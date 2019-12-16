Worley: Misunderstood Business At A Great Price

Worley Ltd is a global engineering, advisory and project management services company with a focus predominantly across the hydrocarbons, chemicals, minerals & metals and infrastructure sectors.

The company announced the acquisition of Jacob’s Energy, Chemicals and Resources division (ECR) on 22 October 2018 for an Enterprise value of US3.3bn, implying a June FY18 EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.5x pre-synergies. The ECR acquisition nearly doubles both revenue and earnings for Worley going forward and results in a combined headcount of ~57,000.

The share price remained flat over the last twelve months due to falling demand for new energy projects linked to weak oil price and some indigestion from the capital raising associated with the Jacobs ECR acquisition.

I believe such issues are transitory, with Worley having a number of positive catalysts further outlined below.

ECR diversification and synergy benefits are underappreciated:

The ECR acquisition gives Worley three key benefits going forward:

Global sector leadership across Hydrocarbons by combining ECR’s downstream expertise with Worley’s upstream expertise;

Earnings diversification and greater through the cycle stability with ECR reducing MergoCo’s upstream exposure from 62% to 39% of revenue and increasing opex related revenue from 34% to 47% and

Cost and revenue synergies that should underpin material EPS accretion and shareholder returns.

Worley upgraded cost synergies from $130m to $150m only ~6 weeks post-closing the ECR deal and signalled greater optimism from the revenue opportunities emerging from their combined capabilities going forward at its investor day last month. Importantly, Worley has assumed no revenue synergies from the deal, despite the fact that there appears to be a number of areas where cross-selling opportunities exist.

Lean operating model provides meaningful margin upside going forward:

From 2013 to 2016, Worley faced a very challenging macro backdrop, as international oil majors and national oil companies cut oil and gas capex spending. In response, Worley reduced its overhead cost base by 33% or $500m primarily through optimising its footprint, pooling resources and improving staff utilisation. These measures have set Worley up as a much leaner operation, providing greater operating leverage into an increasing capex cycle and supporting an increase in EBIT margin going forward towards double digits from 5.6% in 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

Key executives and management team are well regarded with strong alignment to shareholders:

The current management team have a track record of delivery, having led the above-mentioned cost out program and recovery of Worley through a very challenging period. Furthermore, there is strong alignment of interests with shareholders, with the chairman holding ~$500 million worth of Worley stock and the CEO holding $21 million worth of stock – excluding performance rights. The chairman and founder of Worley, John Grill AO, took up $100 million of his entitlements a part of the ECR capital raising.

Favourable positioning for an increase in the upstream oil and gas capex cycle:

According to the IEA, approvals of new conventional oil and gas projects fall materially short of what would be needed to meet continued robust demand growth. The current shortfall has been driven in part by the focus of majors on repairing balance sheets and delivering free cash flow to shareholders which led to a trough in oil and gas capex in 2017.

However, oil majors will need to increase capex spending within the next few years to catch up on prior under investment and replace utilized reserves. As illustrated below, 2018 has shown early signs of recovery in the capex cycle, with this trend expected to increase steadily going forward based on consensus estimates. Worley revenue (ex ECR) is highly correlated to capex spending, positioning the company well for an upturn in the cycle.

Valuation:

On my forecast, Worley is trading on a P/E of only 12x FY21 EPS (once the majority of the synergies of the ECR acquisition flow through). This is a material discount to its historical average P/E of 17.5x and its P/E pre the ECR deal announcement of around 20x.

I believe the company deserves to trade at a much higher multiple, given the positioning of MergeCo as the global leader in a sector primed for growth, the diversification and synergy benefits from the ECR acquisition supporting shareholder returns, and a well-regarded and focused management team driving execution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.