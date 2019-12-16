Offshore Drilling: Jack-Up Fundamentals - December 2019 Edition

The first article in this series on jack-up market fundamentals was written a year ago, and it's high time to evaluate the progress that was made in 2019 and also look at the current situation in the jack-up market. As usual, in this type of work, I used Bassoe Offshore database and the data compiled for my past work. The situation in this segment is important for traders and investors in offshore drilling companies with jack-up presence: Valaris (VAL), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), and Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF).

If you want to take a look back, check my articles on jack-up market fundamentals that were published in March, May, June, July, August, September, October, and November.

All jack-ups

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

The situation in the jack-up market has seriously improved since December 2018. Back then, 301 rigs were drilled - this number has increased to 347 in December 2019. Meanwhile, the number of rigs in the fleet dropped from 565 in December 2018 to 548 in December 2019. The market was able to start working through both warm stacked rigs (122 in December 2018; 81 in December 2019) and newbuilds (76 in December 2018; 51 in December 2019). The short-term trend is also positive. After a step back in October 2019, utilization bounced back and is at its highest level of the year in December 2019.

Built before 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

The number of drilling older jack-ups has remained stable throughout the year. At the same time, the total number of such rigs decreased from 198 in December 2018 to 184 in December 2019 as owners failed to find contracts and did not want to spend money on cold stacking rigs, transferring them directly to the scrapyard. That's why the number of cold stacked rigs remained relatively stable during this period, while the number of warm stacked rigs decreased from 40 in December 2018 to 23 in December 2019.

While the youngest rig in this group was built thirty years ago, these rigs show great resilience and cling to available jobs. Last month, it looked like the market was ready for decreased utilization of older jack-ups, but this did not happen, and the number of drilling rigs increased from 104 in November 2019 to 110 in December 2019. Nevertheless, I maintain my expectation that the next few years will deal a blow to the older jack-up market segment. Out of the jack-ups that exist today, 95 rigs were built in 1980-1982. Out of these rigs, 61 are drilling, 11 are warm stacked, and 23 are cold stacked. The cold stacked rigs are never coming back to the market, while the drilling and warm stacked rigs are in danger because their owners will have to invest in the periodical five-year surveys and upgrades or take the rigs to the scrapyards.

Built after 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

The number of modern jack-ups that have a job increased from 190 in December 2018 to 237 in December 2019. Such an increase pushed the dayrates to the upside: as per Bassoe numbers, the current dayrate for a premium jack-up stands at $92,000, while the current dayrate for a premium harsh-environment jack-up is at $115,000. The short-term utilization trend is also positive as the number of drilling jack-ups is at the highest point of the year. It should be noted that most newbuild jack-ups do not belong to solid owners so their path to the market is unclear, and the impact of the 51 newbuild jack-ups on the potential dayrate upside is less material than it seems at the first glance.

Conclusion

The jack-up market continues to improve, and I believe that this trend will continue in 2020. I also think that older jack-up market utilization will find itself under pressure in the next few years due to the costs of periodic surveys, paving the way for higher utilization and dayrates of the modern units. All in all, the current setup in the jack-up market looks promising for 2020.

