Zynex: Exhausted Bears, Enthusiastic Salesforce

It can be dispiriting to see a company execute well but not see that performance reflected in the share price. That has been the story with Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) for the last six months. When the company announced 95% order growth year over year, the stock gave back all the resulting gains over the next weeks. That can look like the market judged the announcement insignificant. The failure of ZYXI to post the gains I think it deserves pushed me to review my investment. The results in short form: I increased my position over the past week. For those interested, a longer answer:

ZYXI has been the focus of a bear raid since the CEO filed a form S-3 after market close on June 26. On June 14, ZYXI closed at 8.75 and had 47,460 shares short. After the release of the S-3 on June 26, it plunged over 30% before closing at 8.69 on June 27. The reported short position for June 28 was 439,520, an almost 1,000% increase in two weeks. Short activity continued at a torrid pace, adding a million shares in the next two weeks and 2.5 million shares in the following two months. Activity then slowed for a month, before marked increases in the periods preceding and containing a notably aggressive bear article (in which the author claimed to be agitating for multiple governmental agencies to initiate fraud investigations against Zynex).

Short interest has remained stable since then, and the bear raid seems to have reached its limit. ZYXI has been trending up, and the latest short figures show a small decrease - the first since June. But ZYXI is still most certainly a heavily shorted stock. Considering how a 100k sale by the CEO could cap earlier rallies in ZYXI, the fact that this stock has actually appreciated while absorbing 3.5 million shares sold short testifies to its basic strength.

The stock won't be out of the woods until the shorts have exited. We may see other efforts to precipitate drops in price, and we'll surely see volatility - sharp drops and increases. But I expect we will also soon see a price more fairly reflecting its cash flow generation and growth prospects soon.

The Bear Thesis

I assume the short's preliminary thesis, after the release of the S-3 registration on June 26, was that the CEO planned to dump all his shares, perhaps himself not believing in the future of the company. The first part of that thesis has been addressed in statements by the CEO: that it was "housekeeping." It is unusual for an insider to file an S-3, because it is rarely necessary: insiders typically have their shares registered for sale. His claim was given a more binding form when he filed a Form 8-K specifically mapping out his sales for the next year - "the sale of 600,000 shares at minimum prices ranging from $10.10 to $17.10." The plan extends through August 14, 2020.

The CEO is divesting a very small portion of his shares, one point at a time. He isn't a young guy anymore, and he already watched a sizable fortune disappear when ZYXI traded from $5 to $0.05 between 2008 and 2014. So, perhaps, with age has come the wisdom of diversification, and perhaps a decision to enjoy his success. He is, for instance, active in charities addressing the opioid crisis. He has proven himself to be an excellent and long-viewed steward of the company. Despite that, it would likely be better for this stock (and Zynex's structure as a public company) if he reduced his holdings below 50% and gave up majority control.

Regardless, from the way the stock has handled the influx of almost 4 million shorts, it can certainly handle 400,000 or so more shares from him over the next 8 months. From the 8-K, it looks like his next block of ~100k shares will be sold when the stock rises over 13 (and the remainder at each point as it rises from 14 to 17.10).

ZYXI also seemed vulnerable to a bear raid because it looked expensive at a P/E ~37. It should be much less volatile when analysts publish quarterly earnings that more accurately reflect its likely growth in the second half of 2020 and beyond (it should also be at a much higher price). If the company executes its growth plan to reach $400M in revenue in a little over 3 years, the forward-looking P/E is currently around 1.5.

The Developing Growth Story

Management's plan for Zynex extends well past getting the stock to 17. They have been-very successfully to date - pursuing a clearly defined and eminently executable plan that should grow them to be a multi-billion-dollar company (if that plan isn't derailed somehow - I'll review risks below, but that list is shrinking). Once they have built out and ramped up their (planned) 400-strong direct sales team, they should be there. And their nation-spanning sales team, along with their asset-light business model and healthy cash flow and balance, will allow them to continue expanding through acquisition and R&D, in addition to selectively selling third-party devices.

The most salient change in the past couple quarters is that Zynex's business is no longer best described as "expanding to exploit the vacant electrotherapy market." Now, it is more accurate to say it is "leveraging the success of its NexWave device to fund its growth into a major medical device sales organization."

Beginning in 2019, Zynex doubled the rate they were hiring sales staff, to "8 to 10 a month." Each new hire is put through a training program. After that, there is an attrition rate of 20-30%. Those remaining are generally paying for themselves through product sales within three months. Entrenched sales people produce around $1 million a year on average for the company.

Q3 saw management further (and unexpectedly) accelerate the progress toward their final team structure by laying off a large portion of their remaining independent sales reps - reducing it to 53, after being close to 100 at the beginning of 2019. And, September marked the first month they hired 15 reps. That acceleration hurt the quarter's results, through some revenue reduction and an outsized increase in SG&A (leading to what was at least a 4 cent clip in earnings per share), but we'll see the benefits from those decisions beginning in Q1 2020.

Hiring activity is intense in all areas of the business. Not at all just sales - patient care, customer support, enrollment specialists, even a claims denial specialist are recent postings. They are restructuring, with a hard eye on streamlining and improving billing and reimbursement, and their cuts have included even long-term employees. This is not a simple expansion.

Zynex already has a tremendous asset in their current ~200 direct sales team. Other device manufacturers will be competing to have their devices added to Zynex's list of third-party products, if they aren't already. I expect we will start to see new devices in the next months and quarters, as well as sales people selling more devices from Zynex's catalog to more fully exploit their respective region's potential.

Lastly, it seems the new COO has instituted the company's rapid growth as a sort of staff rallying cry or slogan. This is mostly anecdotal, but it seems clear even in scraps like the most recent Glassdoor review's statement that "I look forward to this journey to 10X!" (Ten times current annual revenue is… about $400 million.)

The COO was without a doubt a great hire. The blue chip and high growth experience he brought to Zynex is evident in the form and execution of its growth, and even in the fact that we haven't seen any more missteps like the suboptimal (in my honest opinion) handling of the S-3. Zynex has started looking and behaving like a major medical device company.

Window on Next Year's Revenues: Order Growth

Since my last article, we received concrete confirmation that Zynex is achieving the explosive sales growth that our early models (which took sales force expansion as a key input) suggested. Q2 came with 60% order growth year over year, but Q3 saw an extraordinary 95%.

Order growth refers to the number of devices ordered that quarter (or, basically, the number of new customers) and is the first step in the company's long revenue chain. And long it certainly is. We will only start seeing top-line impact from the Q2 orders in Q4. For those with patience, however, the orders have a long tail, as some of those new users will continue using the device, ordering supplies, and perhaps paying lease/rental fees for years.

The CEO explained this cycle in the Q1 2018 earnings call:

Revenue is generated from an order [over] several years…. [There is] a fairly long payment cycle in our industry, where most of it is paid by health insurance companies. Most of the revenue comes from the monthly supplies that are being shipped to the patients as long as they're still treating. Device revenue is split between when we bill an insurance company for the purchase of the device versus… rental[s]. That means the revenue is divided [over] many, many months, often well over a year. Sometimes it's simply lifetime use that insurance approves for patients.... So if we have a spike in orders… you won't see that as a revenue spike immediately.

Looking at the relationship between order growth and revenue growth in the last year versus two and three years ago, Zynex has clearly improved its billings and reimbursement procedures, tightening the lag and clarifying that progression (now, you can much more clearly see order growth translate into device and supply revenue quarter by quarter).

If the pattern holds, Zynex will most likely release the latest order growth numbers in the first week of January. Barring a trend reversal, order growth for Q4 will be over 100%. If our modeled relationship between sales force and order growth holds, it will be comfortably higher. It will be interesting to see how that impacts the short position.

Another leading indicator of growth is the inventory Zynex maintains (for a three-month turnover). Inventory for Q3 was $2,129,000, up 180% from Q3 2018 ($796,0000). The inventory number is slightly more current than the order growth figure, as it is an end of quarter figure, but perhaps less compelling as it represents the company's outlook rather than actual sales.

Risks

The author of the "Abusive Pricing Model" article on Seeking Alpha was certainly effective in inducing a price decline, in part because it focused on an area of real risk - the possibility of changing insurance climates and changing reimbursement rates from individual insurers. And, that is also the area of Zynex's business into which investors have the least visibility. In part, it was shaking out weak hands - for many of its claims to seem plausible requires a lack of familiarity with the medical industry and Zynex's business. Of course, part of its impact was from the author's topline claim to be attempting to instigate a fraud investigation into Zynex. No one likes to see that word near to a company they are invested in. But an actual investigation is not a real risk - or perhaps, it is a certainty, if the Office of the Inspector General's periodic audits count.

There is certainly fraud in insurance reimbursement, and even normal billing practices in the industry look fraudulent to many, including myself and most anyone who has seen a bill produced by an emergency room or hospital visit. (This recent article in NYTimes, "Where the Frauds Are All Legal," is illustrative.). But the fraud is not in the reimbursement schedules that companies negotiate with insurance providers. Fraud generally takes the form of charging providers for services customers never received.

Ironically (considering the article's claims), Zynex is in its current position of market dominance because they have managed their claims process ethically and carefully. Going into 2016, Zynex and its two (much larger) competitors were all audited by the OIG. Both competitors were issued multi-million-dollar fines and were shut down. Zynex passed the audit. Zynex's recent audit for 2019 by the OIG was again successful.

(The CEO described the last visit from the FDA in the 2019 Q3 call: "The last time we had a government audit, that would have been in the spring of this year. The FDA came out on one of their surprise audits. They left two days early, and we had no major and no minor observations.")

Changes in reimbursement rates, and reimbursement issues with individual providers, is a core part of Zynex's business. And, solving those problems is something they are very good at. They will manage the risks, and the inevitable issues, as well as any medical company, probably better than most. And they are in a good position as the only supplier of popular, medically necessary devices that directly target the opioid epidemic.

Here is a list of Zynex's MSRP's on different supplies. We don't know the reimbursement rates of individual insurers. Except one (which is also an example of the problems that Zynex faces): Aetna does not cover the NexWave. It considers IFC and TENS devices, individually, as "medically necessary" and covers them, but illogically (at least from a medical standpoint) considers devices that offer both modalities as "experimental."

The risk of competition has dropped dramatically over the past year. There are other prescription electrotherapy devices out there. Some have a regional presence, some are just obscure. But they are generally more expensive, and none have any marketing push behind them. It is possible that an aggressive competitor will enter the market, but difficult to believe they could provide the same services better and more cheaply. We watched closely for the entry of competitors for several months, but other companies just don't seem eager to take on this business. Zynex has refined its billings systems over more than decade, often painfully. And with its direct sales force quickly establishing itself in the nationwide market, it has passed the point where it is particularly vulnerable to competition.

With every new rep hired, and with every additional week new reps spend establishing relationships, Zynex's moat grows deeper and wider.

The fact that Zynex does still have some independent sales reps presents some risk of irregularities that could raise issues. I wouldn't say it is a large risk, as the company relied on an independent sales force until this year and made it this far without problems. Furthermore, controls have been tightening as their billing department has grown more efficient. I expect to see continued rapid reduction in the size of the independent sales force, and this is another reason we should be applauding the accelerated development of the direct sales team.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZYXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.