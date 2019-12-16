Globalization In Reverse, Defense Spending Heading Upwards - A Boon For Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman remains a favorite of ours in the sector. Below we walk you through our logic.

The emboldening of the nation-state - worldwide - is likely an accelerant for US defense spending. And that can be good for space & defense stocks.

The post-WWII drive to globalization is in retreat. Nationalism is on the rise across the globe.

We Think Northrop Grumman Is Set For Success

We've covered Northrop Grumman (NOC) for some time now. And we've owned the stock on a personal account basis for some time. The stock has enjoyed a glorious 2019 - primarily a result of its seemingly bold space-sector acquisition of Orbital ATK in 2018. It's been a winner for us.

Of late the stock has been a little moribund. It has lagged the S&P and some of its peers. We think that in the coming months and years, NOC will be a long-run winner from the increasing defense spending we believe is on the way.

It's All About The Politics. But Let's Not Talk Politics.

Leave your politics at the door for a moment.

Within our reader community we expect the political views span the usual range.

But this isn't a political analyst service. It's an investing analyst service. And we consider our job to be to figure out how to win when investing within any given political and macro backdrop. We'll always give you our views on macro context when we post macro-related ideas. Then you can factor our views into your own investing decisions.

Here's a few thoughts for you that we think are relevant to our coverage universe.

We believe the postwar international drive to globalize under US hegemony is dying if not already dead. Nationalism is the new internationalism.

For the world economy at large - meaning the economy as enjoyed by the rich - and by rich we include anyone reading this - this is a bad thing in our view.

Here's a chart of US GDP growth from the late 19th century to 2009.

Imagine it's a stock chart. The rate of increase in the stock price (for which read GDP) changes dramatically post WWII.

Now we can of course argue forever as to why the rate of increase steps up post-war. Industrialization has something to do with that; transportation systems; nutrition; and so on. But in the mix for sure is the gradual liberalization of the world economy. Free-er flow of capital, people, goods and services.

The upside of globalization has been this general rise in growth rates - most other Western countries, and many Eastern too - have benefitted in GDP performance. Twenty years ago you'd have struggled to find a critic of globalization. Conservatives loved the economic rewards; liberals loved the idea of internationalizing citizenship.

That all changed as the effects of the financial crisis started to bite. We've posted elsewhere about how, post-2009, asset prices have risen rocketlike but GDP growth has not. That pretty much illustrates the divide between rich and poor that globalization has delivered. You can argue all day that the poor have become less poor - and that's true - but the divide between rich and poor has become larger, and that has put stress on many aspects of modern life.

This we believe (not a fact - merely a belief) is the core impetus behind the re-emergence of nationalism all across the world, all at once. Sure, social media helps spread the word, and for sure there are nations that benefit from this trend and may have had a hand in promoting the story. But we don't think those factors are a cause of nationalism, merely accelerants.

Nationalism is on the rise in the US, China, Russia, Europe, ... the list goes on. This is likely bad for global GDP growth at large. As regards its other impacts, well, depending on your politics you might personally like it or dislike it. That's nobody's business but your own. And it's not our business. Business is our business.

And as regards business - we do think that the rise of nationalism is likely good for the space and defense sector.

We think military spending as a % of GDP is likely to rise.

Here's a chart that surprised us. If you think of the huge behemoths of US defense companies - we cover many of them - together forming a veritable Leviathan of an industry - and then you think about all the warfighting activities that the US remains engaged in, two decades after 9/11 - you might think the US spends a lot on defense.

It doesn't. Not by historical standards. Look.

It's pretty much at a post-WWII low as a % of GDP.

We think that's because the US has had so little competition from other nations. During the postwar period, the Soviet Union put up a valiant fight attempting to squeeze big spending out of a command economy. An inevitable losing fight in our view. (Capitalism has plenty of things wrong with it. But a lot less things than any other form of economic organization yet discovered). As Soviet Union spending collapsed, so did the US's spending. As the ebulliance of the opponent waned, the US had less need to scale up its military base. There was a brief increase in spending in response to the 9/11 attacks, but that too has now faded.

But now, US hegemony is under threat. The new Russia claims to have superior hypersonic missile technology. India has gotten closer to a Moon landing than has the US in a very long time. China has put a probe down on a part of the Moon that no-one else in the world has ever landed on.

You notice we use space and defense matters interchangeably here. That's deliberate. If you squint, a space rocket and a missile look pretty similar. Technology and infrastructure developed for one sector works pretty well for the other. Don't forget that the US space rocket industry grew up as a result of the development of German military rocketry, led by the imported Wernher von Braun. From the V2 to the Saturn V in a few simple steps.

As countries line up to try to disrupt the post-WWII hegemony, we expect to see global defense spending on the rise. In part because one day these countries may elect to use force; but mostly because the show of force resulting from a massive modern military arsenal will probably help those countries avoid the wars that the kit is designed to fight. On our mind is China vs. the US for the top spot; but also Russia and Turkey's ambitions in the lower leagues. Easter, Central and even Western Europe for instance. We don't think that Germany will lose its European dominance any time soon; but nor did we think we'd be wondering in 2019 why nobody had thrown Turkey out of NATO yet for buying Russian missiles that can read the radar signature of the US F-35 fighters that Turkey help to build. Look - just writing it down makes you realize how mixed up this has all gotten lately. And we think it's going to get worse. (Or better, depending on the flag on the front of your passport).

So we think that chart is going to turn up again. We think defense spending in the US and most other developed economies is going to be on the rise.

And that we think can benefit the US defense sector.

And in particular - remember our space-sector focus - we note that space just got declared fair game in war. The defense budget just signed in created, formally, the US' new "Space Force" which is a military agency. Expect to see space gradually weaponized. The US isn't in the vanguard of this - India and China already have tools to shoot down satellites and the former have been unapologetic about creating a shower of space debris when they did so. So as controversial as Space Force is likely to be - remember when paywalls hit the Internet? this will be worse - it's merely a logical step in response to the US' rivals actions.

Why We Believe Northrop Grumman Will Benefit

There are a number of strong companies in the US defense sector. We cover a number of them. Lockheed Martin (LMT), L3Harris (LHX), General Dynamics (GD), Boeing (BA) - all stand to benefit from the above trend. We think NOC is also well positioned, again in part as a result of its acquisition of Orbital ATK.

Firstly, there are some regular federal procurement programs coming down the pike for NOC. They include the B-21 bomber program, which alone can push NOC's stock higher. LMT has been on a roll since its F-35 program got really into the swing of things, and we think B-21 can help NOC's stock too.

Secondly, NOC looks to be the successful bidder on the Air Force's GBSD program. In fact the only bidder as Boeing no-bid on Friday. GBSD - Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent - is the proposed replacement of the US' Minuteman III nuclear missile arsenal. Contract value is thought to be around $85bn to the prime contractor, over a number of years. So that's a goodly amount of revenue to come NOC's way if they seal the deal. (NOC's TTM revenue at 30 September this year was $33bn [source: YCharts.com]).

Thirdly, NOC offers many future ways to play in space. It has a broad product and service portfolio, from solid rocket boosters to a new midsized rocket to high-end military launch services. And as the federal government looks to add increasingly esoteric space capabilities, NOC's experience will, we believe, come to the fore. NOC alone - another sole-source contract - has been asked to construct the habitation part of the upcoming Lunar Gateway. The company is also in the early stages of developing a satellite-servicing operation. Its experimental spacecraft MEV-1 is currently en route to an ageing and almost out-of-fuel Intelsat comms satellite, where it will attempt to dock and then act as the comms satellite's propulsion system for station-keeping and so forth.

So as the military space market grows, we believe NOC has the product capability to keep ahead of requirements, and the contracting chops to win government programs even when competitive or potentially so.

We're At Buy - Long Term Hold on NOC

We first went to Buy on NOC in February this year. It's been a great pick for us. We think there is plenty more growth to come in the stock price.

If you're considering adding to an existing holding in NOC, or opening a new position, it's worth watching the near-term stock performance. Right now the stock is deciding whether the $340/share level is going to continue to act as a line of resistance. Since Q2 earnings, this has been the case. If the stock manages to punch downwards through $340, patience will likely yield a better in-price. On the other hand if $340 remains a solid obstacle, we can see the stock heading up with the market.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Our own approach is as follows: we're long NOC on a personal account basis. We plan to add to our holding as we'd like a bigger allocation. So we're watching that resistance level carefully to see how the stock holds up in the coming days. Drops through the line - we will do nothing for a while. Starts to move up - we'll consider adding right away.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 15 December 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long NOC on a personal account basis. We may add to our holding following publication of this article.