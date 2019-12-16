Healthpeak Properties: New Name, Quality Properties

PEAK is a strong potential long-term investment, but I'd like to see more guidance from the company.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) is a healthcare investment trust. The company is the replacement for Healthcare Properties (NYSE: HCP), which chose to rename itself. The company’s market cap of more than $15 billion makes it one of the largest healthcare REITs and the company’s dividend of more than 4% is respectable.

However, issues with the company’s tenant concentration have hurt its ability to reward shareholders over the past few years. The company’s current price and yield is based on the fact that that yield is reliable and we are in a low-interest environment. The question becomes - can the company change its status as a healthcare bond and provide growing and stable dividend income to shareholders.

As we'll see throughout this article, PEAK operates in a rapidly growing market and has an impressive portfolio of assets. That gives the company significant opportunity for long-term growth and makes the company a strong long-term investment. However, investors should keep a close eye on future guidance from the company regarding its dividend and capital allocation plans.

Healthpeak Properties - PR Newswire

Healthpeak Properties History

Healthpeak Properties was originally known as Healthcare Properties, and had a multi-decade reputation from providing increasing dividends from its portfolio of healthcare properties.

Healthpeak Property Asset - Healthpeak Properties Investor Presentation

However, the company ran into issues with its largest tenant. Those issues led to a few different moves, but ultimately, significantly hurt shareholders and dissuaded them. The first is the company spun off its poorly performing assets that only had minimal customers. The company (QCP - Quality Care Properties) was acquired more than a year ago by Welltower (NYSE: WELL), the largest healthcare REIT in the world.

As a part of this situation, the company also gave up its long dividend increase history. The company’s recent name change, from Healthcare Properties to Healthpeak Properties represents, in the company’s words, “The name change to Healthpeak Properties represents the culmination of efforts to reposition our strategy, team, portfolio and balance sheet.”

Effectively, the company has revamped its portfolio and improved its balance sheet. It believes it has reached a point where it can return to shareholder rewards and it thinks the name change will allow it to remarket itself to investors. Let’s see if that’s true.

Healthpeak Overview

Healthpeak is not only a quality company, but it operates in a rapidly growing market.

U.S. Population Growth - NAP

The US has a rapidly aging population. As the baby boomer population ages, the percentage of those 65+ and 85+ is expected to increase dramatically. This is especially true in the 85+ population that is currently very small and is much more likely to need to use senior housing.

In the US, the 65+ population is expected to almost double between now and 2050 from almost 50 million now to almost 100 million. The 85+ population is expected to almost triple growing from almost 10 million now to almost 30 million by 2050. That rapid growth in the population should lead to significant demand for Healthpeak Properties’ assets.

Healthpeak Properties Overview - Healthpeak Properties Investor Presentation

Healthpeak Properties has a total of 740 properties with an enterprise value of $25 billion. The company pays out a more than 4% dividend yield, and has 10s of millions of square feet of assets. The company currently controls less than 2.5% of a trillion-dollar market, leaving significant room for growth and consolidation. At the same time, the company’s assets are well distributed.

The company has a $1.1 billion development pipeline and has already pre-leased more than 50% of it. The company’s investment grade balance sheet should leave the company with significant room to continue its growth pipeline.

Healthpeak Portfolio

Healthpeak Properties’ portfolio is made up of a substantial amount of high-quality properties.

Healthpeak Properties Asset Overview - Healthpeak Properties Investor Presentation

Healthpeak Properties has 9 strategic campuses that make up 30% of the company’s net operating income. These assets each make up several percent of the company’s income, showing how they’re incredibly valuable assets. Many of these assets, such as the ones in San Francisco and Seattle have seen their core property value increase significantly on top of their rent income.

The company has been focused on refocusing its portfolio and making significant investments. In 2019, the company announced $2.5 billion of investments, including a significant number of acquisitions, taking advantage of a difficult real estate market in some regions. The company has also announced transactions with Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to reduce portfolio concentration and stabilize income.

Lastly, the company has announced $1.1 billion in dispositions as part of repositioning its portfolio. All of this together has resulted in the company achieving a credit rating upgrade to BBB+. Ideally, the company will be able to turn its increased and more reliable financial strength into growing dividends.

Going forward, the company has a significant number of planned projects. These are the properties that make up the $1.1 billion economic pipeline. The majority of these projects are expansions of the company’s existing property portfolio. For example, the company is planning to spend $335 million developing The Shore in San Francisco.

The existing space is already 100% leased out, and the additional amount likely will be too. Additionally, due to real-estate prices and the growth of biotech in the Bay Area, these new properties that are being built are very valuable.

Healthpeak Properties Development Properties - Healthpeak Properties Investor Presentation

Across the country, the company has a total of more than $1 billion in development projects. It has spent roughly half of the development amount and has a similar amount remaining. As these projects are completed, they will result in a stabilized yield range average of 6.5-7.5%. The company has already begun to lease out these properties, and that yield range will result in growing cash flow.

By 2021, the company expects that these combined projects will result in FFO per share growing by $0.05 net including all expenses. This is enough for the company to increase its dividend by several % over the next several years. It’s also important to note that Healthpeak Properties anticipates net $300-600 million in value creation from these projects.

As the population continues to age, there will continue to be numerous development opportunities for Healthpeak Properties.

Risks And Challenges

Healthpeak Properties has a number of potential risks and challenges that it faces. Here I want to highlight three in particular.

1. Single-payer government-funded healthcare.

2. Competition from other companies.

3. Tenant concentration.

Let's start with the first single-payer government-funded healthcare. I will attempt to keep politics out of the conversation, but it's no secret that multiple candidates running in the 2020 election have said they would work to create a single-payer healthcare system. It's also no secret that many of these candidates are polling quite well and according to various betting markets have a double-digit chance of winning.

Regardless of your political views, it's important to keep risks like these in mind. Under a single-payer government-funded healthcare system, for senior housing, the government could either make its own facilities that it owns or it could mandate certain rents (lease rates or care rates) for other facilities it uses. Under both of these, with the potential chance of only a single customer, Healthpeak Properties could suffer. That does not even include the chance that many of its current tenants might choose to close up shop.

Either way, a worthwhile risk to pay attention to.

The second risk is competition from other companies. Especially in such a low-interest rate environment and towards the end of a major market cycle, many companies, backed by wealthy investors in private equity, are starting to look at real estate as a way to both preserve capital and earn better than inflation/bond/bank account returns.

That means that Healthpeak Properties has significant competition. That competition could result in the company having a tougher time getting properties and lower cap rates on those properties.

Lastly, is the risk of tenant concentrations. That's the same thing that happened to the original HCP - and it's the reason the company had to spin-off QCP. The company does still have tenant concentration among some properties and there's a chance that that won't go away. That concentration could hurt the company.

As can be seen, there are several different risks that the company faces. These risks could be enormous negatives, and it's worth it for every investor to take them into account. I still believe that the potential benefits outweigh the risks.

Conclusion

Healthpeak Properties has finally finished revamping itself. The company has received a credit rating increase, and has focused on reorganizing and solidifying its portfolio to avoid an over concentration of property into any one tenant. The company has solid potential, it operates in a rapidly growing market, and has an incredibly strong portfolio that should generate strong cash flow.

However, the company has given minimal guidance on its dividend going forward. The company has kept its dividend constant for several years, halting its growth. The company’s adjusted FFO from operations should increase - the question is how the company chooses to reward shareholders with this change. I think the company is a strong investment, but investors should keep an eye on the company.

My expectation is the company continues to invest heavily into its core businesses. These investments will result in growing FFO, which will allow the company to resume increasing its dividends. However, I expect the pace of dividend increases to remain low until the company has rebuilt its strength and reputation - the company doesn't want to overextend its hand again. As a result, I would expect mid single-digit increases over the next few years. Still, in a growing market and a low-interest environment with minimal alternatives, this is a solid company to buy and hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEAK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.