Atlassian's (NASDAQ:TEAM) ability to drive growth via internal product improvement and acquisitions continues to strengthen its positioning in the collaboration and workplace productivity space. The company is building a portfolio of products with strong stickiness. Though the stock is expensive at the current valuation, regardless, I see this as a long-term hold given Atlassian's market leadership, which will be tough for competitors to challenge due to its diversified product mix.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Atlassian delivered strong results last quarter. Revenue grew 36% y/y. This was driven by strong demand for its cloud subscription (grew 57% y/y) offerings. Over 90% of new customers choose a cloud offering. Maintenance revenue grew by 20% while license revenue was up 12%. Other revenue mostly comprising of fees from sales of third-party apps in the Atlassian marketplace grew 36%.

Going forward, management is guiding for revenue growth of approx. 42% in Q2 '20, and 31% in FY '20.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Improved product portfolio, rapid revenue growth, price optimization, and strategic acquisitions explain management's value generation strategy.

Atlassian's margins have worsened over the years due to its rapid pursuit of market share. The pursuit of market share can't be faulted as the cloud market has expanded rapidly in the past five years. Prior to that, Atlassian used to be a profitable player in its niche. Going forward, management is guiding for a ramp in R&D spend to beef up its product portfolio.

Cash flow from operations is driven by changes in working capital and stock-based compensation offset by negative earnings. Acquisitions and investments in marketable securities have driven cash flow from investing activities. Cash flow from financing activities has been driven by debt issuance.

Atlassian has cash of $1.77 billion and a debt of $1.14 billion on its balance sheet. At a debt to equity ratio of 164% and a current ratio of 0.94, Atlassian's balance sheet isn't the most attractive. As a result, I remain neutral on Atlassian's financials until profitability metrics improve.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Atlassian is trading at a discount to the average analysts' price target of $149. The Street has a revenue growth estimate of 30% in 2020 and 26% in 2021. This growth estimate will dilute the current lofty P/S ratio. At a market cap of nearly $30 billion, Atlassian seems expensive. Its market cap is a reflection of its ability to secure funding (equity value) rather than its true intrinsic value.

Atlassian is trying to build a competitive moat around its products by building a platform with a high switching cost. This is an attractive value proposition that has attracted me to the stock. As more enterprises look to Jira, Trello, and Confluence to drive their workflow productivity, collaboration, and product go-to-market efficiency, Atlassian will become a fundamental part of the entire software ecosystem. This is why I'm convinced about Atlassian's value proposition as it is not overexposed to any singular cloud niche.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bullish)

Atlassian solidified its leadership in the enterprise planning tool after the acquisition of Agilecraft.

There are a lot of players in the collaboration space. This space is more congested, and Atlassian has little in competitive advantage.

Compared to its peers, Atlassian has been able to attract more funds, which means it has more money to invest in sales and research. This has helped fuel its rapid product evolution both from internal product development and acquisitions. For example, it recently added security capabilities to its offerings. I expect this trend to continue to help Atlassian gain market share faster than competitors.

Risks

A huge portion of Atlassian's valuation is a bet that its product pipeline will drive sustainable revenue. Some of these products face strong competition from other SaaS plays. This might impact Atlassian's ability to continue to raise pricing and grow market share. If the new product updates don't drive retention rate, optimism won't improve and valuation multiples won't expand.

There have been multiple corrections in the cloud space, and a lot of cloud players still trade at lofty valuations to their projected revenue and cash flow. If there is a correction in the cloud space, Atlassian could be affected, given its 24M beta of 1.43.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold, PT: <15x P/S TTM)

I have a Hold rating with the hope of buying on a pullback. I'm not worried about short-term volatility as product demand remains strong.

