KeyCorp: Wait For Price Dip

Key Corp's (KEY) earnings are expected to increase next year due to normalization of provisions charge, increase in non-interest income and management's cost-cutting efforts. A modest growth in earning assets is also expected to drive earnings. It appears that the market has already priced-in the prospects of earnings increase as the current stock price is quite close to my year-ahead target price. Consequently, it is advisable to wait for dips rather than purchasing the stock at the current market price.

Provisions to Remain Subdued Post Fraud Case

KEY's provisions charge is likely to decline in the fourth quarter on sequential basis, and then remain low, as the fraud loss reported in the third quarter is unlikely to have residual impact. To recall, the company booked pre-tax loss of $123 million in the third quarter related to a borrower that turned out to be a fraud case. The management appeared to be optimistic about asset quality in the last conference call, hence I'm assuming provisions charge will remain subdued throughout 2020. As a result, my estimate for provisions charge in 2020 is 23% below the 2019 estimate.

Loan Growth to Moderate

KEY operates in fifteen states and so is more affected by the overall macroeconomic dynamics of the country than local factors. Due to my outlook of economic downturn in the country in the wake of trade uncertainties, I'm anticipating KEY's loan growth to slow down. Moreover, as mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management expects utilization of credit lines on the commercial side to be flat next year because their customers are cautious. I believe this borrower behavior will keep loan growth low.

On the other hand I'm expecting the heightened paydowns and refinancing to taper off now that the Fed has signaled that it will hold rates steady through 2020. The lower paydowns will support loan growth in the coming quarters. In the conference call the management had noted that elevated paydowns had led to a decline in commercial real estate balances in the third quarter.

Based on the above factors I'm expecting KEY's loan growth to moderate to a level lower than the rate achieved in 2019-to-date. I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 2% in 2020, as shown in the table below. The table also shows my estimates for other key balance sheet items that I expect to grow in line with loans.

Management's Strategies to Limit Hit from Interest Rate Cuts

A majority of KEY's loan portfolio is based on variable rates, with fixed rate loans constituting only 31% of the total book, as disclosed in the third quarter presentation. This tilt towards variable rates makes the net interest margin, NIM, susceptible to interest rate cuts.

Based on the latest signals from the Fed, I'm not expecting any further interest rate cuts, which will limit the harm to NIM. Moreover, the company has enacted floors and other hedging strategies that will mitigate the impact of interest rate cut on NIM. As mentioned in the presentation, KEY has entered into total swaps and floors of $24.1 billion.

A simulation on KEY's interest rate sensitivity shows that its net interest income will decline by a constrained 1.66% in the twelve months following the event of a 175bps rate cut. The results of the simulation are given in the third quarter 10-Q filing and reproduced below.

Based on the interest rate sensitivity I'm assuming KEY's NIM will decline on average by 9bps in 2020. For the fourth quarter, the management has given guidance that net interest income should be relatively stable due to solid balance sheet growth and decreased deposit rates. The table below gives my estimates for yield, cost, and margin.

Earnings Support to Come From Non-interest Income and Expense

KEY's bottom-line is expected to receive a boost from elevated non-interest income in both the fourth quarter and in 2020. Non-interest income is expected to increase due to seasonality factors that affect investment banking business and debt placement fees. According to the management their strong investment banking pipeline will push up non-interest income by a growth rate in the low single digits.

Further support for earnings is expected to stem from the management's cost cutting measures, including the recent reduction in headcount. Future cost control is expected to come from workflow redesign, branch consolidations, and further rightsizing. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is looking to reduce the branch count by 2-3%.

As a result of the loan growth, non-interest income increase, and non-interest expense decline I'm expecting KEY's net income to increase by 12% next year, to $1.88 per share.

Equity Book Value to Increase by 7%

Based on the earnings increase I'm expecting KEY's dividends in 2020 to increase by 4% year over year to $0.74 per share. This dividend estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 3.8%.

KEY's equity book value will be impacted by the net earnings and dividends next year. Equities of the company's peers will also be affected from a rise in reserves for credit losses following the implementation of a new accounting standard, CECL, next year. However, according to the management the CECL impact will be fairly modest for KEY due to the current allowance for the commercial exposure. The management expects reserves for the consumer book to triple due to CECL, but the exposure is low so overall impact will be subdued.

Based on the above factors I'm expecting KEY's equity book value to increase by 7% to $16.7 per share.

Limited Upside Expected

KEY has traded at an average price-to-book value ratio, or P/B, of 1.20 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $16.7 gives a target price of $20.0 for December 2020. The price target implies a 1.7% upside from KEY's December 11, 2019, closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Adopting Neutral Rating

Based on a limited price upside, I'm adopting a Neutral rating on KEY. The current market price is too high and I think it is better to wait for a price dip. An entry point of $18.2, which is 10% below my target price, is advisable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to conduct their own due diligence, and consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.