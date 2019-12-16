Buying Wirecard: A Bet That Is Backed Up By Strong Fundamentals

So overall, yes, an investment in Wirecard is a bet, but a bet that is backed up by strong fundamentals.

As I said once before, to feel comfortable with a investment, the right mindset is crucial.

I used all the hassle and recent price movements to open a small position in Wirecard. I think this is was one of my riskier investments.

Introduction

The German company Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY) is not coming to rest. The dispute between the Financial Times and Wirecard over alleged irregularities in the balance sheet continues unabated. The Financial Times keeps publishing new accusations. For example, the newspaper accused the company of having added money on trust accounts to its cash reserves. Wirecard was also accused of Rami El Obeidi having led an espionage mission against hedge funds and traders in London on behalf of the company. Accordingly, the share price has been moving volatile since the first accusations:

Data by YCharts

I used all the hassle and recent price movements to open a small position in Wirecard. I will hold this position in the long run, come what may. I think this is was one of my riskier investments. However, as I said once before, to feel comfortable with a investment, the right mindset is crucial.

Analysis

So, what do I mean when I refer to the mindset of investors above? I described this approach a few times before, so to sum things up, it is basically about the following:

By mindset I mean a holistic approach to investing. I would describe it as the most important prerequisite for investing. Two elements are decisive here: - You need to know what you're doing. - You need to know why you are doing this. Of course, this can be subdivided much further. For myself, I have identified the following four anchor points that can be assigned to these two elements. - Timing is not possible - Recession / book price losses are coming - Stick to reality not emotions - Going full in for the long term Given that, investing is not witchcraft and giving one's thinking certain anchor points can be extremely helpful to avoid emotional actions. This helps especially investors who are at the beginning or generally act more emotional with money.

Given that, let's address the accusations. As an outsider I, like all external investors, cannot foresee what is true and what is false about the accusations. Probably, as always, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Wirecard has already said some Singapore staff may face criminal liability for their actions, but that the impact on group financial statements was minimal. In addition, the following excerpt from a press release published by Wirecard following the latest allegations of espionage speaks in favor of this.

It is true that in 2016 Wirecard commissioned an external forensics consultancy to identify the background of the Zatarra short attack. The mandate, however, did not include any shadowing of persons.

So Wirecard has actually already once (in another context) consulted an external consultant for identification of other person / institutions. I don't want to go into the details and possible speculations (e.g. on the question of what exactly the mandate looked like, whether there are contracts for this, etc.), but I just want to show that it is possible that the accusations can contain a true core. But all this does not change the fact that I do not know what is true and what is false. So I know that I am investing in a company that is facing pretty serious accusations. Furthermore, it is not totally unlikely that there is some fire behind all the smoke.

However and despite the fact that the accusation weigh somewhat, it is also true, that Wirecard was quite successful in the past. Wirecard tries to benefit from the whole value chain of digital payments. Therefore, its profile is not always easy to understand. So this is how the company sees itself:

Wirecard is one of the world’s leading independent providers of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions. The Wirecard Group has been supporting companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. A global multi-channel platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods, supplemented by fraud prevention solutions. When it comes to issuing their own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, Wirecard provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licenses for card and account products.

So we have to see Wirecard as a financial platform. On this platform, the company offers a variety of services for electronic payment transactions, risk management and the issue and acceptance of credit cards.

(Source: 3Q 2019 numbers)

In addition, it is a fact that the company has an extreme framework of licenses. It has full bank licenses in 33 countries and 3rd party licenses in 100 countries:

(Source: 3Q 2019 numbers)

In addition it is also a fact that Wirecard's customer base gets bigger and bigger:

(Source: 3Q 2019 numbers)

And all this results in extremely strong financial figures. Wirecard has grown extremely in terms of sales, profit and cash flow:

The question that many investors are now asking is whether all these things are faked and whether the company is obviously acting fraudulently towards investors? As I said before, I don't know. But to be honest, that's not the accusation, it's just individual cases of misconduct. These should of course be eliminated and communication (investor relations) with the public should also be significantly improved. On the other hand, Wirecard also fulfills enough conditions to put such accusations on fertile ground: rapid growth, a complicated network of subsidiaries with a complicated business model. With such a combination, even small inconsistencies in the balance sheet that can quickly have an impact on the stock market are sufficient. So that's the bet and the risky part every investor needs to know. A bet on the fact that in the end there were some mistakes which do not affect the fundamental position of the company.

Conclusion

I used all this noise to initiate a small position in Wirecard, so the company is now part of my highly diversified retirement portfolio. Given the historical low P/E ratio of 27, the risk reward ratio seems to reasonable. Furthermore, the company started in November with a share buy back program. Up to 2,500,000 of the Company's shares may be repurchased within one year. The Board has approved an amount of EUR 200 million as the largest possible total purchase price for the acquisition of shares.

So overall, yes, an investment in Wirecard is a bet, but a bet that is backed up by strong fundamentals.

Wirecard is part of my diversified portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRCDF, WCAGY, IMBBY, IMBBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.