SVB Financial - A Value Play On Growth In Tech And Life Sciences

While SVB is not without risk and doesn't pay a dividend, I do think it deserves a place in a diversified financial portfolio for the additional growth and unique sector exposure it offers.

Valuation multiples are also low relative to historical ranges. Multiple reversion and upgrades could see the stock move above $300.

But these have been blown out of proportion and recent upbeat management guidance for 2020 implies Street estimates need to move materially higher.

The stock hit a rough patch this year on worries about its exposure to lower rates.

SVB offers unique exposure to venture capital and private equity in the fast-growing tech and life sciences sectors.

SVB (NASDAQ: SIVB) offers a unique investment story in the regional banks space with a business model that is almost exclusively geared to venture capital and private equity in the technology and life sciences sectors.

Trading on only 11x PE it is an inexpensive way to play continued growth in start-up and early-stage VC/PE financing in these fast-growing sectors.

The stock is viewed as more rate-sensitive than many because of the structure of its balance sheet and this led to the shares being sold off aggressively earlier in the year as Fed cuts started to bite. But the stock has had a resurgence lately and recently delivered upbeat guidance for 2020.

What's especially interesting to me is that Street earnings numbers for 2020 continue to look very low and the company is forecast to post a YoY decline in profits. This goes against everything we're seeing in the VC/PE sectors where "dry-powder" numbers are at all-time highs. It also goes against the company's own 2020 guidance.

I expect estimates will have to be raised, possibly by a lot. As this happens, I think the shares will get another boost. Current multiples also remain some way off SVB's historic averages. I see a good chance we can re-test 2018 highs of over $300, indicating there's at least 20% upside.

Background - a unique story

SVB has a number of very distinct features that set it apart from other regional banks:

1. Customer base. It is predominantly a play on VC/PE clients in the technology and life sciences sectors where it collects deposits from equity funding activity and makes loans for capital call lending.

Loans to VC/PE customers make up 52% of the portfolio, with direct credit lines to life sciences/healthcare and tech companies accounting for a further 32%.

Source: 3Q19 investor presentation

2. Deposit franchise. It's deposit franchise is heavily weighted to non-interest bearing accounts, which account for 68% of total deposits, a far-higher number than most banks. This is due to sizeable deposit volumes being held on account with SVB for equity funding activity. These balances are normally held on-demand to be deployable at short notice in funding rounds.

Source: 3Q19 investor presentation

3. Fee income. SVB's fee income activities are also much larger than most regional peers, accounting for close to 40% of net revenues. Their source is also unusual, with the largest chunk (c.15%) coming from investment banking fees on underwriting, private placements and advisory services. A further c.15% comes from discretionary portfolio management and about 10% from gains on equity warrants SVB receives in IPOs and exit activities.

The common denominator for all these fee-streams is activity levels in the VC/PE sector.

4. Growth. Finally, SVB has a history of strong growth. Net profit has more than trebled in the last five years, while lending and interest income have grown by 1.5x.

Source: FDIC

The outlook is bright

SVB's prospects are intimately intertwined with those of the early-stage tech and life sciences sectors and VC/PE activity in these areas.

While recent IPO flops like Uber (NYSE: UBER) and WeWork (WE, unlisted) have cast some doubt over private equity valuations, the structural growth in PE/VC still looks strong.

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) estimates that global private equity "dry-powder" currently stands at $1.3tn. Combined with leverage, this represents an investable cash pool of over $3tn.

Source: Credit Suisse

CS also estimates that the tech and healthcare sectors account for a growing share of industry M&A, ECM and leveraged finance fees, currently ~30% and up from ~25% three years ago.

Source: Credit Suisse

Tech public market valuations also remain highly supportive with Nasdaq at all-time highs. SVB's stock price has loosely tracked Nasdaq over time.

Source: Y-Charts

SVB's own outlook for 2020 is also upbeat. In the 3Q earnings report last month management stated the following:

In 2020, we expect continued solid performance and opportunities for growth, even without help from interest rates. Our preliminary outlook is based on our expectations for healthy client liquidity and activity, although potentially less robust than in 2019; and stable credit, barring a significant deterioration in the economy. (3Q earnings report)

Management also backed up this optimism with granular guidance on most of the key P&L drivers:

Source: 3Q19 investor presentation

In fact, there's so much granularity here that it's a fairly easy exercise to estimate 2020 earnings. I've done the calculation below and it shows that EPS should grow, probably not by much because of the headwind of lower rates and lower interest margins. But c.2% growth looks implicit from the company's guidance.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

It is therefore surprising that Street estimates continue to see SVB experiencing a steep 8% EPS drop in 2020.

Source: Y-Charts

Mostly this reflects concern about SVB's exposure to recent Fed cuts.

I noted that SVB has an unusually high proportion of non-interest bearing deposits. As rates fall, there is obviously no offset against falling loan yields on this part of the bank's liabilities. That creates a margin squeeze. However, there are other offsets. For example, SVB has increased the duration on its fixed income security investments, which will help asset yields. It has also hedged some of its rate exposure by entering interest rate swaps.

In short, SVB should be able to manage this situation and having given specific NIM guidance for 2020 (3.1-3.2%) the issue has been largely defused.

Consequently my reading of the situation is that Street estimates have simply failed to keep pace with what the company is telling us about next year - and what the external environment is telling us about the outlook for the company's core customer base.

With the Fed seemingly on hold through 2020, the downside risks to NIM from further rate cuts also seems to have receded.

Conclusions: earnings upgrades and possible multiple expansion should keep the stock motoring

If my calculations are right then SVB should enjoy double-digit upgrades to 2020 expectations in coming months. This is one key factor that should keep the share pricing moving higher.

Another is that, as the market comes to realize that SVB isn't going "ex-growth", there is room for valuation multiples to expand. Forward PE is currently 11.8x and P/TBV 2.2x. Both values are below SVB's 5-year trailing averages of 13x and 2.4x respectively.

Assuming my 2020 EPS estimate of $22.7 and the current PE of 11.8x, fair value would be ~$270 compared to the current price of $250.

If PE moves back to the historic average of 13x then my EPS estimate implies fair value closer to $300.

For reference, the stock traded as high as $330 as recently as late-2018.

SVB is trading below trailing multiple ranges

Source: Y-Charts

Bottom-line: SVB isn't for everyone. The fact it doesn't pay a dividend might be an insurmountable put-off for many income investors (although it has recently done share repurchases). And it comes with concentrated risk to the PE/VC industries and tech/life-sciences sectors. The stock has also had a good run recently (+15% over 3 months).

However, it has a track record of growth, it is geared-in to structural expansion in private equity financing and it is not expensive.

The market has been overly fixated on SVB's exposure to falling interest rates recently and has yet to properly price-in management's upbeat guidance for 2020. Street estimates look about 15% too low on my numbers, and upgrades could be a strong catalyst for the stock. Additionally, a move back closer to its long-term PE average would put fair value for the stock at or above $300.

In my view, it deserves a place in a diversified financial portfolio for the additional growth and unique sector exposure it offers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SIVB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.