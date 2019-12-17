Coffee Continues To Roar

Trade with China is bullish for SBUX - both companies will be paying more for those Arabica beans.

We have seen lots of price volatility in the coffee futures market since mid-October. Last Friday, the price put in a significant bearish reversal when March futures rose to $1.40 per pound, the highest price since September 2017. Coffee settled on the week at just over $1.30 after trading to a low at $1.2920 per pound on December 13.

The price of coffee rose from the lowest price since 2005 when it traded at 86.35 cents in mid-April of this year.

Coffee beans are one of the primary cost of goods sold inputs when it comes to the leading coffee companies of the world. Coffee is synonymous with Starbucks (SBUX) and Dunkin' Brands (DNKN). While the stock market made new highs last week, the shares of SBUX and DNKN were below record levels. Both companies will be paying more for their coffee beans based on the recent price action in the Arabica coffee futures market. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) moved higher and lower with the price of the soft commodity futures.

Coffee breaks out - a bearish formation at the end of last week

In October 2018, the price of coffee rose to a high at $1.2550 per pound on the nearby ICE Arabica coffee futures contract. The soft commodity rose from 92 cents in September 2018. The October 2018 peak stood as a level of critical technical resistance for over one year.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that the price rose above $1.2550 on December 9 and continued to rally until Friday, December 13, when it reached a peak of $1.4030 per pound. With price momentum and relative strength in overbought territory, coffee futures ran out of buying at over the $1.40 level, which was the highest price since September 2017. The daily chart shows that coffee put in a bearish reversal on December 13. Open interest in the coffee futures market has been steady at around the 280,000-contract level since early December. On Monday, December 16, the price recovered. The wider range trading ranges lifted the daily historical volatility metric to over 54% at the end of last week, the highest level of 2019.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the weekly chart shows that coffee futures gapped higher between the weeks of December 2 and December 9, leaving a void on the chart between $1.2615 and $1.2825 per pound. The bearish reversal on the daily chart at the end of last week could be a sign that price action in futures markets will erase the void. Meanwhile, March coffee futures traded to a low at 97.35 in May, the move to the upside last week was a gain of 44.1% on the high. On the continuous futures contract, coffee futures moved from 86.35 cents in mid-April to $1.3840 or over 60%.

An off-year in Brazil could send the price a lot higher

Brazil is the world's leading producer of Arabica coffee beans, and the US dollar is the pricing mechanism for coffee futures. Therefore, any significant changes in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair can impact the price of coffee futures. I rise in the value of the real versus the dollar is supportive of the coffee futures market. However, the real has remained depressed versus the dollar throughout 2019.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the real-dollar currency pair dropped from a high at $0.65095 in 2011 to a low at $0.23040 in September 2015. At $0.24535 on December 16, the real remains a stone's throw away from its low.

While currency levels impact the price of coffee as they determine the local production costs, the weather, growing conditions, and crop diseases have the most significant effects on the price of agricultural products each year. In Brazil, the 2019/2020 season is an off-year for production, according to the International Coffee Organization. With a potential deficit between supply and demand developing, the path of least resistance of coffee prices has been higher since October.

Above the recent high at just over the $1.40 level, the next critical level of technical resistance in the coffee market stands at the November 2016 high at $1.76 per pound. Shortages of coffee beans caused the price of the futures to rise above $3 per pound in 2011, 1997, and 1977. The price moved north of $2 per pound in 2014, 2012, 2010, 1994, 1986, 1985, 1980, 1979, and 1976. Coffee can be a highly volatile commodity. If the ICO is correct and a deficit develops, we could see much higher prices over the coming months.

Coffee is a significant cost of goods sold component for companies like Starbucks and Dunkin' Brands. If the price of coffee beans continues to rise, and the companies do not raise prices, the earnings are likely to reflect the higher input costs.

SBUX and the cost of goods sold

Starbucks' stock has been a bullish beast.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that SBUX share over doubled in value from the low in June 2018 of $47.37 to the high in July 2019 of $99.72 per share. When SBUX was on the high in late July, nearby ICE coffee futures were at just over the $1 per pound level. With coffee reaching a high at $1.40 last Friday, SBUX shares were at $88.80 on December 16. SBUX trades at a 30.40 price to earnings multiple and pays a 1.86% dividend.

DNKN and its exposure to the beans

Meanwhile, DNKN shares have been making higher lows and higher highs for years. The shares from $36.44 in early 2016 to a high at $84.73 in September 2019.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows the ascent of DNKN shares and the correction that took the price to $74.24 on Monday, December 16. DNKN trades at a 26.14 P/E ratio and pays a 1.99% dividend at its recent price level. When DNKN shares were on the high in early September, coffee futures were around the $1 per pound level.

The stock market rose to new highs last week on the back of steady interest rate policy from the Fed and the "phase one" trade agreement between the US and China. However, the shares of both SBUX and DNKN did not participate in the rally. Both stocks remained below their record high levels from earlier this year.

Trade with China is bullish for SBUX - both companies will be paying more for those Arabica beans

With around 5,000 outlets across China, a de-escalation of the trade war between the US and Asian nation will likely be a supportive factor for SBUX shares. Meanwhile, both Starbucks and Dunkin' Brands will be paying more for Arabica beans based on the recent price action in the coffee futures market.

When the price of coffee hit its lowest price since 2005 at 86.35 in April 2019, it was more than a challenge for large consumers to hedge or secure long-term supplies at the low price level. The forward curve was in a steep contango making deferred prices appreciably higher than nearby levels. Moreover, each year is a new adventure when it comes to agricultural commodities like coffee. At the same time, even when annual production creates a glut, coffee beans lose their aroma and potency over time, limiting the shelf life of inventories.

Coffee is a volatile commodity. If the price is going to keep climbing, the most direct route for a long trading or investment position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The recent price action has made options expensive since their prices are a function of market volatility. For those looking to trade or invest in coffee that do not venture into the futures arena, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $66.9 million, trades an average of 72,215 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. The price of March coffee futures rose from 95.80 in mid-October to a high at $1.4030 on December 13, or 46.5%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, JO rose from $30.68 to $44.97 per share or 46.6%. JO did an excellent job replicating the price action in the coffee futures market since October.

Keep an eye on the price of coffee if you are sitting on SBUX or DNKN shares. If the path of least resistance of the price of coffee continues to send the soft commodity higher, it will increase expenses for both companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.