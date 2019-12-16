Kirkland Lake Gold + Detour Gold = Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain

The merger is accretive to KL shareholders - if stated operational and financial goals are met.

Even on a stand alone basis, KL and DGC represent good value versus industry peers.

Introduction

Based on Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) share price change since the merger announcement, it appears the market thinks its equal to 1.5!

This analysis attempts to answer this question with an analysis of key operating and financial data one-year forward. It focuses on three potential future scenarios. They are as follows:

Note that these three scenarios are calculated at ANNUALIZED running rates as at Q1-2021 (i.e. one year after the proposed merger closes). As such, the figures in this analysis do NOT represent 2020 CALENDAR year results.

Furthermore, for the sake of brevity, I assume the reader is familiar with KL, Detour Gold Corp. (DGC) and the proposed merger terms.

The reader may find it useful to refer to my previous articles on KL to gain better insight into my analytical technique. ('Kirkland Lake is Firing On All Cylinders', 'Kirkland Lake: An ATM Disguised As A Gold Mining Company', and 'Does Kirkland Lake Envision The Urban-Barry Region As Part of Its Future')

This report has two goals, they are:

Provide estimates of the key operating and financial data, for the scenarios, on a one-year forward basis, and Use this data to estimate the value of the transaction from a KL shareholder’s point of view

Annualized Pro Forma (and assumptions) at Q1-2021

Table 2 below provides annualized operating and financial estimates for the three scenarios (KL, KL + DGC 600, KL + DGC 900), as well as ‘DGC 600’ that represents the operating and financial capabilities of DGC as at September 30, 2019.

Table 2

Its apparent in Table 2 that KL shareholders would experience a decline in all of the per share metrics assuming management is unable to improve DGC beyond its current operating and financial situation (DGC 600).

Accordingly, the recent selloff in KL shares was likely related to some investors evaluating the merger simply based on how each of the two companies stand today. In addition, some KL shareholders were undoubtedly disappointed that a 29% premium was being paid to DGC shareholders, when considering that its financial and operating efficiencies are inferior to KL’s currently.

In promoting the transaction, KL management has indicated their goal to improve DGC’s operations as follows:

Increase DGC’s annual production from 600k oz/yr to 900k oz/year, and Reduce DGC’s AISC by approximately $400/oz, to $800/oz

This ‘optimized’ case (KL + DGC 900) indicates that all per share metrics would be accretive if these two objectives are successfully met, as shown in the bottom section of in Table 2.

Gold Price Sensitivity Analysis

Chart 1 below provides the EBITDA/share sensitivity to various gold prices for each of the three merger scenarios.

EBITDA/Share

EBITDA is a very important metric used in valuing commodity-based companies.

The first comparison of interest is KL ‘stand alone’ (blue) versus KL+ DGC 600 (gray). In this case the merged company, with DGC ‘unoptimized’, has a lower EBITDA/share over the entire range of gold price assumptions. This is not surprising since the AISC for the merged company is higher compared to KL ‘stand alone’.

Alternatively, in the case of the merged company with the ‘optimized’ DGC, EBITDA/share is higher than KL ‘stand alone’ at gold prices above $800/oz (labelled: indifference point).

For example, assuming a $1,500/oz gold price, the KL + DGC 900 scenario shows an increase of EBITDA/share of $0.96/share as compared to KL ‘stand alone’. Also, at a $1,700/oz gold price, KL + DGC 900 shareholders will see a $1.24 improvement in EBITDA/share.

EPS

A second important valuation metric is EPS.

Similar to the EBITDA/share analysis, Chart 2 shows EPS as a function of various gold price assumptions for the three scenarios. Again, the ‘unoptimized’ merged company shows a lower EPS over the entire range of gold prices. However, comparison of KL ‘stand alone’ and KL + DGC 900, shows an accretion in EPS for those gold prices above the indifference price of $1,100/oz.

As sensitivities, at a $1,500/oz gold price assumption in the ‘optimized’ scenario, EPS is accretive by $0.44/share and increases to $0.63/share at a $1,700 gold price assumption.

Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF)

As reflected in my previous KL reports, I place heavy emphasis on FCF generation in valuation.

FCF is very important in the valuation of commodity-based companies since they generally require continuous capital investment for both sustaining and growing production.

As readers are aware, KL is a massive FCF generator. However, many investors may not be aware that DGC, despite its inefficiencies, is currently generating FCF, albeit at a much lower rate.

Chart 3 below provides the FCF generated ($M/yr) at various gold price assumptions, for each of the three scenarios.

Not surprisingly, the merged entity, even ‘unoptimized’, will show an even higher FCF at today’s gold prices as we are simply combining the FCF generated by each company.

As seen in Chart 3 above, at a $1,500 gold price, the ‘optimized’ company will generate $446M/yr in additional FCF. While at $1,700 gold price assumption, the optimized company will generate an additional $626M/yr in FCF.

Relative Valuation

In this section, a relative valuation is done on two bases:

Comparing the relative valuation between DGC, KL and the two merged scenarios, and Comparing these scenarios to a competitive universe comprised of the following four companies and their average: Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM), Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM), Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC)

EV/EBITDA

Graph 1 provides a comparison of the EV/EBITDA for the three KL scenarios and KL’s four main competitors (and their average). Note that the EV is calculated on current share prices, while the EBITDA is based on Q1-2021 annualized rates.

As seen above, while DGC is comparable to KL’s competitive universe, all of the merger scenarios trade lower than DGC 600 or the average of the competitors. While the ‘unoptimized’ case shows a comparable multiple, it is clear that the current market price is valuing the optimized combination at a discount.

1-Year Forward P/E Multiple

Graph 2 provides a similar comparison to Graph 1, except on a 1-year forward P/E basis. Note that the P/E multiple is defined as the current market price divided by the estimated annualized net earnings as at Q1-2021.

In a similar fashion to EV/EBITDA, Graph 2 shows that DGC 600 trades at a multiple similar to the average of the competitive universe. However, KL trades at a significant discount versus DGC and its peers. Clearly, each of the three scenarios trade at a significant discount compared to the competitor universe.

Free Cash Flow Generated per Ounce of Production

The amount of FCF generated per ounce of production is an excellent measure of operational and financial efficiency. Graph 3 continues the comparison of the merger scenarios as well as KL’s competitor universe at Q1-2021 annualized rates. Analysis assumes $1,500/oz gold price.

This graph provides two main observations:

KL ‘stand alone’ generates $654/oz of production, which is a far superior versus all its competitors, and Although the ‘unoptimized’ and ‘optimized’ merger scenarios result in a lower FCF/oz generation capability compared to KL ‘stand alone’, the merger scenarios continue to be superior to KL’s competitive universe.

Conclusion

The ultimate success of business combinations is generally very dependant on achieving efficiencies that accrue as a result of the merger. This analysis utilizes EBITDA margin, net income margin and FCF margin as the key measures of efficiency for this industry. Table 3 provides this information for DGC, the scenarios and KL’s competitor universe.

The table above clearly indicates that while the merged scenarios have lower efficiencies than KL ‘stand alone’, these two scenarios are clearly still superior to its four major competitors and their average.

But efficiencies only tell half of the story since valuation multiples must also be considered. In terms of these valuation multiples, graphs 1-3 indicate that KL and its merger scenarios trade at attractive multiples.

The question then becomes, just how cheap is KL?

In order to answer this question, I have made a series of KL share price projections by applying the competitor universe average multiple for each of the three key financial margins.

KL Share Price Projections

It is important to note that this entire analysis is based on operating and financial projections one-year forward. I have been consistent in that the same applies to the competitors’ universe. So, the share price projections provided below represent the estimated KL share price TODAY, and not one year in the future.

Table 4 applies the average one-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple for KL’s competitor universe (7.0X) as seen in Graph 1, to the one-year forward EBITDA/share for each of the three scenarios considered in this analysis results in the following current KL share prices:

Alternatively, applying the average one-year forward P/E multiple for KL’s competitor universe (17.5X) from Graph 2 to the one-year forward EPS forecast for each of the three scenarios considered in this analysis results in the following current KL share prices:

Lastly, Table 6 applies the average EV/FCF multiple for KL’s competitors (12.7X), to the FCF/share generated in each of the three scenarios results in the following current KL share prices:

With KL currently trading at $41.63 (CAD$54.94), it is clear from the above tables that KL offers good value on a ‘stand alone’ basis, and both merged cases.

However, if KL management can ‘realize’ the hidden value they currently see in DGC, then the merger is accretive to KL shareholders on all the measures examined. As Tables 4-6 indicate, this would lead to attractive returns for KL shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.