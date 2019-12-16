Eventbrite: Carries A Lot Of Risks

We expect Eventbrite to reach ~$21 per share next year. We believe that such a ~10% upside does not provide enough margin of safety for investors due to the risk factors.

Overview

We believe that Eventbrite (EB) will continue to face inherent risk factors as it scales its business going forward. These risks stem from operating in a business characterized by low switching costs and entry barriers. In particular, we expect Eventbrite to face uphill battles outside its core geographic markets due to these risks. This will eventually lead to the company pursuing strategic acquisitions in those markets, which will end up exposing the company to additional M&A-related risks. We will maintain our bearish view on Eventbrite at least until the first half of FY 2020, where we will re-evaluate our position upon more developments.

Digitizing ticketing and event management solutions come with significant risks

The Q3 result saw Eventbrite beating its revenue guidance by ~$5.6 million with a revenue of $82 million, which represented an 11.5% YoY growth. For a company with a sizable tech component, we believe that the better-than-expected Q3 growth was relatively lackluster compared to its peers in a similar space. We think that some of the reasons have a lot to do with the characteristics of the digital ticketing/event management business.

Eventbrite’s core business is in delivering a digital platform that allows event creators to publish and manage their events in terms of registrations and payments. Another part of the business is an event discovery platform where it allows end-users to discover and browse local events. These businesses face both low entry barriers and switching costs. In our view, the tech is not the most unique part of Eventbrite’s business and is not relatively hard to produce. Consequently, we tend to see decent local solutions existing outside Eventbrite’s core geographic markets. On the other hand, Eventbrite also needs to rely on international strategy to expand its inventory of events. Due to all these competing dynamics, it has been quite challenging for Eventbrite to move the needle through its overseas activities in the last few years, as we have learned from its 10-K:

In 2018, 2017 and 2016, we derived 27.4%, 30.0% and 27.0%, respectively, of our net revenue from outside of the United States. Outside the U.S. we currently have 12 offices, including offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, Argentina and Brazil.

(Source: Eventbrite's Q3 earnings call slide)

In Q3, all these markets have also contributed to the 23% growth in paid ticket volume of $27 million, though overall revenue was only up by 11%. Ultimately, Eventbrite’s overseas markets appear to have been insignificant while challenging at the same time.

Eventbrite’s M&A-based international strategy will also carry additional risks as the company scales further. For instance, the integration work post-M&A deals take a considerable amount of time before the value can be realized. This is true for Ticketfly’s acquisition, wherein the company has still been working on onboarding all of Ticketfly’s customers into its core platform as of Q3. In the last two years, Eventbrite has acquired Tickettea, Ticketscript, and Picatic to expand its services into Spain, Netherlands, and Canada.

Valuation

For Eventbrite, FY 2019 is a year to forget. Despite the relatively strong liquidity position, the company has had a lackluster performance where it had missed its EPS guidance for the last 4 quarters. The market appears to have priced this in. Since the beginning of the year, the company’s shares have plunged by ~60%. At the moment, the company trades at approximately ~$19 per share. In conclusion, we think that Eventbrite still carries some upside potential, though the ride will not be smooth enough going forward. Along the way, we foresee a lot of execution challenges due to the risk factors we mentioned previously.

With an expected $365 million of revenue, ~5 forward P/S, and ~84 million shares at the end of FY 2020, we estimate that the company can reach ~$21 per share next year. We believe that such a ~10% upside does not provide enough margin of safety for investors. With such inherent risks associated with the market it is in, we see more interesting opportunities for investors in stocks with a similar revenue generation model such as Upwork (UPWK). Upwork is in the freelance service marketplace business, wherein it takes a percentage of the total transaction in the platform as its revenue. As it stands, Upwork has a better outlook than Eventbrite in terms of growth, profitability, and share performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.