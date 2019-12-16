Nio Needs Tesla Challenger Now

It's likely going to be an interesting couple of weeks for Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO). The company is looking to finish off a year that is definitely a disappointment, with shares losing more than half of their value. There are two potentially large events that seem to be on the docket, but will either deliver what shareholders are looking for?

Let's start with the second event, just because it seems to be the one we have a concrete timetable for. As the image below shows, it looks like the company is going to show off some sort of sedan just before the year's close, which would be the company's third production vehicle. This comes as US EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is starting to ramp up things at its Shanghai gigafactory, with Q1 2020 being the first quarter of meaningful volume deliveries.

The first stage of Tesla's Shanghai factory is expected to get up to 3,000 units per week of Model 3 standard range production. It remains to be seen how quickly the name will actually get to that level, and will it require price reductions to get demand for that amount of sales? Tesla clearly has the advantage here in terms of a timeline, so Nio is definitely in catch-up mode.

The other thing that's perhaps more important for Nio in the short term is results for the business itself. We are still waiting for the Q3 earnings report, and as of Thursday, December 12th, there still isn't a set time frame for when that will occur. Last year's Q3 results came on November 6th, so we're way past that, while this year's Q2 report came on September 24th.

It was that most recent report where results were extremely bad, sending shares to new public trading lows before their recent rebound. As I noted in my previous article, losses and cash burn remain quite high, and the company is already in a net debt position. Nio will likely need another cash infusion if it wants to launch this sedan in any sort of volume, unless it can dramatically improve results in the short term.

Currently, analysts are looking for around $234 million in Q3 revenues, which is near the low end of management's guidance. For the quarter, the company delivered almost 4,800 total vehicles compared to 3,553 in Q2, but the Q3 period was heavily slanted towards the lower-priced ES6 model, whereas Q2 mostly was sales of the higher-priced ES8 version.

So far, deliveries appear to be doing much better in Q4, because the October and November sales reports show just over 5,000 units delivered in total. Like Q3, the sales mix is heavily slanted towards the ES6, but the company stands about 250 units ahead of Q3's entire total with a month to go. Analysts are calling for about 33% more revenue in Q4 than Q3, with even more progress expected to occur next year.

If Nio wants to be a true Tesla challenger, it better get this third version to market rather soon. Of course, this comes at a time where China vehicle sales are falling, and new energy vehicles are doing much worse thanks to changes in the incentive policy. Nio may be ready to show off a new sedan in a couple of weeks, but if it doesn't launch for several quarters, the company will likely be too far behind Tesla and others for it to make a real difference. With the company's financial situation rather murky, shares might not have a better 2020 unless the sales picture dramatically improves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.