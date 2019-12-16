Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Dec. 16

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

It’s official, there are no more expected dividend raise announcements from Canada’s Dividend All-Stars. Although there may be a surprise or two to come, at this point all the companies who were expected to raise dividends have done so (or failed to do so). As such, let’s look at the final week which unfolded as expected.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Results

Last week, there were two companies expected to raise dividends - CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CTRFF)[TSX:CRT-UN] and Enbridge (ENB)[TSX:ENB]. Although both did raise dividends, one of the readers pointed out in the comments that CT REIT had announced its annual dividend raise in November. Finally, as I was prepping for Tecsys (OTCPK:TCYSF)[TSX:TCS] to announce this coming week, I found out that it had in fact reported results two weeks ago.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Enbridge 10% $0.295 9.98% $0.29* $3.24* Tecsys N/A N/A 9.09% $0.005 $0.06 CT REIT 3.04-4.62% $0.0019- $.0029 ~4.00% ? ?

Let’s start with the easy one. Enbridge came through with an as expected raise. The company had targeted 10% dividend growth through 2020 and it did not disappoint. The quarterly dividend rises to $0.81 per share. What should investors expect moving forward?

As per its annual investor presentation, Enbridge expects to keep the dividend at approximately 65% of distributed cash flow [DCF]. Since it ended the year at exactly 65%, it makes sense for the dividend to grow inline with DCF which is expected to grow by 5-7% annually.

I wasn’t expecting Tecsys to release quarterly results until this week (December 20). This is the date that the TMX and my brokerage had indicated. Turns out they were way off base and Tecsys announced quarterly results on December 4th.

Along with second quarter results, the company raised dividends by 9.09%, or $0.005 per share. Although it is a decent raise, it is below the company’s double-digit average. It also extends the trend of a lowering dividend growth rate. This is not all that surprising considering that Tecsys’s payout ratio is approximately 112% based on next year’s earnings estimates.

With the raise, Tecsys extends its dividend growth streak to 12 years, the second-longest streak among all tech-listed All-Stars.

We end with some commentary on CT REIT. According to the headline of the company’s November 4th press release “CT REIT Announces Sixth Consecutive Annual Distribution Increase and Record Third Quarter 2019 Results.”

Seems straightforward enough – the company is raising the distribution by 4% according to the sub-headline. Likewise, Ken Silver, President and CEO is quoted as saying "Six years after our IPO, we can confidently point to the success and resilience of our business model, marked by our track record of attractive growth, conservative financial management, and with today's announcement, our sixth consecutive annual distribution increase, beginning in January 2020.”

That’s great! However, that is the only mention of the dividend increase. The company didn’t in fact declare January’s dividend at the same time. Typically, when the company publicly announces a dividend increase, it also declares the newly announced dividend.

As of writing, CT REIT has yet to declare the dividend which is why it did not yet show up on my radar as my usual sources have yet to pick it up. CT REIT typically declares the dividend mid-month, which is likely to come this week. At that point, we will know exactly what the new dividend will be.

In the coming weeks, I'll post my usual annual recap and introduce readers to the new crop of All-Stars. Next year will be an exciting one as there are a plethora of new companies joining the All-Star list. The second-most of all-time!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.