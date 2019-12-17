The Pound In The Aftermath Of The U.K. Election

Since June 2016, markets across all asset classes had become increasingly concerned about the impact of Brexit. It took decades to create the European Union, but the British only made a half-hearted effort to join its neighbors from the start.

More than the English Channel divides the UK from the continent. The differences in cultures are vast. At the same time, memories of World War II continue to cause friction between Germany and the UK, even though it is almost three-quarters of a century since the end of the war.

When all the members of the EU abandoned their respective currencies at the turn of this century, the British decided that they would keep the pound. While the UK accepted euros, the country ran a dual currency system. In June 2016, the British shocked the world when the nation narrowly voted to leave the European Union. After three years and six months of internal wrangling with the Parliament and external negotiations with the leadership of the Union, the December 12 election stood as a second referendum. The citizens of the UK told the world they are ready to "get on with it" and leave the EU as soon as possible based on the results of last week's election.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) moves higher and lower with the pound versus the US dollar currency pair.

The Prime Minister prevails

The polls got it right, and the Conservative Party emerged from the December 12 election with a significant victory. After his party selected him as leading in September in the aftermath of Theresa May's resignation, Mr. Boris Johnson received a mandate from the British people.

The election was a contest between the Tory and Labour Party. When comparing the UK to the US, the Tory's or Conservatives are closest to the Republicans in political ideology, while the Labour Party holds many of the same ideas as the Democrats.

The trend in the UK and the US has been for Labour and the Democrats to move toward the left and embrace what some term "democratic socialism." In the aftermath of the election, the leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he would stand aside and turn over the movement to a new generation of leaders. Many political analysts have said that the Prime Minister's victory came for two reasons. First, the public is sick and tired over the political wrangling over Brexit and wants its government to "get on with it." Second, Mr. Corbyn was a highly unpopular figure in British politics. Johnson's win may have been more a function of the repudiation of Jeremy Corbyn.

The most substantial win in many years

The Prime Minister's Tory Party picked up 47 seats in the House of Commons in the December 12 election. The victory was the most substantial since Margaret Thatcher's win in 1987. Prime Minister Johnson now has an 80-seat majority after winning 365 out of 650 seats in the Parliament. Mr. Corbyn's Labour Party suffered its worst defeat in more than eight decades, losing a total of 59 seats.

Another winner in the election was the Scottish National Party led by Nicola Sturgeon. Her party wound up with 48 seats and favors independence for Scotland, which could be the next thorny issue to face the UK after Brexit is out of the way. On the losing side, Nigel Farage's Brexit Party gains no seats, but it did not challenge candidates with the Prime Minister's support.

Source: PA Media via dpa-infocom

The chart shows the extent of Prime Minister Johnson's dominance in last week's election.

Clear sailing for Brexit

While the Prime Minister now has the support of the voters, the election serves as a second referendum for Brexit. In September, when Boris Johnson was competing for the leadership role, he pledged to take the UK out of the EU with or without a deal by the October 31 deadline. The Prime Minister failed because the Parliament would not allow him to effect Brexit without an agreement with the EU and voted against his eleventh-hour deal that solved the Irish border issue. The Parliament decided to leave the decision to the voters, who have now spoken.

The new deadline for Brexit is at the end of January, next month. We are not likely to see any further extensions, as the Prime Minister now has the support in the Parliament and a mandate from the British people to fulfill the will of the June 2016 referendum and separate from the European Union.

The pound roars

The era of fear and uncertainty over Brexit came to an end in the early hours of December 13 when the extent of Prime Minister Johnson's victory became apparent. The British pound moved to the upside against both the dollar and the euro currency in the wake of the election.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the pound hit a post-Brexit referendum low at $1.1965 September over the prospects for a hard Brexit. However, Prime Minister Johnson's deal with the EU over the Irish border lifted the pound. The election results made it spike higher. On December 13, the pound rose to its highest level against the US dollar since May 2018 when it reached $1.3510. The next level of technical resistance on the upside stands at the 2018 peak at $1.4413, which could be on the horizon for the British currency.

Source: CQG

The pound also appreciated against the euro currency, moving to the 1.20 level, which is the highest point since June 2016, the month of the initial referendum in the UK.

FXB tracks the British currency

The UK election paved the path for Brexit, and it is likely that Prime Minister Johnson already did the heavy lifting in October when he reached a deal with the leadership of the European Union.

Putting Brexit to bed and "getting on with it" is likely to continue to be a bullish factor for the British pound against both the US dollar and the euro currency over the coming weeks.

The most direct route for a risk position in the British pound is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. FXB provides an alternative for those who only have access to a standard equity account and wish to participate in the currency arena.

The fund summary for the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $163.04 million, trades an average of 87,243 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound versus the dollar exchange rate moved from $1.1965 in September to a high at $1.3510 last Friday or 12.9% in the futures market.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXB rallied from $116.57 to $129.57 or 11.2%. The slight differential is likely because of interest rate differentials between the dollar and British pound. Additionally, the foreign exchange market trades around the clock, while FXB only trades during US stock market hours. The high in the pound at $1.3510 came at a time when the US stock market was closed.

The pound broke out to the upside in the aftermath of the UK election, and the odds favor higher levels in the weeks to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.