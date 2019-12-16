BlackBerry Needs Strong Earnings Report

One stock that has not done well this year is BlackBerry (BB). The Canadian technology firm has seen it shares drop as revenue growth has not come in as expected. This Friday, management will try to salvage calendar 2019 as the company reports its fiscal third quarter results. Today, I'll take a look at where expectations stand and what investors should focus on most.

With a few days left for things to possibly change slightly, analysts are currently looking for non-GAAP revenues of about $276 million and non-GAAP EPS of two cents. These numbers compare with $228 million and five cents, respectively, from the year ago period. As a reminder, last year's period did not include any results from Cylance, with that major acquisition bringing in a large share to all of the top line increase, as well as losses that are pressuring the bottom line a bit.

The company has beaten on the bottom line every quarter since August 2015, primarily thanks to a multitude of non-GAAP adjustments, so it wouldn't surprise me to see another beat there. The earnings report three months ago showed the first revenue miss in more than two years, however, so we'll see if that was the start of a trend or the company gets back to beating on both lines. Also, we may see things change in the future regarding revenue reporting with the SEC looking closer at companies that are using adjusted revenue figures in their reporting.

In the first two fiscal quarters of the year, Cylance has basically accounted for all of the revenue growth, especially when looking at a GAAP basis. That's basically because legacy businesses are still being bled down to zero, while the IoT segment (the largest revenue segment) isn't doing very well. This is where things like Radar, QNX, and the enterprise are housed, and it's seeing very low growth right now. This segment is really the major part of BlackBerry's future, so it needs to start showing improvement.

Licensing revenue growth has offset legacy business revenue declines at times, but BlackBerry also needs to get the top line growing outside of Cylance. We're only a few months away from lapping the Cylance purchase anniversary, at which time investors will get a very clear picture at how fast things are growing. For the May 2020 period, the first where we have a fully lapped quarter, the street is looking for revenue growth of just 3.4% currently.

It was in that last disappointing earnings report where CEO John Chen stated that top line troubles were mostly as a result of softness in the enterprise software and services arena. He said that the rough patch could last another two quarters, so I'll be looking to hear if that sentiment has changed at all. This resulted in the yearly revenue growth forecast being cut at the top end, with the latest range at 23-25% for the fiscal year, so investors should watch for any updates there, especially after the September World Tour kicked off to highlight BlackBerry's strengths in this space.

Management will also need to show that it can get the top line going while also improving GAAP margins. Cylance was losing money when acquired, so BlackBerry is reporting sizable operating losses even after benefiting from a re-evaluation of its debt. In fiscal Q2, for instance, the company's operating loss was $66 million on just $244 million in revenues when excluding the debt adjustment, which is a loss of 27 cents for every dollar of revenue.

I'm also curious to see how the balance sheet looks. Recent quarterly losses have resulted in some cash burn, but the net cash balance was over $300 million at the end of fiscal Q2. In less than a year, just over $600 million in convertible notes come due, but with a conversion price of $10, they are not currently forecast to be exchanged for equity. Either the debt will have to be repaid, or management will look to refinance this issuance again.

I mentioned in my opening that it has been a tough year for shares, and that is evident in the chart below. Investors may be feeling even worse, however, when you consider how strong the stock was during Q1. Shares closed Friday 30 cents above their 50-day moving average, a key trend line that has finally leveled off recently. A good report would get this key momentum indicator moving higher, but if shares drop below it, this would provide more resistance and could easily send the stock back under $5 in the near term.

One other item I'll be looking for this week is an update on whether or not the management structure is changing again. It was in early November when the company's COO left the firm after only about 10 months on the job. John Chen was going to take over this responsibility at that point, but will the company find a new leader for that position or keep Chen overseeing it? You can make the case that he has been a very disappointing CEO so far, so putting even more on his plate would seem to work in favor of the bear camp. Another bad report this week could put even more heat on the company, with the potential for investors to demand changes at the top.

In the end, BlackBerry really needs a strong earnings report this week if it wants to salvage its stock price for this calendar year. The revenue warning that came at the fiscal Q2 report sent the stock to new multi-year lows, and while there has been a recovery from the bottom, shares are still down 20% for the year. The company needs to get its top line going, and I'm not just talking about growth coming from the Cylance acquisition. Management also needs to improve its margins, as large GAAP losses usually lead to cash burn. What do you see being announced this week? I look forward to your comments below.

