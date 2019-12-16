Introduction

In this article I present an analysis of Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN). The company is another department store retailer in the U.S. that has faced headwinds due to e-commerce competition and reduced relevance of department stores and malls for customers. But with that said, Nordstrom is profitable unlike some retailers and has been able to grow the top line over the past 10-years. In addition, the company reported good results in Q3 2019 beating top and bottom line estimates. The dividend yield is almost 4% and has decent coverage although the dividend is not growing. But with that said, Nordstrom’s costs have been increasing at a faster pace than revenue due to new store openings, e-commerce investments, and other initiatives resulting in declining operating margins. The jury is still out whether these investments will accelerate top line and bottom line growth. This combined with the recent rise in stock price, higher leverage, and lack of dividend growth means that I am not a buyer of this stock.

Nordstrom Overview

Nordstrom traces its history to 1901 when it was founded in Seattle. Today, Nordstrom operates approximately 116 department stores in the U.S. and Canada, 249 Nordstrom Rack outlet stores, 3 Jeffrey boutiques, 2 Last Chance clearance stores, 6 Trunk Club clubhouses, 3 Nordstrom Local concepts, and e-commerce websites. Nordstrom sells both branded and private label merchandise. In addition, the company runs its own credit card receivables, which contributes to revenue.

In general, Nordstrom focuses on upscale fashion including apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company derives over 55% of sales from women’s apparel and shoes. Nordstrom Rack sales have been growing and today are about one-third of total sales. Companywide e-commerce sales are now about 20% of total sales. About 60% of sales are from the company’s top 10 markets. The founder’s descendants are still actively involved in management as co-Presidents of the company and the family collectively owns about 31% of the stock.

Nordstrom Revenue and Margins

Nordstrom’s top line has been growing, which is unlike many other department stores. This is due to the success of the full-size department stores, Nordstrom Rack, and e-commerce. In fact, the company has been gaining market share in apparel and footwear for both its department and outlet stores due to a combination of successful execution and weakened competitors.

Although revenue has increased and gross margins are stable at about 36.0%, operating margins and in general profitability has been decreasing since about 2012. This decrease is tied to higher selling, general & administrative expenses that has consistently trended up. These expenses were $2,826M in fiscal 2012 and increased to $4,796M in fiscal 2018. This increase is due to growth of e-commerce; new department and other store openings in Canada, LA, and NYC; and doubling Nordstrom Rack store count since 2012. These have added costs over the past 5-years but likely have not yet added sales at the same rate since operating margins are declining. The company has indicated that margins should increase as sales rise. Currently, the investments have resulted in ($140M) to ($160M) in losses over the past four years with a planned inflection point this year and breakeven in 2022. With that said, the jury is still out on whether the past investments will drive the top and bottom lines out to 2022 and beyond.

Upside Factors For Nordstrom

In the past 5-years the company has spent about 6% of sales or $3.8B on capital expenditures including stores, technology, supply chain, and generational investments. Over the next five years, Nordstrom plans on reducing spending to ~4% of sales or $3.2B reducing capex on generational, technology, and stores but increasing spending on supply chain investments. The company expanded its store footprint in Canada, added a NYC flagship store, and also invested in digital capabilities of Nordstrom Rack, HauteLook, and Trunk Club. Nordstrom also added a Nordstrom Local concept, which are small stores with minimal inventory in LA and NYC. The company expects these investments to drive growth at an above market rate of 3% - 4% allowing it to reach ~$18B in sales by 2022. If successful, the combination of higher sales and improving margins should drive the bottom line and total returns.

The important part about the capital expenditures is that Nordstrom is staying focused on its urban markets where it has strength. Nordstrom has not tried to expand into more malls beyond the Class “A” malls or other geographic areas beyond the top 20 markets in the U.S. and Canada. This is prudent as many other department stores have too many stores or expanded into markets that could not support a greater number of department stores. In addition, the larger urban areas tend to have higher incomes and arguably a customer that is more focused on upscale fashion.

Downside Factors For Nordstrom

Nordstrom faces the risk of cannibalizing sales at its department stores as it opens Nordstrom Local stores. This is a real risk but probably limited as these this new concept carries reduced merchandise. Other risks always include competition from e-commerce retailers including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN). But Nordstrom’s emphasizes upscale fashion and service which means the customer base is somewhat differentiated from those seeking broad selection, low costs, and fast shipping. Many of the brands Nordstrom sells have limited distribution and may not be found on Amazon. Lastly, Nordstrom faces risks from tariffs and trade friction. As a retailer of apparel and shoes, many items sold at Nordstrom are likely sourced in China. Tariffs present a real cost that must be absorbed or passed onto the customer. This can compress gross margins as cost of goods sold rises and prices can only be raised a smaller amount. But with that said, recent news indicates that tariffs are finally being rolled back.

Nordstrom’s Dividend and Safety Analysis

Nordstrom’s dividend has solid safety metrics from the perspective of earnings, free cash flow, and debt. Consensus fiscal 2019 earnings per share is $3.43 and the forward dividend is $1.48. This gives a payout ratio of roughly 43%. This is a good value and is below my threshold of 65%. I expect the payout ratio to decline further as Nordstrom has targeted a payout ratio between 30% and 40%. The company has frozen the regular dividend since 2015 and instead has used share repurchases to return cash to shareholders.

The dividend is also decently covered from the perspective of free cash flow. In fiscal 2018, the dividend required $250M and free cash flow was $642M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~38.9%. This is a good value and below my criteria of 70%. This low ratio indicates that Nordstrom has some flexibility for capital expenditures and paying down debt.

Nordstrom’s debt situation is another bright spot from the context of dividend safety. The company had no short-term debt and $2,679M in long-term debt at end of Q3 FY 2019. This was offset by $487M in cash. But note that the company is making more use of capital leases and this has been trending up over the past several years. In the latest quarter, capital leases stand at $1,895M. Interest coverage is good at near over 15X. Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is now 3.09X so it is higher than desired. I like to see this value below 2.5X but currently Nordstrom has the cash flow and earnings to meet its obligations. Notably, Fitch recently changed the ratings outlook on Nordstrom to negative but reaffirmed the BBB+ rating. Nordstrom has about $500M of debt due in May 2020 and another $500M of debt due in October 2021. The company has the free cash flow to pay down some of this debt and refinance the rest, which it likely needs to do instead of share buybacks.

Nordstrom’s Valuation

Nordstrom has traded at an average trailing price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 15.5 over the past 10-years. But with increased competition and lower margins a lower multiple is warranted. I believe that a multiple of 12.0 discounts the risks to Nordstrom. Consensus 2019 EPS is $3.43 per share so the fair value estimate is $41.16. The stock has surged since the 52-week low of ~$25 in mid-August and is now trading at $39.69. So, much of the upside for multiple expansion is already accounted for. But assuming a 3% growth of EPS and the 3.8% yield gives an annual total return of about 7%. This is OK but not great and with the risks to the top line and margins being pressured I would need a higher expected return.

Final Thought’s On Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s dividend yield is attractive. The dividend is well-covered by earnings and cash flow, but investors should be wary due to the risks. The company operates in a very competitive retail environment. Nordstrom has been investing on growing its store base and e-commerce operations. The added expenses have pressured operating margins making Nordstrom less profitable. It is not yet clear if the investments will drive top and bottom line growth. In any case, Nordstrom is not expecting the investments to breakeven until 2022. This combined with the lack of growing dividend and low expected return means I am not a buyer of this stock.

