing, cord-cutting is not, and vMVPD prices are steadily increasing. Again, dependence on retransmission money is great until it suddenly isn't. To his credit, it sounds like Sook understands that there is a point where too little money coming from advertising becomes problematic. From that same podcast:

With the double-digit growth rate of distribution and digital, project that out five years, we’re two-thirds subscription dependent and one-third advertising dependent. And that looks a lot like ESPN. - Perry Sook, CEO, Nexstar

Source: Borrell's Local Marketing Trends Podcast, 9/30/19

I don't know what that happy balance is for Nexstar or any local broadcaster for that matter regarding retransmission fees as a percentage of total revenue. Though I think it can be argued that at 40% we probably don't want to see that number move up too much more.

Valuation And Profitability

Depending on what your key metrics are when evaluating a company, Nexstar's numbers might be mixed. On a trailing twelve months basis, Nexstar is the most expensive local broadcaster judging by both price to book and price to sales.

NXST SBGI (NYSE:GTN) (NASDAQ:SSP) (NYSE:TGNA) Price/Sales TTM 1.79 0.84 1.06 0.88 1.53 Price to Book TTM 2.56 1.95 1.44 1.33 2.26

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, from a profitability standpoint, Nexstar is a standout among its peers in several categories.

NXST SBGI GTN SSP TGNA Gross Profit Margin 56.85% 49.80% 37.77% 35.53% 49.05% EBITDA Margin 35.60% 20.56% 34.41% 15.02% 33.30% Levered FCF Margin 23.47% 9.24% 12.12% 3.41% 8.80%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk Factors

As mentioned above, continued cord-cutting could ultimately have a negative impact on Nexstar's revenue moving forward. Though CEO Perry Sook said the company has offset losses in traditional pay-TV carriage fees with gains from vMVPDs, it is my belief that the vMVPDs will ultimately start to see losses as well. Additionally, despite growth in other areas, linear TV viewing trends are still a concern. Economic recession is another risk. Advertising budgets are very likely to be slashed in that type of economic climate. That would be bad for Nexstar and all local broadcasters.

Conclusion

I want to reiterate once more, Nexstar is not my favorite buy in the broadcasting arena. But if you want exposure to linear broadcast television, Nexstar could be viewed as a relatively safe play as we close the book on 2019. The company has massive national reach and will benefit from political revenue like all broadcast groups in 2020. If you have a shorter-term time horizon, you can probably park some cash in Nexstar shares with little worry for the next year or two. If your priority isn't necessarily growth catalysts or significant capital appreciation, the company has raised its dividend 6 years running. That is far and away the longest streak compared to similar-sized peers. Though the future remains largely uncertain in broadcast as a whole, the profitability and dividend make Nexstar a reasonably attractive defensive play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in NXST