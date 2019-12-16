The Odds Are Not In Favor Of A Quick Recovery For Patterson-UTI Energy

PTEN Improves Shareholder Returns

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) owns and operates onshore drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in North America. The company has been lowering its contract drilling rigs in the face of the current energy market weakness, particularly concerning onshore drilling and lack of demand for hydraulic fracturing. I think its revenues can underperform the management expectations in Q4. Until growth returns, I think the stock will provide limited opportunity to gain on the upside.

However, the company's pressure pumping business has held steady. Despite the current stagnation, the expectation of a recovery in hydraulic fracturing activity in 2H 2020 has kept the company's assets busy. Reduced capex can improve free cash flow in 2020. The company now looks to focus on improving shareholder returns through a steady dividend and a share repurchase plan. Also, it has started to drive down debt and extend the debt maturity profile.

What Do PTEN's Key Metrics Suggest?

By the end of Q3 2019, PTEN's average rig count was 142, which represented a 10% decline compared to Q2 2019. The company's rig count averaged 119 drilling rigs in November 2019. So, the count is already down by 16% in Q4. Its management expected to average 126 rigs in Q4 when it discussed its outlook in the Q3 earnings call. So, the company is likely to underperform the forecast. The management also expects 73 rigs operating under term contracts during Q4, and an average of 55 rigs working under term contracts by June 2020. Currently, 69% of its rigs are super-spec. Because the super-spec rigs are typically more productive and earn a higher margin, it will get rid of the legacies rigs and field only the APEX rigs shortly. Many of the company's APEC rigs are fast-moving, fit-for-purpose, pad-drilling rigs.

How Are The Industry Indicators Doing?

The weakness in drilling activity is led by a decline in the upstream capex budget, driven by the crude oil price volatility. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) price, on average, decreased by 5% from Q2 to Q3. The U.S. rig count was down by 11%. Despite the global energy demand growth concerns, the crude oil price has remained firm since the start of October due to renewed optimism over the trade relations with China and inventory drawdowns.

The number of drilled wells and drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells declined by 4% in Q3 compared to Q2 in the key unconventional resource shales. Since September, the drilling activity has weakened further. It signals the drillers in the unconventional shales have not found the necessary confidence (or adequate margin) to increase completions activity given the current weakness in the crude oil price. Total energy production, however, has not decelerated due to the tremendous improvement in drilling efficiency in the past couple of years. By August 2019, the U.S. total energy production increased by 5.3% in the past year.

How Will The Industry Forces Affect The Company?

Typically, the E&P companies would slow activity in Q4 when they reach the end of their capex budget. The drilling and pressure pumping activity is expected to decline further in Q4. However, PTEN's management has expressed optimism over a mild recovery in late-December and early January 2020. The management does want to speculate much on the 2020 activity level, but it seems some of the upstream operators are beginning to become confident over their drilling and completion program in 2020.

In pressure pumping, low pricing levels are leading to horsepower attrition due to the stacking and retirement of equipment by the oilfield servicing companies. In a low energy price environment, this is expected to follow suit, leading to a slow correction in the utilization level. When utilization improves, so will PTEN's operating performance.

Contract Drilling Segment: Performance And Outlook

In the Q3 2019 earnings call, the management commented that it aims to rationalize equipment to realize higher efficiency and increased capital efficiency. In Q4, the average rigs operating may decline further by 16% compared to Q3. Average rig revenue per operating day may fall by 3%, assuming a decrease in the early contract termination. Costs per day can increase by $200 per operating day, which will partially mitigate the revenue fall. Margin, however, is likely to fall in Q4 compared to Q3. Overall, I do not expect the segment performance will prompt the stock price to move up in the short term.

In the past year until Q3 2019, PTEN's average revenue per operating day increased by 9%. However, the improvement was more than offset by significantly lower rigs operating (20% lower). As a result, the company's Contract Drilling segment revenues, which accounted for 55% of the Q3 revenues, declined by 13% year-over-year. However, reduced operating rigs entirely accounted for the revenue loss because the company witnessed a higher average rig margin per operating day (16% up) during Q3 compared to a year ago. Much of the revenue per rig benefit in Q3 emanated from early contract terminations.

During Q3, it retired 36 legacy non-APEX rigs and certain other drilling assets, which resulted in a $173 million impairment charge. Also, the company retired ~300,000 pressure pumping horsepower. The retirement of the assets because PTEN's management saw limited opportunity to work at rates and terms that would justify the activation of the rigs. The view reflects the current weakness in the onshore drilling industry.

As of September 30, the company's term contract for drilling rigs, or backlog, was ~$646 million, which was 10% lower compared to its backlog on June 30, 2019. The lower backlog indicates diminished revenue visibility in the future and can affect the company's top line, adversely in the short term. The effect on the margin, however, can be challenging to foresee.

Pressure Pumping Segment: Performance And Outlook

PTEN's management has already stacked one more active spread in Q4. It will evaluate the economics of working versus idling spreads on a spread-by-spread basis. The company's spreads are primarily located in the Permian, South Texas, Mid-Continent, and Northeast. While in the recent past, it moved spreads out of the mid-con and between South Texas and West Texas, it does not look to change the geography mix in the short term. It currently has 1.3 million horsepower deployed in the market. While the management expects the demand for fracking to increase in 2020, it is not confident over the revival in pricing, and therefore, the operating margin is more likely to stay muted in 2020. I think, by 2H 2020, a marginal increase in rig count and E&P activity will lead to an improvement in pricing. But until then, the completions activity and pricing for fracking activities will remain challenging for PTEN. I think the effect on the stock price is likely to be mildly positive in the next couple of quarters.

Meanwhile, the company aims to maintain rationalization in equipment that is being retired. In Q3, such policy resulted in $10 million to $12 million savings in capex, while in Q4, it can reduce capex further by $5 million to $6 million. While the company did not divulge any figure (i.e., probable savings) for 2020, we can expect such cost reduction efforts to continue in the coming quarters.

PTEN's Pressure Pumping segment revenues decreased by 51% year-over-year in Q3 2019. The company's active frac spread declined to 14 in Q3 from 15 in the previous quarter, and 20 from the beginning of the year, reflecting a reduction in completion activity. Deterioration in pressure pumping demand and lower spread resulted in the year-over-year revenue fall in Q3. Pressure pumping margin as a percentage of revenues weakened to 15.5% in Q3 from 17.9% in Q2.

Dividend And Repurchase

PTEN pays a $0.04 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to a 1.72% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has decreased by 6.9%. Helmerich & Payne's (HP) dividend yield (7.22%) is higher compared to PTEN.

Since July 2018, the company thrice increased its share repurchase program. In 9M 2019, it repurchased $225 million worth of shares at an average price of $11.25 per share. So, the management values its stock price higher than the market does. Total shareholder returns (dividend plus repurchase) amounted to $250 million in 9M 2019, which was 90% higher than in the previous year.

FCF, Capex, And Debt

In 9M 2019 2019, PTEN's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $584 million, which was an improvement over a year ago. Despite the decrease in revenues during this period, the company's CFO improved on account of lower account receivable. In 9M 2019, it spent $283 million in capex, leaving $300 million as free cash flow (or FCF), which was a significant improvement compared to a marginally positive FCF a year ago.

Recently, the company has revised down its FY2019 capex estimates the second time in a row to $350 million. The revised guidance would be 45% lower than FY2018 due to the reduced spend on rig upgrades.

PTEN has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.33x) compared to its peers. Nabors Industries' (NBR) leverage was 1.3x as of September 30, while Helmerich & Payne's leverage was 0.12x. Pioneer Energy Services' (PES) leverage was 4.1x as of that date. PTEN's liquidity (borrowings under a revolver plus cash & equivalents) as of June 30 was $765 million.

By issuing new debt in November, PTEN will repay a significant portion of the debt due in 2022 and will extend the maturity to 2029. The company has another $525 million in debt due for repayment after 2023 unless it works out some debt repayment rescheduling. With lower capex, we can expect FCF to increase in 2020. Higher FCF plus strong liquidity give the company adequate fund to manage its debt, dividend and share repurchase in the near-to-medium-term. Over the medium-to-long-term, the company might need to improve cash flows to lower leverage while making adequate shareholder returns.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Patterson-UTI Technology is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~3.5x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.7x. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 10.8x. So, it is currently trading at a steep discount to its past average.

PTEN's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers because sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline more sharply compared to the rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (NBR, HP, and PES) average of 6.2x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 14 sell-side analysts rated PTEN a "buy" in December (including "Very bullish"), while nine of the analysts rated it a "hold." Three of the analysts rated it a "sell" or "very bearish." The consensus target price is $9.85, which at the current price, suggests ~5% downside.

What's The Take On PTEN?

As the downturn in the energy market continues, it poses increasing challenges to PTEN's upside, both at the macro level and operationally. The company has been responding to the threats by lowering its contract drilling rigs and does not expect a quick turnaround. The company's onshore rig count and, therefore, revenues, can underperform the management expectations in Q4. However, the company's pressure pumping business has been relatively steady as the activity level is set to recover in the second half of 2020. While pricing remains under pressure, lower capex can improve free cash flow in 2020.

Given the lack of growth, the company has combined a steady dividend payment with an enhanced share repurchase plan. Also, it has started to drive down debt and extend the maturity profile. Until growth returns, the stock will provide limited opportunity to gain on the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.