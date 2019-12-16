Intelsat - Time To Buy (From A Long Time Bear)

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Introduction

In the very near future the FCC will decide how to free up desperately needed C-Band spectrum for the 5G revolution in wireless technology. Several satellite companies currently use this spectrum and were expected to receive billions of dollars from selling their usage rights to 5G providers. But just over three weeks ago the FCC announced that it will be the only one selling spectrum, dashing the satellite company’s hopes to sell it themselves. This, and a prior string of negative announcements, sent Intelsat shares down nearly 80% in just 10 trading days. I argue that this is an extreme and unwarranted overreaction and Intelsat is now severely undervalued.

Background

Thirteen months ago I wrote an article on SA that recommended shorting Intelsat (I). At that time the stock was trading just below $30 and I felt the CBA (satellite consortium) proposal to sell the spectrum themselves was highly flawed in a number of areas and would never get approval from the FCC. I predicted the stock would drop to its fair value which was in the low teens. The market came to appreciate the problems with the CBA proposal that I had outlined, and within 5 months of the article the stock dropped to below $15.

Source: Investing.com

After that the CBA spent the next 7 months issuing amendment after amendment to their proposal and ended up addressing most of the concerns that I had about their proposal. Most notably they increased the amount of spectrum being cleared from 200MHz to 300MHz, vastly improved FCC oversight into the process, and they guaranteed the US Treasury would receive some of the spectrum proceeds. All these modifications to their proposal were seen as good news by the market, greatly increasing the chances of their proposal being accepted. During this period the stock nearly doubled from a low of $14.81 to a high of $27.29.

All was well in CBA land and comments from FCC Commissioners in late September indicated that the proposal was close to being accepted. Then a quick string of bad news unfolded. In early October Eutelsat, one of the four members of the CBA, dropped out of the alliance over differences in how to split the forthcoming proceeds. Initially this didn’t bother the market too much, but then Eutelsat began making filings to the FCC undermining the CBA proposal.

Next, disenchantment to the proposal began emerging in Congress. On Oct 17 Senator Kennedy, chairman of the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) Appropriations Subcommittee, who fund the FCC, called FCC Chairman Ajit Pai into a hearing and lambasted him for letting foreign satellite companies rip as much as $60 billion off American taxpayers.

Then on October 29 the House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing entitled “Repurposing the C-Band to benefit all Americans”. The purpose of this hearing was to raise awareness of the “C-Band Act”, a bi-partisan bill sponsored by four senators, which would require the FCC to run any auctions of spectrum, thus ruling out the CBA proposal.

To make matters worse, on Nov 6, a 10m share block of Intelsat shares, comprising nearly 7.5% of the company was sold, by a group of investors, dropping the stock more than 9% in a single day.

On November 13th Senator Kennedy repeated his disdain of the CBA process with a Senate floor speech on 5G. Also on November 13 JP Morgan analyst Phi Cusick, a long time bull on the stock, dropped his price target from $34 to $22, citing increasing uncertainties in to the C-Band outcome.

This series of bad news, followed by the change of heart from a once bullish analyst caused an avalanche of selling to occur. Intelsat traded down to 11.20 on November 14, dropping an incredible 52% in 3 days.

As if all this news wasn’t bad enough, just two trading days later on November 18, the FCC made the announcement that they would be running the spectrum license sales. At this point, already savaged Intelsat share investors threw in the towel, plunging the stock an additional 59% in two days to a low of $5.55. Since then the stock has been meandering aimlessly in a tight range between $6 and $7.40.

Basically what happened here is that the market suffered a complete loss of confidence in their expected outcomes once Congress started making noise. As a result, large institutional investors dumped a huge block of stock, and analysts shaved back their price targets. They had not only given up on their most bullish scenarios, but now greatly increased the probabilities of their worst case scenarios. What was once seen as a sure thing, now became seemingly a whole lot more risky.

The Current Situation

So what are we to make of all this news? If you analyse the situation carefully you will realize that there are three different issues going on here. First, the FCC will now conduct the spectrum auctions. The CBA proposal to run the auctions themselves is dead and buried. Second, a few Congress members have articulated an extremely negative view of how much of the spectrum license sales proceeds they believe the CBA should receive. Third, Eutelsat is acting as a hold out and creating problems for any unified satellite company proposals.

Let’s look at each of these three concerns in more detail. I’ll cover these in reverse order with a very detailed analysis of the most important concern at the end.

Three Main Concerns

3. Eutelsat could hold out against any agreement

As mentioned earlier Eutelsat split with the CBA because they couldn’t agree with the other members of the satellite alliance about their share of the proceeds. Shortly after breaking from the group, Eutelsat began making FCC submissions proposing settlement outcomes that were much less favorable than the CBA desired. They were employing classic hold out behavior, implicitly saying to the CBA, you give us what we want and then we will shut up and quit undermining you. However, in credit to the CBA, they never gave in and now that the FCC has taken over the duties of running the auction the whole CBA structure is much less important. Everyone will now be dealing with the FCC rather than the CBA, so unification of the satellite company’s views is not essential.

However, there is still some concern that when the FCC tries to negotiate some workable compromise with the satellite companies the existence of a hold-out could be problematic. But to worry very much about the existence of a holdout is to overestimate Eutelsat’s powers. First, it is important to note that there are no real holdouts. Eutelsat too, is a willing seller of spectrum rights. The issue they differ on is what percentage of the satellite company proceeds they should receive. The FCC could very easily solve this problem by simply requiring all satellite sellers of spectrum rights to agree to enter into binding arbitration to decide a fair split. Then you either agree to the arbitration process or you don’t get any proceeds.

Using arbitration is such a fair and reasonable method to settle these differences, it would be surprising to have any of the satellite companies not agree. But should one small satellite company like Eutelsat, comprising less than 5% of the C-Band revenues, decide it doesn’t want to participate in any arbitration process, then we would have a holdout situation. But again, this is of little cause for concern because the FCC has some authority to deal with holdout situations. For sure, it is not easy for the FCC to remove an incumbent from their spectrum, and even attempting to do so will certainly provoke litigation. However, historically the FCC has had little patience with isolated holdouts and the courts have not been kind to such recalcitrants. Thus, some delay might occur, but the FCC would win in the end.

However with a bit of creative thinking, several options the FCC could employ come to mind, which may not even leave litigation as an attractive option for the holdout.

1) The FCC could determine that it is not in the public’s interest to renew any licenses of a corporate “bad actor” who is unwilling to agree with what is an eminently fair process. This would not free up the airwaves in a useful timeframe, however, as soon as such a move was announced by the FCC, the shareholders and creditors of such a company would suffer such dramatic losses they would demand that management immediately end its unacceptable behavior.

2) The FCC could allow all the proceeds from the sale of spectrum rights to go to the satellite companies which have met the arbitration condition, leaving the lone holdout with zero proceeds. In addition, the FCC could decide that there is no reason why the US taxpayer should be funding the cost of relocation for the customers of this license holder which refuses to be part of the clearing process. The FCC could inform the customers of this holdout that if they want to receive compensation for their relocation costs, they should transfer their business to one of the participating satellite companies. Then, left with no C-Band customers, this holdout would find themselves in the same position as the Small Satellite Operators ("SSO"), holding non-interference rights, but having no need or use for such rights. In this case, the FCC would be well within its powers to modify the license to confine these unused rights to the upper 200MHz portion of the C-Band.

These are just two examples that quickly came to mind and it is likely that if the FCC had to focus its attention on dealing with a holdout they would be able to come up with many more options. The takeaway here is that there should be little concern that isolated holdouts will slow the progress of the C-Band clearing.

2. The FCC will be running the spectrum auctions

On the surface, it should not matter at all who runs the auctions or sells the spectrum licenses, as long as some of the proceeds end up with the satellite companies. The problem is that the market is much less confident about proceeds from an FCC run auction finding their way back to the satellite companies. In fact, if one were to listen to any of Senator Kennedy’s speeches or the Senate C-Band Hearings it would be easy to arrive at the conclusion that funds generated from an FCC auction might never make their way to the satellite companies. And this seems to be exactly what many of the Senators would like.

The problem for the FCC is that if they run the auction, there is no clear way to get the proceeds to the satellite companies. The reason is because the Communications Act doesn’t allow the FCC to give licensees any of the auction proceeds for giving up their spectrum unless a reverse auction is conducted (47 U.S.C § 309(NYSE:J)(8)(NYSE:G)). However this situation is not nearly as concerning as it sounds. All it takes is a little imagination and a good grasp of the law to come up with many possible solutions the FCC could use to overcome this hurdle. Here are four possible solutions.

1) The FCC could run an auction on behalf of the CBA.

This idea was first suggested by the Small Satellite Operators. Here the FCC would repurpose the satellite licenses to allow terrestrial transmissions. Then the CBA is deemed as the holder of the repurposed spectrum licenses and the FCC is conducting the auctions, not on behalf of the Federal Government as with new spectrum releases, but on behalf of the CBA who is engaging in a commercial business transaction to sell their licenses.

2) The FCC could still run a reverse auction where they do have the authority to share proceeds with licensees.

The original T-Mobile plan proposed something like this. A reverse auction begins at a high price and then slowly moves down until enough competing sellers drop out that the quantity of spectrum desired to be cleared is reached. Here the CBA would act as a single reverse auction seller who is presented with the final bids from a forward auction by those seeking to acquire spectrum. More recently Comcast has indicated that the satellite companies could independently make offers in a reverse auction. Even though there would not be much “competition”, the standard of competition in the Communications Act only requires two sellers who don’t have common ownership. The second seller doesn’t even need to actually make an offer, but only be qualified to make offers and have the opportunity to do so.

The FCC would set an opening price to clear say 300MHz of spectrum. Then they slowly lower the price until satellite companies begin dropping out of the reverse auction. However, in this case, because the spectrum is shared by all, if just one of the satellite companies drops out, then the reverse auction is over and the last price which included all the satellite companies is the winning reverse auction price. As long as this price is lower than the FCCs maximum reserve price, the auction will be successful.

3) The FCC could run a traditional auction and mandate that the bidders make payments to the satellite companies.

Both T-Mobile and Comcast have made this suggestion. Here the FCC would use its authority under Title III of the Communications Act to “make such rules and regulations and prescribe such restrictions and conditions, not inconsistent with law, as may be necessary to carry out its duties”, 47 U.S.C. § 303(R). Because no auction could be conducted without some payment to the satellite companies, the FCC would simply be making rules enabling them to carry out their duties in this case.

4) The FCC could run an auction to sell spectrum licenses with an attached CBA non-interference right.

This is my idea. Here the FCC would be selling terrestrial licenses which the taxpayers own, and the CBA would be selling what no one disputes it possesses, non-interference rights. The two different types of rights would be bundled together and auctioned by the FCC. There would be a pre-negotiated agreement as to how much the CBA non-interference rights are worth, say 150% of the price of the terrestrial licenses. An auction run like this has three wonderful attributes. 1) It becomes very clear exactly what the CBA is selling, contractual, legally enforceable non-interference rights which are NOT owned by the taxpayer. 2) Payments for these rights go directly from the winning bidders to the satellite companies and never pass into the FCCs hands. 3) The FCC will then be able to pay the US Treasury 100% (less relocation costs) of the terrestrial license auction proceeds. This should please even the most combative senators.

---

These four examples show there are many different, completely legal ways for the proceeds of an FCC run auction to be directed towards the satellite companies. An FCC run auction is in no way an impediment to the CBA companies receiving billions of dollars in proceeds.

Once this is understood, it is easy to see why an FCC run auction is a positive development. Intelsat’s share price shouldn’t have dropped 59% on this news, it should have rallied. An FCC run auction that provides the CBA with a fair amount of proceeds virtually eliminates the potential for litigation. I argued in my previous SA article and in my submission to the FCC, the CBA plan was illegal under the Communications Act. It is virtually certain that if the CBA proposal had been accepted there would have been a huge legal fight and nobody would have received any money for years. Not so with an FCC auction. The market hates uncertainty and so this news should be a breath of fresh air for the stock.

Additionally, an FCC run auction will generate greater auction proceeds because the FCC will run a cleaner, fairer, more competitive auction. Also, auction failure risk is now removed. The FCC has run over 100 auctions. The CBA has never run an auction. There was much concern in the record about the potential for a CBA run auction to suffer teething problems so that it either got delayed or participants litigated against the result. Finally, with the FCC now in charge of compensation claims, this eliminates the near certainty of compensation related litigation that would have occurred under the CBA proposal. In short, I view the news of an FCC run auction as nothing but a positive.

1. Congress will insist that the US taxpayers get the majority of the spectrum proceeds

This is by far the most important concern. The worry here is that Congress could pass legislation to limit the CBA to a small or nil slice of the auction proceeds.

Before I get into discussing why this really should not be a major concern, I would like to spend some time considering why these congressional motivations even exist. I will assume that the reason is not simple greed on the part of the Congress members. That is, they want money to spend on their pet projects, to buy more constituent votes, to get themselves elected again. This assumption may be a stretch given we are talking about Capitol Hill here. But seeing that very few Congress members will actually be able to directly benefit from the use of spectrum funds, such motivations will easily be shot down by the majority of more clear headed Congress members who will not benefit. So let’s instead examine some legitimate motivations that potentially large numbers of Congress members may have, which could lead to such legislation actually getting passed.

It is very easy for me to rattle off a long list of reasons the CBA shouldn’t get much money because I’ve written about many of them. I have always been, and continue to be, deeply sympathetic to the complaints of Senator Kennedy and many other senators. Like them, I too believe that US taxpayers own the spectrum and should receive full compensation for it. I also share their thoughts that there is just something wrong with letting tens of billions of dollars go to someone for spectrum they do not own and never paid a cent for. And finally, I completely agree that the money would be much better placed in the hands of the US Treasury or spent building out rural broadband networks, than being given to a group of foreign satellite companies. I’m sure in my previous papers I sounded just like Senator Kennedy (or perhaps I should say, he sounded like me since the papers predate his speeches).

But in the year since I last wrote on this topic, the CBA, as mentioned above, have amended their proposal to address nearly every complaint I had. And in that intervening period, there have been hundreds and hundreds of submissions to the FCC on this topic with a lot of very high quality debate taking place. In some cases I have found the logic of their arguments overwhelming and somewhat reluctantly just had to change my view. There is no doubt, these are powerful, highly emotive issues which make any rational debate difficult. But let’s try and objectively look at the facts and determine if any of these motivations against the CBA receiving large amounts of money are really substantive.

Motivating Factors

The passionate arguments listed above can be summarized by five main points.

Foreign companies vs domestic companies End use of the proceeds Size of the proceeds Cost of the spectrum Ownership of the spectrum

Consider each of these points in more detail:

1. Foreign companies vs domestic companies

I’ve never felt that this was a very important issue. But when much of the current political theme is “America First”, it is something that must be considered. Here is how you should think about this one. If you want to purchase goods from American companies and not foreign companies, that is your choice. If the spectrum involves any decision that is a free will choice, it’s perfectly ok to favour domestic companies. But if it comes down to legal matters, all companies, both foreign and domestic, must be treated equally under the law. There is no other way. As we shall see below, this does come down to a legal matter. So this point is immaterial.

2. End use of the proceeds

This point is utterly irrational when you think about it. That is why it is only raised in passionate speeches. Whomever is entitled to the proceeds should be able to do whatever they want with the money. If the money belongs in the pockets of the Federal Government then the politicians can fight over how to spend it, and perhaps rural broadband is a worthy use. But if the satellite companies really are entitled to the money, then it is completely irrelevant what other good uses the money could have been put to. So this point is also immaterial.

3. Size of the proceeds

Because the size of the proceeds are huge, tens of billions of dollars, this point really gets the blood flowing. Statements like, this is “just too much money to ignore”, “the cost to the taxpayer is simply too great”, or “no one should be allowed have this much luck at our expense”, are often made by impassioned senators. But once again these are points that should be confined to fiery speeches because none of them hold any real substance.

Making the size of the proceeds a relevant consideration is letting the tail wag the dog. There is a right answer and a wrong answer and neither one depends upon size. Who is rightfully entitled to the proceeds should be the same whether the proceeds are tens of thousands or tens of billions. Sure, we should investigate a tens of billions of dollars decision with extreme care, because it is such a big decision. But, the facts of the matter will determine the outcome, and proceed size should have no bearing on the final decision. So this is yet another immaterial point.

4. Cost of the spectrum

The argument here is that the satellite companies didn’t pay a cent for the spectrum licences that they received, so why should they be entitled to sell them? This is a very popular argument and I myself used it in all of my previous articles. However, after having thought about this for more than a year I have changed my mind and am now convinced it is wrong.

Think about it. Why should the price that someone paid for something make a difference as to the whether they have ownership rights and can sell it? It shouldn’t.

Make no mistake, if the satellite companies paid any price at all, no matter how low, there wouldn’t even be any debate about whether they can sell their spectrum licenses or not. Imagine the senators going to Verizon or some other telecom who paid for their spectrum rights and saying, we’ve found a better use for this spectrum so now we are going to take it away from you. The idea is ludicrous. So clearly, as long as something was paid for the spectrum, how much was paid shouldn’t matter at all.

But does the fact that they paid zero, instead of some small amount of money for the spectrum make a difference? Do ownership rights require that some amount of money be paid? Of course not. Many things in life are given to us for free, yet that doesn’t mean they are not ours and someone can just take them away from us. And while an FCC license might be free, it is definitely not without obligations; many, many obligations which the satellite companies have dutifully fulfilled for decades. So the argument that, they didn’t pay anything for their licenses, so they don’t have ownership rights in them, just doesn’t hold water.

But still, it just feels somehow wrong that someone should get something for free and then be able to profit so handsomely from it. So why does it feel wrong? Is it because they were so lucky and we are just jealous? That is not a good reason to change the decision about ownership or sales rights. Luck is not a crime!

Is it that somehow we feel like, since the government gave them the spectrum then they should return the favour, and give it back now that it is so valuable? That is not a very good line of reasoning either. Everyone has probably been to yard sales where at the end of the day things that aren’t sold are often just given away. If you were given something in such a manner and then years later the item you were given was discovered to be extremely valuable, would you feel an obligation to give it back? I doubt it. At best you might want to make a voluntary contribution back to owner, but you would definitely be under no legal obligation to do so.

Next, consider the fact that it is not the satellite companies’ fault that they didn’t pay for the spectrum. Many of the satellite companies received their spectrum long before 1994 when the FCC first started doing spectrum auctions. If spectrum had been sold back in those days when their licenses began, there is little doubt they would have been willing to pay for it, and done so, as spectrum is essential for their business. So, given the FCC and Congress chose not to sell the spectrum, it seems completely unfair to hold this fact against the satellite companies.

Furthermore, even if they received their spectrum licenses after 1994, section 647 of the ORBIT Act prohibits the FCC from auctioning spectrum used for satellite services. Thus no satellite company should ever be accused by some Congress member for not paying for their spectrum licenses, since it was Congress who wrote the ORBIT Act which prevented them from ever doing so!

In short, there are no good arguments that get you from, they didn’t pay for the spectrum licenses to, they shouldn’t be able to sell the spectrum licenses.

Finally, it is impossible to leave this issue without mentioning that while the satellite companies didn’t pay the government for their spectrum licenses, they definitely paid for those licenses. In today’s dollars, Intelsat and SES spent well in excess of $10 billion to purchase other satellite companies to gain access to their spectrum licenses. And this number doesn’t even consider the many more billions of dollars they have invested in infrastructure to use those licenses, in full expectation that they will be renewed. Thus, any attempt to use the claim “they didn’t pay for their spectrum” as an excuse to rob the satellite companies of their most valuable asset is completely without merit.

5. Ownership of the spectrum

This is a very important point which is stated in almost every negative critique of the CBA. They don’t own the spectrum so they can’t possibly be allowed to sell it. Senator Kennedy said it repeatedly in his Oversight of the FCC Spectrums Auctions Program hearing.

Source: Oversight of the Federal Communications Commission Spectrum Auctions Program, Part 2

He even goes on to claim that you not only don’t own spectrum, you don’t even own your license, saying at (41:30) “So if you have a license, you don’t own the license”. Harold Feld makes the same claim even more emphatically stating,

But Does The FCC Have Authority to Just Reclaim the Spectrum? As I keep reminding everyone, the Communications Act says quite explicitly in Section 301 and Section 309(H) that you don’t own the spectrum. Section 304 requires every licensee to sign a waiver that says “hey, I totally don’t own this and I waive any claim against the regulatory power of the United States based on my prior use of the spectrum.” Section 309(J) says “absolutely nothing about distributing licenses by auction changes Section 301, Section 304, or 309(H). Really. You DO NOT OWN YOUR SPECTRUM LICENSE!!! No matter how much you say you own it or think you own it, you really don’t.[4]

Let us clear up this issue right now, before we go any further. NO ONE owns spectrum except the US Government, and no one, least of all the satellite companies, every claimed otherwise. The US Government has always owned the spectrum and probably always will.

What the government does, via the FCC, is grant licenses to use the spectrum. It doesn’t even make any sense to talk about owning a license. A license is simply a contract giving the licensee permission to do something. However many licenses grant property like rights as part of the license, including the ability to transfer the license and even buy or sell the license. So what people usually mean when they talk about owning a license is, can I expect to retain the license under most foreseeable circumstances, and do the terms of the license permit me to sell it?

The answer to these both these questions regarding FCC licenses is an emphatic yes. FCC licenses have strong property like rights. FCC licenses routinely change ownership in private transactions and the FCC conducts reverse auctions to implement government buyouts of licenses. Regarding license retention, if a licensee abides by the terms of the license, the FCC has no obvious power to revoke the license before the license period ends. Even at the end of a license term it would be highly controversial and definitely litigable for the FCC to not renew a license. The FCC itself notes:

Past court cases demonstrate that FCC licensees have the right to be treated equitably by the FCC (even though property rights are limited) and that the FCC can’t disregard a licensee’s reliance on prior policy. The courts won’t automatically defer to FCC conclusions when there are claims of detrimental reliance.

This was written in 2002 and it is amazing to consider how much further the FCC has advanced in the direction of recognising the property rights of licensees since that time.

It is also important to note that the US Treasury has been the prime beneficiary of such a policy shift because, without the strong expectation that spectrum licenses retain certain property like rights, why would companies be willing to spend tens of billions of dollars to purchase such licenses? So when people like Senator Kennedy say that these licenses are like “30 day leases” they just sound completely ignorant. The licenses wouldn’t be worth anything if they were just 30 day leases and the legal teams of the giant telecom companies wouldn’t let them bid anything approaching the billions of dollars that spectrum is currently valued at, if there were any doubt at all about the renewal rights of these licenses.

The only real ownership argument one can make against the CBA is that they don’t have licenses for the repurposed terrestrial spectrum, and therefore can’t sell these. This is correct. However, it is altogether incorrect to claim that they don’t have anything of value and have nothing to sell. Their licence grants them strong, legally enforceable non-interference rights. As long as these rights exist, the terrestrial licenses are worthless. So they definitely have something worth selling and it could easily be argued that the value of those non-interference rights which they possess is equal to the entire market value of the terrestrial rights.

In summary, it should be very clear from this discussion that the ownership argument being used against the satellite companies is highly flawed. The satellite companies do own something of value and there should be little doubt that they will be able to monetize their existing licenses for a major portion of the repurposed value of the spectrum.

-------

All five of the impassioned arguments made above have now been refuted. Despite having held some of these arguments myself and even still feeling somewhat sympathetic towards them, a deep and thoughtful analysis of the facts forces me to admit, there are no quality reasons why the CBA shouldn’t reap substantial proceeds from the sale of their existing licenses.

However, sometimes the lack of quality reasons is not sufficient to prevent senators from pursuing poor policy decisions. So let’s return to the threat that Congress currently poses to the satellite companies being fairly compensated for giving up their licenses.

Congressional Bills

Source: The US Senate

Much ado was made about the recent “5G Spectrum Act” bill penned by Senators Wicker and Thune. On November 18th, the day the bill was released, Intelsat fell 43%. However it is important to put this bill in context. Members of Congress write lots of bills and very few of them ever see the light of day. There are currently 9,835 bills and resolutions before Congress but only about 7% of these will ever make it into law.

Many bills are never intended to be passed. They are simply marketing material to present to the voters back home. It looks great to say I’m sticking up for the American taxpayer, drain the swamp, we demand at least 50% of the proceeds! It sounds so good I’m surprised more didn’t demand 100%. But bills with these radical demands will never stand up to close scrutiny and will never even get close to becoming law. Furthermore, Wicker & Thune are not the only Congress members seeking to get their bill passed. There are currently no less than five different bills in Congress, all written in the past 4 months, and all seeking to appropriate the C-Band proceeds.

There is:

H.R. 4171, The Wireless Investment Now in 5G Act (WIN 5G Act)

H.R. 4855, The Clearing Broad Airwaves for New Deployment Act (C-Band Act)

S. 2881, The 5G Spectrum Act of 2019 (5G Spectrum Act)

S. 2956, Investing in America's Digital Infrastructure Act

S. 2921, Clearing Broad Airwaves for New Deployment Act (C-Band Act)

This last bill is a Senate bill which has the same name as a bill in the House, even though they are quite different. H.R. 4171 calls for 25% of the proceeds to go to the US Treasury. H.R. 4855 lets the FCC decide the split. S. 2881 calls for 50% of the proceeds to go to the US Treasury. S. 2956 sends all proceeds in excess of costs to a Digital Infrastructure Fund. And S. 2921 sends all proceeds in excess of costs to the US Treasury. So we can see there is huge variation even amongst these congressional bills which all share a common purpose, bilking the satellite companies.

The process for any one of these bills to become law is long an onerous. The writing of the bill is only the very first step in the process. After a bill is written it needs to go to a committee to be studied and have the details worked out. Then if it successfully gets through committee it has to go to the originating branch of Congress, say the Senate, to be debated, potentially amended and then voted upon. If it gets approved there, it then needs to go to the other branch of Congress, say the House, where it is assigned to another committee and if released there, be debated, potentially amended and voted upon. If it passes in this vote then it goes to another committee consisting of House and Senate members to work out any differences between the two versions of the bill. After that, the bill returns to the House and Senate for a final vote of approval. Then the last step is the bill goes to the president who has ten days to sign or veto the bill.

Of these five bills only one has even gone to a committee to be considered yet, let alone be debated, amended, passed by the Senate, passed by the House, and then signed by the President. Skopos Labs assigns only a 2% chance to H.R. 4171, S. 2921, S. 2956 getting passed, a 4% chance to H.R. 4855, and 12% chance to S. 2281 (probabilities found in the above links).

Yesterday (December 11) in a mark-up session the Senate committee passed S. 2281. So I would expect the probability of this bill being enacted would increase somewhat on Skopos. However, what was most apparent in the mark-up was the deep ideological divide between Republicans and Democrats. There were lengthy periods of heated debate about “letting foreign satellite companies sell spectrum they do not own”. The Democrats wanted to give them nothing. The Republicans held firm in maintaining that they need to be given as much as is required under the law to get the C-Band cleared. S. 2281 implies, mistakenly in my opinion, that around 40% of the proceeds (50% minus clearing costs) is enough to do that. But I highly doubt the CBA will accept such a proposal.

Looking forward, I expect S. 2281, after much more acrimonious debate, will be passed in the Senate split along party lines. But then when the C-Band issue gets raised in the democratically controlled House, a bill will emerge from there which is much more hostile to the satellite companies, looking something like what the Senate democrats were arguing for. Then these two bills will have to be reconciled with each other and that will prove to be impossible. Neither side will be willing to back down. The Republicans will be listening to their industry backers who actually want to get C-Band cleared, and will realize that even their bill will be a stretch to get the CBA to accept. Meanwhile, with 2020 being an election year, the Democrats will find the opportunity to accuse the Republicans of “giving away billions of dollars of taxpayer owned spectrum to a group of foreign satellite companies” just too irresistible to ever let go of. This sound bite is worth much more to the Democrats than any money to the Treasury. So my prediction is, neither bill will ever get passed into law.

The bottom line here is don’t worry too much about all these congressional bills you hear about. They are just noise. None of them are likely to ever make it into law. The FCC will be making the decisions here, not Congress.

The Consequences of a Bill Being Adopted

Before moving to the next topic, it is instructive to consider what would happen if one of these bills actually did get passed in to law. First, if we look at the four options I outlined above, regarding how the FCC can legally get proceeds to the CBA, only the third one (the traditional auction) is even affected by the legislation. This is because all of these bills presume there will be a traditional auction. Clearly the first option above (FCC runs the auction for the CBA) and the fourth option (CBA sells non-interference rights separately) are not affected by traditional auction legislation. Even the third option (traditional auction) may not even run into legislative issues because, when discussing this idea of the FCC mandating bidder payments to the incumbents, Charter states that these would not legally be considered “money for the government”. The remaining option (the reverse auction) which I think there is a good chance the FCC settles upon, would be particularly problematic for the legislation because then there would be a conflict with existing law. Congress would be telling the FCC to run a traditional auction even though the FCC would already be using its authority under the Communications Act to run a reverse auction. So Congress would be not only be overruling the FCC but trying to get a really ad hoc piece of legislation passed which says, it’s ok for the FCC to run reverse auctions, but just not in this instance. I doubt it would pass.

Second, suppose a bill that wasn’t to the CBA’s liking was still passed. What would happen next? Absolutely nothing. All the congressional bills can do is direct the FCC to run an auction. But if the CBA doesn’t approve, there is nothing to auction. As stated previously, the satellite companies have strong legal protection against interference in their spectrum. Mobile wireless can’t co-exist with it. Thus you can’t have mobile wireless until those interference protection rights are relinquished by the satellite companies. So there are no auctions, no progress, no 5G. The whole spectrum clearing process will grind to a halt if Congress passes a law that effectively makes a compromise impossible.

If such a situation were to occur we would simply go into stalemate for a few months. Then hordes of industry lobbyists would descend upon Washington and convince Congress, if you want 5G this decade, you need to come to the table. And the FCC will get involved too and request that the legislation be revised. Chairman Pai has asked Congress many times before, the latest was just over a week ago, to amend legislation he felt was hindering the FCCs ability to do their job and he’ll do it again here if he needs to.

And if the case that Congress somehow managed to pass legislation that takes hostile, aggressive action against the satellite companies, they can’t practically implement it. The satellite companies safely deliver the TV programming that 300m Americans watch every night. You can bet if something happened to that, those Congress members would be getting calls from their constituents waking them out of their beds at night!

During Senator Kennedy’s hearing he smugly beamed at (43:30), “Good luck finding a federal judge who is going to issue an injunction” to prevent the FCC from auctioning C-Band. But to even say such a thing shows how profoundly uninformed he is as to how this debate must be settled. What someone should have replied to him is, Good luck finding a telecom company who is going to bid on spectrum that will be tied up in litigation for five years. And good luck getting the FCC to allow someone to broadcast on that spectrum and knock out 300m American’s nightly TV entertainment.

Ultimately this issue has to be resolved by a mutually agreeable compromise. There is no other way. Congressional meddling will only make the process more difficult.

FCC Powers

Source: FCC.gov

Now let’s look at what legal powers the FCC has to deal with the satellite companies. I should begin by saying I don’t believe that the FCC will use any of these powers. This is a very market oriented FCC. They routinely state in so many of their publications that their job is to get out of the way of the market. Let the market decide the most efficient amount of spectrum to reallocate, let the market decide the fair price for that spectrum. The FCC was ready to run with the CBA proposal as late as October, until all these legislative bills started to be written. But then, in a brilliant tactical move, Chairman Pai did an abrupt U turn, announcing that the FCC would run a public auction. This, in effect, emasculated the legislation on offer, because now it is no longer needed. Pai knows that if Congress gets involved it will only gum up the process and make any resolution that much more difficult. So he has done his best to keep congress out of the picture. This was quite apparent at the December 5 House FCC Oversight Hearing where all five Commissioners were asked several times if they needed anything from Congress to help speed the matter and all of them said, no, we have everything we need.

So the FCC is not out to fleece the satellite companies. They really want to work with them. There are a lot of high quality business people, lawyers, spectrum engineers, economists, and auction experts who work there. They know what the right thing to do is and they will honestly try to do what is best. They are not like politicians.

In addition, the pressure on the FCC from the C-Band users to keep this whole process painless is immense. Nearly every C-Band user who has filed in the proceeding has said something like this:

First and foremost, we emphasized that ensuring uncompromised, uninterrupted and unimpaired programming distribution as a protected incumbent service must remain a top Commission priority. Second, a key condition of any auction and associated transition plan must be the means of ensuring the active participation and cooperation of satellite operators it is absolutely essential that the auction and 5G licensing process include mechanisms that will ensure that satellite operators remain at the table through their active and ongoing participation in the transition to and operation of the reconfigured band.

How can the FCC do anything else but listen to these companies? There will be hell to pay if this C-Band transition is botched and the FCC knows this.

But, for the sake of argument, assume there were a bunch of Congress members running the FCC who just want to extract the most money possible out of the C-Band spectrum clearing. What could they do? What are the legal limitations of the FCC?

The FCC’s powers derive from the Communications Act and Section 303 of that Act tells us exactly what powers the Commission has. There are 27 different powers and duties listed and not a single one mentions being able to revoke a license. A license can be indefinitely suspended (Section 303(M)), but only if one of a list of specific transgressions has occurred. Any law abiding license holder will never have their license suspended. Section 312 on Administrative Sanctions does give the commission power to revoke a license, but once again, only if the licensee has violated some of the license conditions or laws.

If you really wanted to build a case for the FCC being able to revoke a license, about the only thing you could point to would be Section 303(NYSE:R) which says the FCC can “Make such rules and regulations and prescribe such restrictions and conditions, not inconsistent with law, as may be necessary to carry out” its duties. The trouble with this clause is that if you wanted to revoke a license it has to be consistent with the law. And there is one law which is much more important and overrides anything that the Communications Act may say. This law is the Takings Clause in the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution.

Source: Cfact.org

The Takings Clause states that private property cannot be taken for public use without just compensation. This is called the concept of eminent domain. So what would just compensation be in this case? Just compensation is not the user’s cost or even the value to the user. The courts have consistently ruled that just compensation is the full market value of the property taken. The courts have also confirmed that that law is not limited to real property but includes intangible property like contract rights as well. Furthermore, “just compensation, the Court said, required taking into account the possibility that a lease would be renewed, inasmuch as a willing buyer and a willing seller would certainly have placed a value on the possibility”. Thus it seems pretty clear from this legal angle that because the satellite companies have licenses and these licenses have rights and carry the expectation of renewal, that just compensation is going to be the full value of those non-interference rights.

A. The Power to Modify

Not many of the filings to this FCC proceeding have revolved around this aspect of the law, presumably because few disagree with the conclusion. But a different area where much of the legal debate surrounding the C-Band clearing has centred is the Commissions power under Section 316 of the Act. Here subsection (A)(1) says “Any station license or construction permit may be modified by the Commission either for a limited time or for the duration of the term thereof, if in the judgment of the Commission such action will promote the public interest, convenience, and necessity”. So, there have been numerous filings claiming that it is in the public interest to modify the satellite company’s licenses from 500MHz to 200MHz, and this is within the FCCs power. The idea here is that if it is in the terms of your license that your spectrum can be modified away then nothing is being taken from you, because you never had it in the first place.

However this argument falls apart as soon as you investigate what the word “modify” actually means. The Supreme Court has ruled that “modify” does not include changes that are “basic and fundamental”. Surely losing 60% of your spectrum is not a minor inconvenience but something that is “basic and fundamental”. But the CBA critics remain undeterred and cite the 700MHz auction as precedence. Senator Kennedy himself states at (41:45), “At any time the FCC can come in and make modifications.” at (42:05) “And there is precedent. This is exactly what the FCC did in 2007”. “I think you referred to it as the 700MHz auction.” Harold Feld makes the exact same claim about the 700MHz auction.

But this is a giant stretch of Senator Kennedy’s imagination to think that the 700MHz auction has any application at all here. The 700MHz auction occurred back in 2007 and involved the conversion from analogue to digital that allowed more efficient use of the spectrum. By using digital broadcasting the TV stations could be packed closer together and this freed up 62MHz of spectrum that the FCC could then auction. There are two important points to note here. 1) The change from analogue to digital was mandated by Congress. Incumbents had a fixed date set beyond which they were not allowed to broadcast analogue signals. Continuing to use analogue was not an option. 2) The incumbent operations were largely unaffected by the change from analogue to digital. With analogue broadcasting they had enough spectrum to broadcast one TV channel. With digital broadcasting they still had enough spectrum to broadcast one TV channel. They didn’t lose any capacity in moving from analogue to digital.

Neither of these points applies in the current situation. 1) There is no major technological change like moving from analogue to digital occurring. There are no changes in broadcast technology being mandated by Congress. 2) By giving up C-Band spectrum the satellite companies are operationally effected. Firstly, the loss of spectrum will forever reduce their total broadcasting capacity, potentially costing them billions of dollars in future revenue. Secondly, the loss of available frequencies to broadcast on will permanently lower the reliability of their satellite services. It is this option of being able to swap frequencies at a moment’s notice that allows satellites to have 99.999% reliability. The closer they get to 100% capacity utilization, the less reliable the system is. Thus, it is beyond debate that they are materially harmed by giving up 60% of their capacity. This is in no way a small, business as usual, modification. It is clearly a “basic and fundamental” change and thus is not allowed under the Communications Act.

But even given a careful explanation of what modify means, some CBA critics remain undeterred and still try to draw parallels with the 700MHz auction, arguing that the current situation is similar because new technology will allow the satellite companies to operate in less spectrum. First, this 700MHz precedent isn’t even a good one any more. When new technologies were introduced that allowed us to move from 2G to 3G and from 3G to 4G, transmitting data much more efficiently, we didn’t go to the mobile companies and say, you don’t need all of this spectrum anymore because you can now transmit more efficiently. No, we let those who could implement these new found efficiencies reap the benefits with enhanced product offerings. Similarly the satellite companies should be free to use any efficiencies that new technologies bring, to offer even better services to their customers.

Second, a careful look at the satellite company proposals shows gains from new technologies are not really driving the spectrum clearing process. The first 200MHz of clearing aren’t based upon any new technologies. This clearing will be done by a repack of customers to increase the capacity utilization of their allotted spectrum. So this has nothing to do with a new technology providing them with all sorts of extra unneeded spectrum. This is a combination of running the whole satellite system harder and less reliably to gain efficiencies, and at the same time just sacrificing spare capacity which could have been used to serve new customers or offer enhanced services to existing customers.

Furthermore, the details haven’t even been fully worked out yet for the third 100MHz being released as the offer is only slightly more than a month old. But the situation here is more of a case of, if you pay us enough money and give us three years we will find enough incremental efficiencies in our business to free up the extra 100MHz. There are no magic new technologies that will give everyone the same service using half the spectrum. The proposal here involves several different ideas. First the satellite companies will force all their customers, even those who don’t want to, to upgrade to new equipment which uses advanced compression technologies. The resulting efficiencies will vary greatly by customer as fast moving content, cannot be compressed nearly as much. Next they will use techniques to improve satellite modulation and coding. This step itself will require eight new satellites be put into orbit. Finally, the satellite companies will derive more efficiencies out of their customers by getting them to provide only a single HD signal to their receiving sites rather than the multiple signals as is currently the case.

After doing all this work, they can probably free up an extra 100MHz, although some customers still question whether this can actually be done. And while new technology may provide some transmission efficiencies, new technology also makes even greater demands for higher bit rate transmissions to fuel 4K and 8K video revolutions. In the future, satellite companies will be able to use every MHz of bandwidth they can keep their hands on. So make no mistake, there is no technological free lunch here. This is a sacrifice that satellite companies may be willing to make if provided with enough incentive. In short, the 700MHz auction has no relevance whatsoever to the C-Band clearing.

B. Other Cases

In the same hearing Senator Kennedy cites another case stating at (42:25) “This isn’t just my opinion, it’s in the statutes. The FCCs authority here has been upheld repeatedly by Federal courts. If you don’t believe me, I found one particular case called Mobile Ray Associates vs FCC”. Can you guess who else raised this case as evidence of the FCC being able to revoke licenses? Harold Feld. I think Harold’s article must have been Senator Kennedy’s sole source of research. Too bad he didn’t study any of the cases quoted in the article.

This case was a little bit difficult to find because Senator Kennedy got the name wrong. It’s actually Mobile Relay Associates. Here is the case if you want to read about it. And once again, this case has absolutely nothing to do with the current situation. The FCC didn’t cancel any licenses here, they simply moved someone to a different band to prevent interference. This is something that everyone agrees the FCC should have the power to do.

In the hundreds of filings made to the FCC, virtually all of the cases cited which purport to show that the FCC has the power to reclaim spectrum from an incumbent, involve the FCC forcibly moving a licensee. But there is no analogy here. No one is offering to move the satellite companies anywhere. There is no other spectrum to move them to. The question being considered here is, can the FCC take spectrum away from the satellite companies? Or more diplomatically stated, can the FCC modify their licenses to reduce their spectrum allocation?

Aside from the 700MHz auction, there was only one single case mentioned in the filings which involved the FCC reducing someone’s spectrum. This was the Motient case. In 1985 the FCC issued a Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) which adopted rules for the development of a Mobile Satellite Service (MSS). In that NPRM they concluded that such a system would require a minimum of 20MHz. Then 11 years later in 1996 they issued another NPRM to allocate 28MHz to Motient to provide an MSS. Even though 20MHz would have been enough there wasn’t enough bandwidth to allow a second entrant so they licensed them the full 28MHz available.

Six years after that, Motient still had not been able to use any of their spectrum because the FCC was unable to gain international coordination for these frequencies. Other companies had informed the FCC that the technology had changed so much in the 17 years since the first NPRM, that an MSS could now be operated in only 5MHz of spectrum. So in a 2002 Report and Order the FCC decided to take 8MHz of spectrum away from Motient, reasoning that they had stated back in 1985 that such a service could operate on as little as 20MHz.

The important points to note about this case were that 1) the FCC didn’t reclaim the 23MHz that some had argued for, and still would have left Motient with a viable service using the new technology. They only claimed the extra 8MHz that wasn’t essential to Motient back in 1985 when the first NPRM was issued. 2) Motient wasn’t at the time even using the 8MHz that they reclaimed. Thus, this case is so different from the current C-Band situation that it offers no justification whatsoever for the FCC to reclaim satellite spectrum.

Still, some CBA critics will try to resurrect this dead-end Motient case and claim the satellite companies are similar because, even though they are using all their spectrum, they are not using it anywhere near to capacity. However, this is not an indictment of their operational efficiency, but a business decision. They could have lowered prices to increase demand, and accepted the corresponding reduced reliability, to fill some of their surplus capacity. But they chose not to. No doubt this was because their profits were maximised at the current rate of capacity utilisation. Furthermore, some customers lease out whole transponders and then don’t fully utilise them. Once leased the satellite companies have no control over how much a customer utilises their purchased capacity. There is a huge difference between not using spectrum and having spare spectrum capacity in a telecommunications system. The government can’t legislate business decisions about capacity utilisation or profit optimization.

In summary, despite what many uninformed critics argue, there is absolutely no precedent for the FCC to reclaim C-Band spectrum.

C. The Power to Not Renew

So what other options are the FCC left with to clear the C-Band without cooperation? The only other avenue that I can think of, or that I have seen anyone else suggest, is that the FCC could chose to not renew the satellite company’s C-Band licenses. The FCC definitely has the power to do this within the Communications Act, and the licenses do, after all, have terms. But even this decision would be highly controversial. As I noted above, the courts have consistently ruled that the expectation of license renewal is important and can’t just be brushed aside by the FCC. And this is without even considering the billions of dollars paid for licenses by the satellite companies, as well as the billions spent on infrastructure to utilise those licenses. So if the FCC was to take this action it would definitely be litigated, and in all likelihood the courts would award the satellite companies the market value of the licenses not being renewed.

But the really important point for our purposes is that this is an entirely useless option for the FCC. The last license expiry date for an Intelsat satellite using the whole C-Band is 02 February 2033. So everyone would have to wait 13 years before we could even start using C-Band. This is not going to happen.

Source: FCC.gov

In conclusion, a careful analysis of the legal issues and precedents shows that even a hostile FCC doesn’t have the legal authorities required to reclaim spectrum in this case.

D. Back to Congress

Just because the FCC doesn’t currently have to powers to confiscate spectrum, doesn’t mean they couldn’t go back to Congress to obtain such powers. Congress could write any laws that they want. Congress could write a law that says the FCC is fully authorized to rape and pillage licensees. However, even if such a law was passed, this isn’t going to solve many problems. First, there will absolutely be a court challenge which will delay 5G for years. Second, if the law was too unfair, there is a good chance the law would be found unconstitutional. It would be very difficult to craft a law that could rip contractual rights away from someone without running afoul of the Takings Clause. Third, even if you could somehow design the perfect law that could repossess without taking, the courts would be unlikely to agree to a retrospective application of the law. Fourth, if the law does too much damage to spectrum rights holders, and it is hard to see how it wouldn’t, the value of spectrum licenses would fall, undermining the whole spectrum auction system. This would likely cost the government a whole lot more money over the long term, then they are ever going to lose from C-Band. They would, in effect, be killing the goose that lays the golden eggs. Fifth, even if all the previous four difficulties didn’t exist, how could the FCC ever implement a law that the satellite companies don’t like, when nearly every American depends daily on the services they provide?

So it seems fairly obvious that if this fight were to turn nasty, the satellite companies have an immense amount of power. They are only one switch away from the TVs going off. It would take a decade to fiber most everyone up so businesses could get along without them. But for some, fiber will never be an adequate option. Setting aside such drastic actions, unincentivized satellite companies have virtually unlimited power to drag out the transition process for a decade, and that could only start after a long and tortuous litigation process was completed. They could so easily come back and say, oh we thought we could do this in 3 years, but now that we are getting into this project it is much more difficult than we realised. We are having trouble securing enough labor to install all those filters, and specifications keep changing on all these satellites we need. We are not sure when they will be finished. We are having contractual disputes with our insurers about the satellite launches, etc., etc., etc. We are now estimating that this transition will take 6 or 7 years, and there is some potential that even those numbers could slip. And that is just for the first 200MHz.

I would be astounded if they didn’t come back and say, oh about that 3rd hundred MHz that we offered just 6 weeks ago. Well that analysis was kind of a rush job. All those ideas we had are extremely complicated and they have never actually been done before. That entire proposal was based upon a whole lot of assumptions. But now that we’ve had a chance to analyse everything in much greater detail, we no longer believe it is possible. And what can the FCC do? They can’t install police in the offices of the satellite companies and force them to get it to work. Now we are back down to 200MHz that everyone said wasn’t enough, and even that won’t be delivered for 10 years because of all of the “unforeseen obstacles” they will no doubt encounter.

That concludes my discussion of the three main concerns that investors have about how Intelsat will fare in the C-Band spectrum clearing. It should be completely obvious to the reader by now, that there is only one possible solution that is going to deliver 5G, and that is a mutually agreeable compromise by all parties. For the compromise to be agreeable to Intelsat it will be very positive financially.

A Fair Price

The satellite companies have been exemplary corporate citizens through the entire course of this C-Band proceeding. It is difficult to count how many times they have amended their proposals to try and move towards a consensus resolution in this matter. They are very willing sellers of the spectrum. All that needs to be worked out is a price. We are one number away from a deal, motivated satellite companies, and the quick arrival of 5G. So what should that number be?

There is one really good precedent for the sorts of numbers that should be considered, and that is the 600MHz Broadcast Incentive Auction.

Source: FCC.gov

In 2012 Congress granted the FCC the authority (47 U.S.C. § 309(J)(8)(G)) to conduct incentive auctions. The first incentive auction (which included reverse and forward auctions) was performed on the 600MHz band and successfully completed in 2017. It cleared 84MHz of spectrum and raised just under $20 billion which is in the same order of magnitude as the expected proceeds from a C-Band auction (most analysts are using around $30b as a base case estimate). So there is little question that if it was possible to run a reverse auction involving satellite companies then the FCC would do so, and they may yet find a way to run one for the C-Band. Given that these incentive auctions were mandated by Congress and this authority remains with the FCC, there is little doubt that Congress would approve of any result that a reverse auction generated.

This 600 MHz auction ended up returning 51% of the auction proceeds to incumbents, 12% went to relocation costs, and 37% went to the US Treasury. One interesting detail about this auction was that even incumbents who didn’t give up any spectrum still got paid large incentives. Instead of relinquishing spectrum, some incumbents were allowed to move to a different band (VHF) with slightly inferior properties compared to the UHF band they were using. These incumbents, who were only moving, received on average 66% as much proceeds as those who completely gave up spectrum. There is no direct analogy here with the C-Band, but it would be as if the satellite companies didn’t even give up any spectrum, but simply swapped 300MHz of C-Band for 300MHz of Ku band and still were paid 36% of the total proceeds. If all the incumbents in this 600MHz auction had given up spectrum, instead of some just moving, incumbents would have received 54% of the total proceeds.

The incumbents in the 600MHz auction consisted of large numbers of TV stations, none of whom paid a cent for their licenses. These TV stations had become largely redundant as most Americans utilised streaming, cable, or satellite options. They used obsolete analogue technology, provided an outdated underused service, and fully 83% of auction participants chose to just shut down after the auction. As well-known auction expert, Professor Peter Cramton stated at the time, “I personally have not seen over-the-air TV in more than 25 years. Most of my students at the University of Maryland have never seen broadcast TV in their lifetimes.”

Contrast this with the C-Band incumbents who continuously upgrade to the latest and best satellite technology, operate in a highly profitable industry making 44% operating margins, and provide services that most Americans depend upon on a daily basis. Add to this the fact that, unlike the TV stations, these satellite companies paid billions to acquire other satellite companies to gain access to their spectrum, and spent billions more purchasing infrastructure to utilise their spectrum.

Given these vast differences, the C-Band incumbents are in an immensely stronger reverse auction position than 600MHz incumbents. Therefore the 54% of proceeds which effectively went to the incumbents in the 600MHz auction should represent an absolute lower boundary for any negotiations. And quite frankly, if the satellite companies only received 54% of the proceeds, they would be getting seriously short-changed.

On the other side of the coin, the FCC has a mandate to return a portion of the proceeds to the US Treasury. I would suggest that a minimum number that would represent a meaningful portion of the proceeds would be the US corporate tax rate of 21%. The transition costs are forecast to be similar to those in the 600MHz auction coming in around 10% of the auction proceeds. Therefore adding these two numbers would imply a maximum 69% of total proceeds going to incumbents. Thus we are left with a fairly narrow 15% range (between 54% and 69%) for the FCC and the CBA to negotiate an acceptable price for non-interference rights. Now it is over to the FCC to hurry up and get these negotiations completed.

Valuing Intelsat

I’ll begin by saying Intelsat is extremely difficult to value. The reason is that, with their debt load, there is so much leverage in the stock that very small changes in assumptions lead to massive implied price changes. Testing different assumptions in my own valuation model, I can easily arrive at price ranges that are 80-100% apart from each other, even when applying a perfectly reasonable range of assumptions, like varying the auction result by 10c/MHz/pop, or varying the government cut by 20%. If I vary a couple of assumptions in the same direction, the variance is even greater.

You can see this tremendous sensitivity to assumptions manifest itself in street price targets. Currently the highest price target is $34 and the low is $7. And both of those prices were recently updated after all the big news. The high dropped down from $54 and the low came down from $20. The average price target amongst 13 analysts right now is $17.83 and my models show that this is a realistic level that could potentially be achieved by reasonable assumptions.

Source: Marketscreener.com

The 5G Spectrum Act would seem to be kind of a worst case scenario now where the satellite companies retain about 40% of the proceeds after they pay relocation costs. When you compare this outcome to what the walking dead TV stations got in the previous incentive auction, this is a complete hosing of the satellite companies. I would never accept this outcome if I were them. But if they did, my models are showing a fair value somewhere between $6 and $32 if the auction generates between 30 - 40c/Mpop. But if they successfully completed such a clearing I think you need to add another $5 - $10 to those share prices for the option of being able to clear more C-Band spectrum in future, or even other spectrum bands that will no doubt become sought after.

If the previous reverse auction gives a good indication of what a fair settlement should look like, and will eventually be settled upon as I believe, then the picture looks much brighter. Plugging those numbers into the model generates fair value ranges between $19 and $50 per share, using the same 30 – 40c/Mpop auction outcomes. And this scenario should provide a much greater optionality value for potential future spectrum clearings.

I’ll be the first to admit, that these sorts of numbers look ridiculous in light of the current share price in the mid $6 range. But that is merely the nature of Intelsat with its incredible leverage. Show me a single analyst who thought it would break $5 back in early 2018 when it trading in the $3s. Who would have thought 6 months later it would trade at nearly $38. But when a stock is this difficult to value, with so few fundamental constraints, the emotions of the herd will be left to swing freely almost without limit. And that is what happened to Intelsat in the past month. Pessimism has reached an absolute crescendo and now the stock is being valued at nearly a worst case scenario and without ascribing even a cent of value to the potential for future spectrum clearings. Given the fair value ranges outlined above, it would take but a small change in sentiment for the stock to double from these levels, and it would be entirely reasonable for it to reach that average Wall Street target in the $17-$18 area.

Conclusion

The news that the FCC will be running the C-Band spectrum auctions is good news which has eliminated much uncertainty. There are multiple ways for auction proceeds to still find their way to the satellite companies under an FCC run auction.

No one should be opposed to the satellite companies receiving billions of dollars for their spectrum rights. A careful analysis of every argument made against such an outcome reveals that none of them are legitimate. Most importantly, the satellite companies do possess something of value and are fully within their rights to sell it.

The FCC has no legitimate way to strip the satellite companies of their strongly enforceable non-interference rights, nor would they even be interested in trying to do so, given the satellite companies consistent willingness to adopt compromise solutions.

The satellite companies are in an extremely strong negotiating position and if left unincentivized they could easily reduce the amount of spectrum offered and drag the transition out for a decade without even resorting to litigation.

Congress is the biggest worry in this proceeding, but they will end up being largely irrelevant to the final outcome. Multiple fierce debates will no doubt occur, and Intelsat investors will have to endure a slew of frightful sounding headlines, but nothing will come out of it in the end. No new bills will make it into law.

Meanwhile the FCC will be quietly working behind the scenes, using their more than adequate existing powers, to deliver a fair compromise outcome for all parties involved. This will likely be in the form of either a reverse auction or an auction of stapled satellite company non-interference rights, neither of which Congress will have the wherewithal to resist.

Based upon the previous incentive auction results, the final outcome should see the satellite companies receive about 60% of the total proceeds. Based upon this number Intelsat should trade in a range between $19 and $50 per share.

