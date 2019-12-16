The article was also shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

After spending a quarter in the penalty box over declining gross margins and profitability, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) - the online e-commerce company that's best known for sending its customers a "Fix" consisting of five items that they can choose from - is back in vogue. The company just reported strong Q1 results that offer a bullish outlook into the rest of FY20, sending shares up ~15% since the earnings release:

In my view, investors should put Stitch Fix back on their radar. A couple of new developments have stirred since last quarter that offer us more confidence in the bullish thesis for this stock:

Experimentation with purchasing formats have been critical in supporting growth and broadening client counts. Though Stitch Fix began as a "choose from five items a box" company, the company's recent initiatives to bring its customers a more traditional purchasing experience have seemed to support its strong growth rates. The company introduced "Shop Your Looks" last quarter, which uses the Stitch Fix algorithm to present customers with a selection of clothes based on their tastes; they then have the option to directly purchase the clothes in that selection, and in different colors. Stitch Fix's shareholder letter has cited "strong early results" for Shop Your Looks, which has been rolled out to one-third of the company's active Women's clients. The company noted as well that of the customers who purchased using Shop Your Looks, 60% bought two items or more, indicating that the offering has driven strong engagement. Stitch Fix plans to extend Shop Your Looks to its Men's lineup by the end of 2020.

Figure 1. Stitch Fix guidance update Source: Stitch Fix 1Q20 shareholder letter

In a market environment that has placed a lot more emphasis on startups' profitability, Stitch Fix's EBITDA revision as well as its return to gross margin growth this quarter is a strong signal to investors that Stitch Fix is committed to remaining on a balanced growth profile and hitting profitability, despite aggressive expansions into overseas markets.

At present share prices, Stitch Fix trades at a market cap of $2.63 billion, and after netting out the $387.8 million of cash on its balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $2.24 billion - valuing the company at just 1.17x EV/FY21 revenues. The chart below gives a good idea of the wide range that apparel companies trade at - and Stitch Fix is nowhere near the top, despite its strong growth potential:

Stay long here and ride the upward momentum.

Q1 download

Let's now parse through the details of Stitch Fix's most recent earnings results:

Figure 2. Stitch Fix 1Q20 results Source: Stitch Fix 1Q20 shareholder letter

Revenues grew 22% y/y to $444.8 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $441.2 million (+20% y/y) by nearly two points, and consistent with the company's total top-line growth forecast of 20.5-22.5% y/y for the full fiscal year. The company also noted that its count of active clients grew 17% y/y to 3.4 million, decelerating one point from last quarter's 18% y/y growth rate.

Stitch Fix has also done a good job at increasing its average spend per customer, driven by its new purchasing initiatives and a greater tendency for repeat purchases. The company reported that revenue per active client rose 9% y/y to $485.

Katrina Lake, Stitch Fix's CEO, remains confident in the ability of Shop Your Looks and Shop New Colors to drive an acceleration in revenue growth through the end of FY20. Per her prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

The momentum we’ve built thus far across both Shop Your Looks and Shop New Colors gives us confidence in our ability to accelerate revenue growth through the end of the fiscal year. Strong results from these offerings demonstrate how successful we can be when we expand our personalization capabilities in new and incremental ways. Direct-buy is anchored on the personalization engine we’ve built that has enabled us to sell nearly $5 billion in apparel and accessories over the last five years. We look forward to using this advantage and extending our capability to better serve existing clients and reach new ones over time. As we extend our offering to new form factors, the efficiencies we're driving through inventory management will play a key role in enabling us to better serve our clients."

The beats in growth aside, perhaps what investors were drawn to most in Stitch Fix's quarter was its return to growth in gross margins, despite the fact that the company continued to cite inventory investments as a headwind to margin growth.

Figure 3. Stitch Fix gross margin trends

Source: Stitch Fix 1Q20 shareholder letter

As seen in the chart above, Stitch Fix's gross margins grew 20bps y/y and 120bps sequentially - after showing a rare 30bps decline last quarter. The company noted that "improvements in merchandise costs and operational efficiencies" were able to trump a drag from increased inventory investments.

And though these margin gains were more or less absorbed by heavier sales and marketing expenses to support Stitch Fix's UK launch, Stitch Fix managed to heavily beat Wall Street's profit expectations. Adjusted EBITDA clocked in at $5.1 million, well ahead of Wall Street's consensus of -$5.5 million, while Stitch Fix also surprised Wall Street with breakeven GAAP EPS, versus consensus of -$0.06.

Figure 4. Stitch Fix adj. EBITDA trends

Source: Stitch Fix 1Q20 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

With Stitch Fix's most recent results, we have new evidence that last quarter's (Q4) weakness, particularly on the profitability front, was due to temporary headwinds. We like the fact that Stitch Fix is tracking ahead of its growth expectations for the year and seeing success in its new direct-buy initiatives, as well as the fact that the company heavily boosted its EBITDA expectations for the year. With the company still hovering just above ~1x forward revenues, there's plenty of head room for Stitch Fix to enjoy the rally that eluded it in 2019.