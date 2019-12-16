Freddie Mac Significantly Undervalued When Strong U.S. Mortgage Market Is Considered

I would argue that a PE of 4x or more is warranted as the current U.S. mortgage market is objectively the strongest it has been in decades.

Based on income over the past few years, the company's total annual income is roughly equivalent to its market-cap (with preferred included).

Freddie Mac was taken under Federal control following its implosion in the financial crisis.

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), otherwise known as the Federal Home Loan Corporation, is perhaps one of the most politically charged businesses today. The U.S government-sponsored-enterprise became the archetype of "moral hazard" in the rapidly expanding sub-prime mortgage market.

The firm borrowed beyond its limit to buy conforming loans which would then be securitized into an MBS and guaranteed by the company for a fee. Problematically, many of the underlying mortgages had more risk than believed which eventually caused the company to bust and eventual government takeover.

While its common stock, FMCC, is only currently worth $2B, the company has total assets of about $2.2T, making it one of the largest global businesses by ownership. The company has also typically generated an annual net income of around $3-10B in recent years, though much of those earnings are being handed over to the Federal government.

As Freddie Mac continues to return to financial health, this practice has come under increasing legal scrutiny. In September, a panel Federal judge's ruled that the current regulatory structure is unconstitutional. To add further weight to that point, Freddie Mac has given the Federal government $120B while it only received $48B during the crisis. Later that month, the Treasury decided to allow the company to retain $20B in the capital.

Importantly, investors must consider the 2020 election odds. While I believe that Freddie will leave conservatorship no matter what on legal grounds, many candidates running against Trump are looking to block reprivatization. Even more, while the odds of Trump being convicted by the Senate are extremely low, this factor may create volatility for FMCC stock since Trump is pushing for a quick launch.

So, given that it is extremely likely that Freddie will be made public, it is important to determine its value. From what I see, at its current price, the company is extremely undervalued. This is particularly true when you consider the strong macroeconomic backdrop for mortgage providers today.

The Fundamental View

The problem with valuing Freddie Mac is the volatility of its income which has high-interest rate dependence, hedging-related derivative exposure. Take a look at the company's TTM revenue to income over the past few years:

As you can see, the company's net income is essentially a function of the spread between its interest income (fees and dividends) vs. the interest expense on its debt. Importantly, Freddie's debt is all A-AA+ rated with a "stable" outlook by each agency which gives them a very low-interest expense. That said, because the company has debt to assets ratio of 99.7%, its preferred equity (OTCQB:FMCCH) is D rated. As the company builds its capital buffer back to a reasonable level, this may result in a significant appreciation of its preferreds.

To illustrate, take a look at the company's equity value which is substantially depressed due to its $86B preferred's outstanding:

Importantly, this means the company is a long way away from delivering dividends to common shareholders. In fact, I would argue that there will need to be a significant steepening of the yield curve before this is feasible. They are currently making around $10B a year in profit of which around $7B is being paid to preferred shareholders. At this rate, it may take a decade or more for the company to achieve positive book value. Of course, it is most likely that preferred shares will be converted to common in order to mitigate this.

So, it seems likely that they could generate initially $2-5B in net income which gives them a PE today of about 1x or below. It is likely that preferreds will be converted to common, and adding on the value of preferred shares, the company has a market cap of $9.3B which can be compared to a net income to all equity of $7-11B, again giving the company a PE of around 1x.

Given the extreme leverage that FMCC is likely to hold even after re-privatization and the small chance of failure-to-launch, I'd give them a fair PE of 4x which corresponds to a share price of $12.

The Economic View

Of course, if you believe that another mortgage crisis is coming, then FMCC is all but worthless. And, if you're like me and believe that mortgage fundamentals will continue to improve, an even higher valuation is acceptable.

I covered the mortgage market in greater detail in my article "REM: A Buy Due To Rapidly Improving Economic Conditions For mREITs ", but would like to reiterate a few key points.

First, U.S. homes are at fair-value or even cheap by historical standards. They are a bit expensive in the West Coast and North East but are cheap in the Southwest and Southeast. For Freddie Mac, all that matters is the average since they cover the entire country.

This is illustrated in the U.S. home price index to disposable income ratio which is now at pre-bubble levels:

Note, units arbitrary.

Of course, home prices are important but they do not tell the whole picture. Loan-to-value ratios are also very low today as seen by the current mortgage debt to the home-price-index ratio:

Note, units arbitrary.

Further, with mortgage rates at extreme lows, the actual amount U.S. households are paying on their debt is the lowest as a percent of disposable income as they have in decades:

Overall, the U.S. mortgage and housing market are the strongest they've ever been in a generation. Houses are relatively cheap, people are successfully paying off their mortgages, and they are paying very little in interest along the way.

Of course, the same cannot be said for certain markets of the U.S. where prices are expensive and owners are heavily indebted. However, the major economic risk to Freddie Mac is a general housing crisis which appears to be extremely unlikely today.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Freddie Mac is a solid speculative "buy" today. They have consistently generated positive income since 2013, and, with the U.S. mortgage market looking as strong as ever, it will likely continue to do so for many years to come.

If a President is elected who does not wish Freddie to be reprivatized, then it could take longer, but it seems that legal courts are now siding with Freddie shareholders on account of property rights. While the New Orleans court ruled that profit-sweeping is unconditional, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin plans to appeal it to the Supreme Court (which has a solid conservative majority).

Given the company's high net income, they're trading at an extremely low price. The stock price is likely much more dependent on news flow regarding the timing of its privatization which is likely to occur in the next two years. This is based on their roughly $6.6B current equity value that must rise to $20-35B with around $10B per year in income. Still, to me, all that matters is an end to income sweeps since the company is liquid enough on the OTC market.

Importantly, this will still give the company a high leverage ratio, but the reality is that Freddie Mac's core business model is very low-risk given there is no significant widespread increase in mortgage defaults.

Accordingly, I believe the fair-value of FMCC's common stock is within the $10-20 range.

